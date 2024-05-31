30 Amazing Art Shows This June in Shenzhen

The World's Decorative Treasures

Gathering the world of decorative arts, showcasing patterns from various civilizations, seeking artistic treasures from human history, crossing aesthetic resonances and cultural blending across time and space, exploring new inspirations and possibilities, and experiencing the creation and evolution of beauty.



Until June 1, 2024

Shenzhen Illustration Museum, No.18, Wutong Street, Nantou Ancient City, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Zhongshan Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 12, or Exit D, Nantou Ancient Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 12

Cityscape



The exhibition invites accomplished watercolor artists who specialize in urban themes to participate in this, promoting cultural exchange and providing high-quality cultural services to the public. This initiative highlights Shenzhen's cultural driving force in the Greater Bay Area.



Until June 2, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

The First Contemporary Sculpture Exhibition in Shenzhen Art Museum



As the first contemporary sculpture exhibition at the Shenzhen Art Museum, this event marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of public sculpture art. Amidst the complexities of the 21st century society, with its transformations and diversifications, this exhibition sheds light on the future of Chinese sculpture despite the myriad challenges it faces. It serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the art form, offering glimpses into the promising horizons of sculpture in China.

Until June 2, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Flower Bloom on Branches North and South



This is a special exhibition featuring Flower and Bird paintings by Guan Shanyue and Yu Xining. Both artists were born in a turbulent era marked by internal and external challenges, a time when the nation faced crisis. It was also an era of collision between Chinese and Western cultures, with the replacement of old and new ideas. As artists, their works consistently respond to the efforts of national and cultural revitalization in modern times, reflecting the individual exploration, progress, and humanistic concerns of the artists themselves.



Until June 2, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Arata Isozaki: In Formation



The exhibition will showcase numerous historically significant architectural works, offering a multifaceted exploration of the evolution of Isozaki's architectural journey. The exhibition traces Isozaki's ideological trajectory across different periods from diverse perspectives, presenting a comprehensive retrospective of his architectural career. It's a grand tribute to Isozaki's contributions to the art of architecture.



Until June 10, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition

Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.



Until June 15, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Wen Xiang's Chinese Painting and Lacquer Painting



In the 1980s, while many artists were integrating Western modern art into traditional Chinese painting, Wen Xiang took a different path. He infused elements of "design" and "practicality" into Chinese traditional painting. Early on, he meticulously studied traditional painting at the Palace Museum and joined painters like Ya Ming and He Haixia for field sketching. In the 1990s, he pursued further studies in landscape and flower-and-bird painting in Japan, where he was deeply influenced by Japanese painting styles. Combining "lacquer" and "ink," he created over 40 landscape works, naming them "Lacquer and Ink Landscapes."



Until June 15, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Riding the Waves into the Future



Some of the local artists participating in this exhibition have not only witnessed the 20-year development of the Cultural Industries Fair but have also been significant contributors to it. Their representative works have become landmarks in the cultural construction of the Greater Bay Area, reflecting the city's development, cultural heritage, and human spirit. Other participating artists highlight the fair's influence nationwide and globally, forging connections with Shenzhen and becoming important figures in cultural and artistic exchanges. Their art has enriched the landscape of Shenzhen's fine arts.



Until June 23, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Near Exit A1, Dafen Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

The Narrow Gate



In this exhibition, artists He Xun, Shi Yi, Wang Zhongjie, Yan Dafu, and Yan Wenhui present their unique insights into the world, each with their distinct expressions. Like "gold from stone, silver from lead" (from Sikong Tu's "Twenty-Four Verses"), they navigate through the narrow gate of art, revealing the ceaseless rotation of the universe's cosmic axis.



Until June 23, 2024

Gallery MC, 210-212 Block A4, North District, OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Great Flux



"Great Flux," as a collaborative project between 1979 Gallery and ShanghART Gallery for this Art Week, presents the role played by artists' works in the rapid development of Chinese society over the past 40 years. These works serve as warm archives, documenting our past postures and appearances.



Until June 23, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Sea of the Cloud



Leung Siu-kei's artistic creations always provoke profound reflections. What's remarkable is that this depth of contemplation doesn't require viewers to possess extensive knowledge or do thorough research beforehand. Simply standing in front of his works, quietly observing, allows one to easily immerse oneself in the aesthetic atmosphere crafted by the artist, thus sparking personal insights and reflections.



Until June 26, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

The Tide Never Recede



This special event showcases the influential Art Nouveau movement, which left an indelible mark on the 20th-century world of commerce, publishing, and design. Featuring the works of the artistic master, Alphonse Mucha, including over 220 representative prints, watercolors, and sketches created during his time in France, the United States, and Czechoslovakia. The exhibition bridges the era of the 1900 Paris World Expo, reflecting on the dawn of the modern world at the turn of the 20th century, offering a captivating visual journey through time and space.



Until June 26, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Migration - China Contemporary Art Exhibition



The exhibition is jointly planned by three curators, Hu Bin, You Jiang, and Sun Cui. It brings together 15 domestic artists and an art group, and nearly 40 exhibited works involving various forms such as paintings, photography, installations, and participatory activity projects. It presents the independent thinking and artistic style of contemporary artists in the context of globalization.



Until June 30, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Progressing with Dreams

Featuring over 40 works, this exhibition showcases recent achievements by artists from three generations at the Shenzhen Art Museum. Organized in two units, the exhibit highlights contributions from invited artists and the museum's resident art workers, celebrating the ongoing artistic legacy and innovation within the institution.



Until June 30, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (Donghua Pavilion), No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Donghu Park, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Take a taxi from Tai'An Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5/7

Treasures-China Printmaking Museum Collection Exhibition of Contemporary and Modern Printmaking Master



Since 2007, the Guanlan Original Printmaking Base has embarked on a mission to preserve, research, develop, and promote the art of printmaking through a dedicated print collection initiative. Over more than a decade, the Base has continually refined its collection and curation processes. With a commitment to high-quality acquisitions, the Base aims to create a platform for aesthetic education through a series of thematic and diverse exhibitions.



Until June 30, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Ecosystem as Medium



Curated by Wang Yamin, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the rich artistic journey of contemporary artist Xu Zhen.



Until June 30, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Urban Vision: A Cross-Cultural Exploration of Urban Art



As a key project celebrating the "Festival Croisements: 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations" and the "China-France Year of Cultural Tourism", this exhibition is a major cultural exchange event co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of the People's Republic of China and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Until July 7, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Again Till No End - Andy Warhol Art Work Exhibition

As Shenzhen's most extensive showcase of Andy Warhol's original works, this exhibition highlights the enigmatic artist's masterpieces. Centered on the theme "Again Till No End," it explores and reveals Warhol's artistic philosophy of repetition and its profound impact. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this iconic figure.



Until July 10, 2024

CR Art Space, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

Near Exit G, Houhai Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 11

Han Chunling Contemporary Painting Exhibition



This exhibition represents the artist's conceptual reenactment of the concept of lacquer, utilizing differentiated chemical paint to restore the true essence of China's excellent traditional lacquer culture. Its aim is to promote traditional lacquer culture and showcase contemporary aesthetic values.



Until July 20, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

A Restoration and Research Exhibition of Xu Beihong's



Woman by the Window

"Woman by the Window" showcases a copy created by Xu Beihong in 1922 during his studies in Berlin, Germany. The original work is attributed to the European painting master Rembrandt. This copy not only reflects Xu Beihong's admiration for Western painting at the time but also demonstrates his concern for his homeland. It reflects his determination to revive the Chinese art scene by integrating Western painting techniques. After being gifted to Xu Beihong's close friend, Sun Peicang, this painting traveled across the seas and is now an important collection of the Shunde Art Museum.



Until July 28, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Royal Screen of Empire



This exhibition, centered around the Ming Dynasty princes of Hubei Province, brings together 250 artifacts from various cultural and heritage institutions in Hubei. These artifacts include imperial seals, gold and jade ornaments, precious metalware, ceramics, epitaphs, stone carvings, and more.



Until July 28, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, No.3 Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Three Generations



KennaXu Gallery presents the "Three Generations" exhibition, the Asian debut of color painting. The exhibition features 51 selected works by three esteemed German artists: Raimer Jochims, Jerry Zeniuk, and Ingrid Floss. These artists have established a "Color Research Laboratory" that has significantly influenced and advanced color painting, representing three generations of dedication to the art.



Until July 29, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, 1/F, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Accidentally Wes Anderson



AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.



Until July 30, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Flowers and Flowers: China and Russia Oil Painting Art Exhibition



The preparation and planning of this exhibition have spanned several months, with active participation from numerous artists from China and Russia. After careful selection and planning by the curatorial team, the theme of "Flowers and Flowers" was chosen to showcase the artistic talents and cultural charm of artists from both China and Russia. The exhibition aims to provide audiences with a fresh artistic experience that engages both visually and emotionally.



Until July 31, 2024

Sweet Heart Art&LY Gallery, No.71 Zhongshan East Road, Nantou Ancient Town, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Zhongshan Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 12, or Exit D, Nantou Ancient Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 12

YUN - Dai Yun's Practice and Cognition



Born in Xi'an, Dai Yun has been living and working in Shenzhen since 2000. As a member of the post-70s generation, Dai Yun's growth has been intertwined with the rapid changes in Chinese society, economic structure, and public consciousness. The artworks presented in this exhibition aim to depart from his previous creations and exhibitions, showcasing the artist's reflections and creative endeavors in this new phase of his career.



Until August 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Listening to the Whisper in Silence



The exhibition selects around sixty exquisite paintings from the collection of the Beijing Academy of Painting by Yu Feiyan. Departing from the conventional timeline, the narrative follows two thematic threads: "Between Mountains and Waters" and "World of Flora," organized under the categories of "Old Styles, New Techniques" and "Rich Tradition, Fresh Innovation." Beyond the artworks, it invites the audience to immerse themselves in the context of literature and natural history. Though depicted as flora and fauna, each leaf and branch carries profound human sentiments. Delve into the opulence and splendor, and appreciate Yu Feiyan's efforts and achievements in both tradition and innovation.



Until August 4, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

The Inca and Their Tawantinsuyu: The Land of Four Quarters



Peru, a branch of the Andean civilization and the birthplace of the Inca civilization, shines brightly like a dazzling pearl in the annals of human history. Magnificent Machu Picchu, the marvelous Nasca Lines, exquisite ceramics, gold and silver artifacts, and textiles all evoke awe and wonder. Through exhibitions, we glimpse the essence of the Inca civilization, delving into a world devoid of written language and exploring the mysteries of this ancient civilization.



Until August 11, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

At That Time This Moment



Led by a team of artists, this exhibition is curated by Professor Gu Zheng from the School of Journalism at Fudan University. Following the success of the 2023 "Li Xiaoliang: 1/3 Solo Exhibition," it returns to the realm of design and interconnection to showcase a diverse range of works to the audience.



Until August 25, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Timeless Beauty - Jades from Zhou Dynasty



Jade, the most beautiful of stones, essence of mountains and rivers. The Zhou people imbued rituals into these artifacts, carving a unique jade culture. After thousands of years of being nourished by the earth, 113 exquisite jade pieces (sets) have finally arrived before us. Experience the artistry and heritage of these timeless treasures.



Until September 1, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Seals Treasured by Qizhai



The tradition of Chinese seals originated in the Xia and Shang dynasties, reached maturity during the Zhou dynasty, and flourished during the Qin and Han dynasties, culminating in the classical seal art. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, scholars and collectors began to appreciate seals as art objects, marking the transition of seals towards aesthetic artistry. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, led by literati such as Wen Peng from the Wu School, seal carving evolved into a refined art form, embodying elegance and lyrical expression. This tradition continued into the late Qing and Republican periods, witnessing a revival and flourishing of seal carving artistry with the resurgence of epigraphy studies.



Permanent Exhibition

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

