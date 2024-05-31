30 Amazing Art Shows This June in Guangzhou

Nurtured By the Same Water



This exhibition brings together 137 exhibits from 18 cultural and historical institutions in Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Shaanxi, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and other provinces and cities. It systematically showcases the splendid civilization of the Bronze Age in the Yangtze River Basin.



Until June 2, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Silent Flying Tears



Kui Yuan Gallery is delighted to present the Silent Flying Tears, which concludes our sequential trilogy of exhibitions featuring the fabulous Du Qiurui. This exhibition, dedicated to exploring the theme of tears, succeeds our widely popular exhibitions, Pearl Dropping (2020), and if Tears Were in Colors (2022). We take this special opportunity to delve back into some observations by our curators and the writings of the artist himself, to provide our audience with a simple guide through the stylistic choices, thematic inspirations, and artistic critiques of Du Qiurui and his works.



Until June 16, 2024

Kui Yuan Gallery, No.9 Xuguyuan Road, Yuexiu

Mighty Ancient Zhongshan State



Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich history of the mighty ancient Zhongshan State! Through 175 exquisite artifacts, the exhibition will unveil the captivating story of this prominent entity, often hailed as the "Eighth Power of the Warring States" in the annals of history.



Until June 16, 2024

Museum of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King, No.867 Jiefang North Road, Yuexiu

Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes

Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.



Until June 18

Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu

READ MORE: Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes

Sunburst

This exhibition will comprehensively showcase the creative trajectory of artist Deng Hai from 2012 to 2024, highlighting his dynamic residency creation processes and cross-disciplinary collaborations.



Until June 23, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

GAFA Degree Show 2024



The exhibition encompasses a diverse range of artistic explorations from various disciplines at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Rigorous academic training has provided a solid foundation, while interdisciplinary thinking has sparked unexpected creative ideas. The focus on "addressing reality and serving society" imbues these young artists' works with a warm, realistic concern.



Until June 27, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

The Names of Rose

This exhibition showcases prints from the golden age of rose depiction by renowned artists P. J. Redouté (1759-1840), William Paul (1822-1905), and Paul Hariot (1854-1917). Explore the timeless beauty of roses through these exquisite works, each capturing the elegance and allure of this beloved flower.



Until June 30, 2024

In Arcade, No.73, Shamian Island, Liwan

La Beauté Sauvera le Monde



Join us on March 29 for the exhibition of artist Jean François Larrieu's solo show "La beauté sauvera le monde" at FanHouse in Guangzhou. Take this opportunity to revisit the interview with the artist conducted four years ago in Paris, gaining insight into his unique artistic vision.



Until June 30, 2024

*The venue does not open daily. Please contact them before visiting: +8620-8413 3063

Fan House, 2/F, East building, The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

A Summer of Gambiered Canton Gauze

This exhibition delves into the rich history and cultural heritage of Gambiered Canton Gauze, showcasing its traditional craftsmanship. Featuring Professor Niu Jiaming's research on heritage preservation, the display includes a series of art pieces blending this unique fabric with Guizhou embroidery and Miao silver craftsmanship. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of this culturally significant textile.



Until July 1, 2024

GOELIA 225, No.225 Beijing Road, Yuexiu

Low Desire Painting



Experience Huang Ge's latest works, transcending the virtual world to capture the essence of urban life. From airports to playgrounds, his art meticulously depicts everyday spaces with precision and restraint, akin to a computer program. Each element, whether a defined object or irregular shape, is rendered with meticulous detail, creating a world of order and clarity yet devoid of vitality.



Until July 7, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe

Escape from the Ordinary

This exhibition is more than a collection of images; it's an ode to daydreams. Photographer Chen Yang uses himself as a lens to view and connect with the world. His photographs, taken across 139 countries, capture the beauty and richness of human civilization. These images not only document his journeys but also reflect the inner worlds of both the photographer and his subjects, exploring their profound connections.



Until July 17, 2024

Guangdong San Ta Museum of Art, Zinitown Cultural and Creative Park, No.7 Xi’an Road, Zini Village, Shawan Street, Panyu

Van Gogh's Art World



The exhibition at Look Art Museum will showcase the artistic world of one of humanity's greatest geniuses, offering an in-depth exploration into the rich tapestry of art history.



June 8 - July 31, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

The Land of WU

The exhibition features 124 sets of exquisite bronze artifacts from the WU region, marking the first time WU cultural bronzes are displayed in Guangdong. Tracing the historical timeline, the exhibition illustrates the development from the origins to the flourishing and diverse convergence of WU culture. It systematically explains the characteristics and heritage of WU bronze culture, showcasing the rich, enduring, and diverse cultural landscape of the WU region.



Until August 18, 2024

Nanyue King Museum, No.347 Beijing Road, Yuexiu

Song Yang Bad Girl's 18th Anniversary First Exhibition

Bad Girl, a character continuously created by internationally renowned artist Song Yang, has garnered awards and acclaim in Europe and the USA. Representing urban material girls during China's market economy transition, she now turns "18". At this "coming-of-age" celebration, Song Yang reflects on his 18-year artistic journey. The exhibition features oil paintings, photography, CGI, and sculptures from various periods, showcasing Bad Girl's evolution.



Price: Standard, RMB69/person, RMB128/two persons, RMB180/three persons

Until August 31, 2024

SYArt Gallery, B107-B108, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

Timeless Verses



The exhibition showcases the charm and brilliance of European art over two centuries. This exhibition will open the door to the art world for you, allowing you to witness the authentic works of art masters and experience their profound expressions of ancient art, nature, mythology, and beliefs.



Until September 7, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

A Historical Journey in Guangzhou



The exhibition focuses on the latest discoveries and achievements from 20 archaeological excavation projects in Guangzhou in 2023, showcasing 191 sets of artifacts, including stone tools, pottery, bronzes, porcelains, glass, crystals, and plant and animal remains.



Until October 20, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8, Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

William Morris - Invigorating British Arts and Crafts

The exhibition will showcase over 100 classic design pieces from more than 20 artists spanning from the mid-19th to the early 20th century in Britain, including textiles, pattern designs, furniture, jewelry, books, tableware, and pottery.



June 18 - October 30, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

Tatsuya Miyanishi's World of Wonders

Renowned picture book master Tatsuya Miyanishi, loved by millions globally, is holding his first exhibition in Guangzhou. Featuring 57 picture books, over 200 manuscripts and artworks. Explore nine immersive zones and experience the core themes of kindness, love, hope, and dreams through his vibrant cartoon characters.



Price: Standard, RMB68/person, RMB108/two persons, RMB148/three persons

Until October 31, 2024

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Amazing Stones

Explore the profound impact of stone on human civilization at the inaugural exhibition of "Amazing Stones". this exhibit introduces children to the rich stone culture that underpins Eastern philosophy and aesthetics. Featuring hand-drawn animations, interactive installations, and experiential activities, the exhibit aims to instill ecological awareness and promote environmental conservation, fostering a greener Guangzhou.



Until October 31, 2024

Dongsheng Green Creative Space, Children's Park Guangzhou, No.61 Qixin Road, Baiyun

Future Garden: Public Art Exhibition



The theme of this public art exhibition, "Future Garden," aims to enrich people's spiritual lives through aesthetic experiences that provoke deep reflection. It seeks to awaken people's memories of culture and history, as well as their imagination for the future, exploring the value and meaning of existence and activating inner consciousness and spiritual pursuits. Nearly thirty renowned artists from both domestic and international backgrounds are participating, presenting diverse forms of artistic expression from various cultural and ideological perspectives.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (BAIETAN), No.19-1 Baietan South Road, Liwan

Stride Toward the New Era:



Opening Exhibitions of the New Guangdong Museum of Art

This series of exhibitions includes eight major projects, featuring over 900 works by more than 700 artists from domestic and overseas. The exhibitions are diverse in theme, rich in content, and grand in scale. Seven exhibitions are based on the collections of the Guangdong Museum of Art over the past thirty years, and loaned by the classic collections of institutions and art organizations such as the National Art Museum of China and the National Museum of China, showcasing the masterpieces of Chinese art, especially Guangdong art, from different historical periods.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

Age of Awakening:

The Development and Evolution of Chinese Art

In the First Half of the 20th Century

The exhibition presents important artists and their works from this period through three sections: the inheritance and improvement of traditional Chinese painting, the introduction and dissemination of Western painting, and the emergence of woodcuts and Guangdong prints. The inheritance and evolution of modern Chinese art are rooted in the rich and diverse soil of the national awakening period. The journey of Chinese art towards modernity carries the aspirations of salvation and rejuvenation, intertwined with the turbulent national destiny.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

Days of Passion:



The Establishment and Transformation of Art in New China

The exhibition selects four perspectives: traditional Chinese landscape, flower-and-bird painting, red-themed classic creations, the construction of New China, and portraits of New China figures. It presents the characteristics and achievements of art creation in this period through these perspectives, offering a nuanced portrayal of the era's artistic endeavors.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

New Waves Arising from the Pearl River



With China's rapid economic development, vibrant cultural and artistic vitality, and continuously strengthened national cultural soft power, the reform and opening up policy has provided immense development space for Chinese art, leading Chinese art into a new period of development.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

Ode to the New Era



The new era context has endowed artistic creation with new aesthetic requirements and subject choices, as well as imbued artistic images with a new historical depth and contemporary context. The exhibition brings together outstanding works from major historical theme art creation projects organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Artists Association in recent years, as well as excellent works from national thematic art creation projects and Guangdong's practice in reform and opening up.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

Futuristic Touch: An Immersive Digital Art Exhibition



In the contemporary cultural context, "landscape" represents not only a unique aesthetic concept but also a "cosmic technique" for reintegrating a fragmented worldview. This series of works utilize contemporary visual and auditory media to interpret the experience of landscapes, revealing the myriad aspects and profound temporal consciousness of the landscape world.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

A Constellation of Cities:



Contemporary Art and Experiment in Southern China and Beyond

This exhibition seeks to incorporate core domestic urban clusters such as Beijing and Shanghai into a comparative framework, extending to Southeast Asia, Asia, and Western art fields with Eastern influences. Through mutual reflection, it aims to explore the diversity of Southern cultural and artistic networks and the contours of cross-border exchanges and connections.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan South Road, Liwan

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Ou Chu



The exhibition showcases nearly 200 pieces generously contributed by Ou Chu, featuring a rich and diverse array of artistic genres. Traditional scholar's items, such as brushes, ink, paper, and inkstones, exhibit exquisite craftsmanship and charm, providing a glimpse into the tastes and aesthetics of literati. Pottery, porcelain, bronze ritual vessels, and tomb art also offer a fascinating view of the flourishing craftsmanship and decorative arts.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 13, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Zhao Tailai



The exhibition showcases over 100 donated cultural artifacts, spanning across different cultures and categories. The exhibits are elegantly displayed, creating a space imbued with artistic ambiance. Among them are numerous fine works of calligraphy and painting by renowned artists, allowing visitors to intimately experience the diverse styles and charms of ink art. Additionally, several ancient and captivating Tibetan "Thangka" paintings make a special appearance, showcasing intricate beauty and representing precious treasures of Chinese ethnic painting art. Moreover, exquisite craftsmanship from France, the UK, Germany, Japan, and other countries offers a glimpse into various cultural customs and traditions worldwide.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 14, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the "Dream in Paris" exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



June 1, 2024 - January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: