6 Ways to Celebrate Children's Day

By That's Beijing, May 31, 2024

Children’s Day at The Balcony

balcony.png

Celebrate this Children’s Day with Grand Hyatt Beijing! Treat your little ones to an unforgettable family day with their special themed buffet at The Balcony.

Do not forget to dress to impress — the most creative family outfit wins the 'Best Dressed' prize! 

June 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB388/person 

RMB598/2 adults and 2 kids 

The Balcony, 2F Grant Hyatt Beijing at the Oriental Plaza, No.1 East Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng.

Children’s Day Treats at The Patisserie

passsss.jpg

For a fun Children’s Day treat get some homemade sweets at The Patisserie. They will be featuring adorable lollipops and vibrant cake to add a festive touch to your Children’s Day celebrations.

Available from May 31 to June 2

The Patisserie, 1F Grant Hyatt Beijing at the Oriental Plaza, No.1 East Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng.

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse’s Children’s Day Special

mortons.png

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse will be celebrating Children’s Day for a whole weekend this year. On June 1 & 2 they will have a speical RMB98 set that includes the Morton’s teddy bear, a drawing kit and a platter of Morton’s favorites designed just for young guests.

June 1 & 2

RMB98/kid

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng.

Regent Beijing’s Children’s Day Experience

regentchildren.png

Enjoy their Butterfly Brunch with a three-course set menu with free flow of mocktails for the kids and bubbly, house white/red wine, Aperol spritz, coffee and tea for the parents.

From noon to 1.30pm, there will be a clown giving our balloon creations, a puppet bear handing out bear keychains and a professional photographer taking pictures with a backdrop in the lobby.

In addition, there will be a children’s cooking class at the Regent Deli from 1-1.40pm. The venue will be either the Regent Garden or Lobby Lounge if it’s rainy or windy. Kids dining at Daccapo Italian Restaurant and the Regent Lobby Lounge are all welcome to join these activities.

Butterfly Brunch: June 1, 11.30am-4pm

RMB388/person

Clown & Puppet: June 1, 12-1.30pm

Cooking Class: June 1, 1-1.40pm

Regent Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng.

FEAST's Children's Day Special

feast.png

Award-winning FEAST (Food by EAST) is offering a semi-buffet style brunch every weekend in June and July. The new brunch will include a variety of BBQ flavors from Asia, South America and more.

There will also be fresh seafood and a salad bar with a variety of seasonal vegetables. You can also enjoy unlimited drinks including red and white wine, craft beers, tea, coffee and soft drinks. They also have a kid’s corner and special deals for your little ones!

To celebrate Children’s Day weekend, kids will be given a special potted plant to bring home. In addition, there will be a claw machine and Pac-Man game for kids to enjoy while DJ Leslie – who has played at international music festivals – performs for the whole family.

Buffet: every Saturday and Sunday through July, 11.30am-3pm

Children's Day Celebration: June 1 & 2, 11.30am-3pm

RMB398/person

Kids 7-12: RMB199

Free for kids 6 and under

Reservations: +86 10 8414 9820

FEAST, EAST Beijing, No.22 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang.

Hand in Hand Family Rave Festival

Screenshot-2024-05-30-at-1.48.06-AM.png

Hand in Hand has hosted family festivals in 23 cities around China. They are throwing a special mini festival for Children’s Day at the south gate of Shijingshan Amusement Park.

June 1 & 2

Show times: 11am-12pm, 5-6pm

RMB180/RMB280

South gate Shijingshan Amusement Park, No.25 Shijingshan Road, Shijingshan.

