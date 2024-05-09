35 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Friday

The Motherhood Fair @ 100 Yejiazhai Lu

A Motherhood Fair featuring workshops, networking opportunities, and exhibits focusing on various aspects of maternity, including nutrition, wellness, well-being, self-care and parenting.

Connect with fellow moms and motherhood experts, get valuable insights to navigate your challenges, and feel empowered during your journey.

Fri May 10, 9am-1pm; RMB58

Bldg 1, 100 Yejiazhai Lu, by Changshou Lu 叶家寨路100号1幢 , 近长寿路

Fundraiser Quiz Night @ El Santo



A charity fundraiser quiz, with all proceeds being donated to support the cancer treatment of a member of the SLAS community. Head along to test your knowledge and support a very worthy cause.

Fri May 10, 7.30pm; RMB200 per person or RMB1,000 for a team of 6

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road.

Fri May 10, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Friday & Saturday



DIVA @ La Suite



This weekend, a DIVA night party at La Suite to release work pressure, shake confident dance moves, and let everyone involved feel their own unique charm.

Fri & Sat May 10 & 11, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Summer Festival Beach Party @ Wellington College

Surf's up for Wellington's annual Summer Festival! They will be bringing the beach to Wellington for a day of family fun in the sun.

There will be plenty of children’s activities, tasty food and drink, live music performances and market featuring local vendors. Everyone is invited!

Sat May 11, 11am-4pm; RMB100 Adults, RMB150 Kids

Wellington College International Shanghai, 100 Haiyang Xi Lu 浦东新区海阳西路100号

80s Roller Disco @ RIINK

Roll back in time at RIINK's 80s Roller Disco this Saturday! DJ FLYZ will transport you with groovy retro tunes while you effortlessly glide on vibrant wheels.

Enjoy fun props, preserve cherished moments with free instant photos, and bask in the delightful summer vibes.

Indulge in refreshing drinks and delectable diner food from the bar and kitchen, available round the clock. Rock your retro look in electric colors or latex attire to earn a free shot!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Sat May 11, 7pm-Late; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Candlelight Concert: The World Classical Quintet @ Shanghai Grand Theatre

The European Chamber Music Orchestra in the first of two concerts at Shanghai Grand Theatre. Expect classical music infused with energy and vitality.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 11. 7.30pm; RMB108-228

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

80s Music Party @ Abbey Road



An 80s Music Party at Abbey Road with guest DJ Paul James. Dress up in your best 80s garb and get three drinks for just RMB100.

Sat May 11, from 8pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Round Eye @ Yuyintang Park



Round Eye, Shanghai’s most stubborn punk rock hemorrhoid, flares up at YYT Park Saturday May 11th with local rock gods Chimera Cult and Vanishing Queen.

FYB are also making the trek up to annihilate any notion of happy birthdays or posterior relief. If you want to get nasty and quick hearing loss, you know where the party be at.

Sat May 11, 8pm; RMB98

Yuyintang Park, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Changning Lu 愚园路1398号, 近长宁路

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 11, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Doppler Drive @ OkOk Club



Shanghai based rock trio Doppler Drive is back at OkOk Club Saturday May 11. Expect a fun night of rock and roll! Support acts Delay Dream and Parallel Universe.

Free entry!

Sat May 11, 11.30pm; Free Entry

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1

Saturday & Sunday

Crazy for Seafood: Ocean Beats DJ Live Music @ SENSO

Indulge in a tantalizing array of fresh and flavorful seafood dishes at SENSO. From succulent lobster to mouthwatering shrimp and oysters, Chef Nico will prepare a seafood feast that will leave you craving more.

Enhance your dining experience with a carefully curated wine selection. Quench your thirst with specially wines and crafted cocktails. Experience the beauty of al fresco dining on the terrace.

Sat & Sun, 12-4pm; RMB58-788

SENSO, 1/F, No.161 Lane, 1038 Huashan Lu, by Zhaohua Dong Lu 华山路1038弄161号1楼, 近昭化东路

Sunday



Mother's Day @ Awesome Kid's Academy

A morning of arts & crafts, face painting, cookie decoration, marble art fan, games, cotton candy and more.

Sun May 12, 10am-12 noon; RMB370 per family

Awesome Kids Academy, 46 Luding Lu, by Yunling Dong Lu 泸定路46号，近云岭东路

Mother's Day Market @ Ambassy Club



Bring your favorite mom to Ambassy Mother's Day Market on Sunday.

The lush grounds of Ambassy Club will host many of Shanhgai's finest artisans with their creative output: stylish fashion, clever accessories, colorful home decor, fresh baked goods and piquant condiments to complement your inner chef.

Graze your way through all this plentitude choosing from an array of multicultural street foods.

Treat the kids to their own creative experience with fun activities including painting, crafts, and competitive games. Kids of all ages can show off their marksmanship and win prizes from Target Blaster.

Fun for the whole family – your mother would approve.

Admission is free, pets welcome.

Sun May 12, 11am-5pm; Free

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun May 12, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Free Cookie Baking Class @ Geneva



Every Sunday in May, Geneva will be offering cookie baking classes for kids aged three and up... absolutely free! You just need to scan the QR code on the poster to book ahead.

Sun May 12, 2pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Candlelight Concert: The Film's Quintet @ Shanghai Grand Theatre





The European Chamber Music Orchestra play classic film themes, from Gone with the Wind to Schindler's List, Titanic to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun May 12. 2.30pm; RMB108-228

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

Ongoing



The Silk Road: A Gastronomic Journey Across Eurasia @ Bottega & Madame Ching

Italian pizzeria Bottega and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Madame Ching have collaborated with Turkish Airlines on The Silk Road: A Gastronomic Journey Across Eurasia.

Throughout this remarkable journey, they will showcase four cocktails paired with eight dishes, all inspired by the Silk Road, unveiling a new creation each week representing a different city along the route.

At the end of the month, one lucky event participant will win a round-trip flight from Shanghai to Istanbul, the grand prize – among many.

READ MORE: WIN! Turkish Airlines Flights on the Silk Road

Until May 25; RMB128 per set

Bottega, 101B, K.WAH Centre, 108 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 襄阳北路108号嘉华中心1楼101B, 近淮海中路

Madame Ching, 5/F, 20 Donghu Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 东湖路20号5楼, 近淮海中路

Wow! Crayfish Season @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Elements at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai are excited to announce a crayfish buffet featuring 15 varieties.

Like nowhere else, Elements offers globally trendy and well-known traditional crayfish dishes cooked in different flavours, including 13 spices, mojito, Thai sauce, green pepper sauce, spicy, garlic and more.

Indulge in unforgettable finger-licking delicacies with family or close friends at this crayfish feast.

Until July 31



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号, 近东园路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu May 9, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 10, 8pm, RMB128

Sun May 12, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu May 16, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 17, 8pm, RMB150

Sat May 18, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat May 18, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Looking Ahead

May 14: We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo

This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Movies.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue May 14, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

May 17 & 18: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 17 & 18, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 17, 18 & 19: Blossom Beats Festival @ Laowaijie

Get ready for the best of springtime music festival vibes to celebrate the spring equinox with fun, excitement, activities, food, drinks, entertainment, live performances and a lineup of 12 DJs spinning an eclectic mix of Latin, commercial, and house music ensuring an electrifying atmosphere and non-stop entertainment.

Get ready for three days of extravaganza. It will be a family and pet friendly event. A vibrant crowd sways to rhythmic beats under the sun’s embrace with Shanghai’s Top DJs spinning tunes all days.

This festival welcomes you with a gastronomic delight, featuring a diverse selection of international cuisines from gourmet burgers to exotic delicacies.

Quench your thirst with a range of refreshing beverages while exploring the vibrant crafts market showcasing unique handmade treasures.

It also brings a burst of energy with live music performances spanning genres from soulful melodies to high-energy beats, creating a vibrant ambiance for attendees to dance or unwind with friends and family.

Head along for an unforgettable weekend at Blossom Beats Festival for three days of culinary delights, artistic treasures, live music, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Laowaijie!

Free Entry for all guests.

Fri, Sat & Sun May 17, 18 & 19; Free Entry

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路

May 18: Flavors of the World Food Fest @ 100 Ye Jia Zhai Lu



Prepare to be whisked away on a tantalizing adventure for your taste buds, featuring an exquisite array of international delights curated from the culinary capitals of the world.

From classic New York-style bagels to homemade cookies and freshly baked cinnamon rolls, indulge in a symphony of flavors that will transport you to distant lands without leaving the city.

Feast your senses on double-shelled tacos, burritos bursting with flavor, mouthwatering burgers, cheesy quesadillas, and crunchy nachos – with delectable options available for vegetarians.

Dive into the immersive experience of Rodizio style BBQ, savor the rich diversity of regional cuisines from South, West, and North India. And don't forget to satisfy your sweet tooth with aromatic Swedish coffee and delectable cakes.

But the excitement doesn't end there!

Lose yourself in the rhythm of international beats spun by talented DJs, and be captivated by mesmerizing belly dance performances that will transport you to exotic lands.

Ready to get your groove on? Join an exhilarating Zumba dance sessions and dance the day away under the twinkling stars!

Tickets are RMB79 before May 10 and RMB99 before May 17, which includes one drink, DJs, dance performances and lucky draw.

Scan the QR to get yours now:

May 18, 11am-Late; RMB79-99

100 Ye Jia Zhai Lu 叶家宅路100号

May 18: HORIZON Rooftop Party ft. Manuel De La Mare @ POP on the Bund

Get ready to celebrate high above the glittering lights with Space Panda for a special rooftop party, as they raise a glass to the 10th anniversary of POP at Three on the Bund. As the sun dips below the horizon, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the sunset vibes soirée.

Elevating the night to unforgettable heights, welcome acclaimed international guest DJ Manuel De La Mare. Prepare to groove to his electrifying beats against the backdrop of Shanghai's panoramic views.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat May 18, 3-11pm; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door 168, includes on drink

Pop on the Bund, Three on the Bund, 7/F, Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号, 外滩三号7楼, 近广东路

May 18: WANDERLUST – Indigo Hotel Rooftop Opening Party @ CHAR Bar

Embark on an enchanting journey at the Indigo Hotel Shanghai's rooftop opening party, WANDERLUST.

Immerse yourself in the allure of Shanghai's panoramic skyline, offering a breathtaking 270-degree view and mesmerizing sunset vistas from CHAR Bar on the 30th floor.

Unleash your spirit as the sunset paints the cityscape, accompanied by the mesmerizing beats of Shanghai's top DJs. Revel in over nine hours of musical bliss against the backdrop of the city's iconic landmarks.

Experience a symphony of lights, beats, and sensations as you wander through this elevated oasis.



For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779



Sat May 18, 4pm-1am; RMB118-188

CHAR Bar, 29-31/F, Hotel Indigo, 585 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Dongmen Lu 上海外滩英迪格酒店29-31楼, 中山东二路585号, 近东门路

May 18: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 18, 9pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 18: ESSENTIALS ft. Manuel De La Mare @ La Barra

Join us at La Barra, where the energy intensifies till sunrise. Experience an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and revelry as the jubilation is extended deep into the night. Featuring acclaimed international guest DJ Manuel De La Mare, straight from Italy.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat May 18, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB108, Presale RMB138, Door 168, includes on drink

La Barra, Bldg. 5, AUNN, No. 60, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5栋, 近新闸路

May 18-19: Family Sport Carnival @ Green City





It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it above.

This year's event will once again be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

READ MORE: Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below:

Sat & Sun May 18 & 19, 9am-5pm; RMB100

Green City, 600 Lantian Lu, by Yunshan Lu, Jinqiao 地址 金桥蓝天路600号, 近云山路

May 18 & 19, June 1 & 2, 8 & 9: Commune Market Summer Fest 2024 @ The Weave

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024, three events back to back from May to June! Discover Shanghai's local designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, home decor, clothing, toys, collectibles, local charities and so much more!

Commune Market is free entry and pet-friendly.

Visit The Weave for its world cuisines from Peruvian, Italian and Thai to Mediterranean, Japanese, and even hot pot and a late night wine bar!

There is something for everyone here. And don't miss the ever so popular Drunk Baker for coffee and pastry.

Fri & Sat May 18 & 19, June 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 2--9pm; Free Entry

The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号

May 19: Family Concert – Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



Educate the kids with the way of the dancefloor with an afternoon of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun May 19, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 19 & 26: Closest to the Hole Competition @ Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf's Closest to the Hole Competition, with great prizes on offer.

Sun May 19 & 26, from 12 noon.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路

May 21: Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre



The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.



The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

May 25 & 26: 2024 Shanghai E-Prix @ Shanghai International Circuit

Formula E returns to China for a double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit, a decade after its initial race in Beijing.

The 22 Formula E drivers will race on a modified track in the first Shanghai E-Prix. The E-Prix will be the first time such a variation has been raced on before and optimized for close-up street racing.

Allianz Fan Village will offers a fun day for families and spectators off the track. The fan village, the center of every E-Prix, offers immersive entertainment, exploring experiences, and innovations for all ages.

Sat & Sun May 25 & 26; RMB129-799

Shanghai International Circuit, 2000 Yining Lu, Jiading District 上海国际赛车场, 伊宁路2000号, 嘉定

June 20-23: Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre

Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster above to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

