10 Romantic Spots for Lovebirds on 520

By That's Beijing, May 18, 2024

The Peak of Love at China World Summit Wing Beijing

China World Summit Wing Beijing and Roseonly are collaborating to present ‘The Peak of Love’ afternoon tea and special suite experience. 

Pamper yourself with a romantic Roseonly inspired afternoon tea while overlooking the spectacular Beijing skyline at The Lounge for RMB768 per a couple with a Roseonly gift (limited stock available). You will also enjoy an extra two glasses of Perrier Jouet Champagne for free on 520. 

Check in to a romantic journey with the 'Roseonly Suites Collaboration'. Enjoy the Premier Suite with the Roseonly Afternoon Tea at just RMB4,388/night. You can also stay in the luxurious Ambassador/Governor Suite or Summit Suite with Roseonly selected gifts, romantic room amenities, Roseonly afternoon tea and Grill 79 ‘Mayura Beef Degustation Set Menu for Two’.

Roseonly Afternoon Tea: Available until May 31, 2-6pm

RMB768/two people (limited Roseonly gift boxes)

Roseonly Suites Collaboration: Available May 1-31.

Starting at RMB4,388/night

Make a reservation now to receive a Roseonly Candle Gift Box (only 5 sets available)

For reservations please call: +86 6505 2299 EXT. Room Reservation

China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang.

Devoted 520 Valentine’s Day Dinner at George's Restaurant

Lovers can enjoy luxurious flavors at George’s Restaurant at Hotel Éclat Beijing. This beautifully presented 520 feast features a four-course dinner for Valentine's day to celebrate love and affection. This bespoke dinner menu includes a glass of 2016 Saint-Louis Blanc De Blanc-Brut for each person.

May 18-20, 6-10pm

RMB988/couple, RMB520/person

Tel: +86 10 8561 2888

George’s Restaurant, 2F, Hotel Éclat Beijing, No.9 Dongdaqiao Road, Chaoyang.

Éclat 520 Sweetness Staycation

Rekindle your romance at Hotel Éclat Beijing with a love-themed staycation. Celebrate 520 at the Deluxe Lagoon Suite of Hotel Éclat Beijing with exclusive 520 Valentine's Day treats, mesmerizing rose decorations, one bottle of selected sparkling wine and a limited edition Valentine’s Day cake.

May 18-20

RMB6,188/night

Tel: +86 10 8561 2888

Email: reservations.bj@eclathotels.com

Hotel Éclat Beijing, No.9 Dongdaqiao Road, Chaoyang.

520 at Jing-A

Enjoy the discounted price of RMB520 for a luxurious and delicious set meal at Jing-A. The set menu includes special drinks, fresh hamburgers, juicy steaks, a refreshing salad and a sweet dessert.

May 17-20, 9am-late.

RMB520/a set

Jing-A, Kerry Center, No.1 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang.

Romance On the Cloud at NUO Hotel Beijing

Enjoy a romantic dinner at the Executive Lounge on the 25th floor of NUO Hotel Beijing. The set menu includes two glasses of rose sparkling wine and a rose bouquet.

May 20, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB999/couple

Tel: +86 5926 8238

NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2A Jiangtai Road, Chanyang.

520 at Migas Mercado

Migas Mercado has prepared a special 520 set menu for couples to enjoy on Valentine’s Day with several delicious starters to share, Austrailian Wagyu for the main course and a special creamy dessert.

May 20

RMB1314/couple

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang.

Ring For 520 at CHAR Bar & Grill

CHAR Bar & Grill at the InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun has created an exquisite five-course set menu for couples that includes two glasses of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne.

May 19 & 20, 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-10pm.

RMB2,888/couple

Reservations: +86 010 8516 0065

CHAR Bar & Grill, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang.

520 at YING Chinese

The YING Chinese Restaurant at the InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun will have a romantic seven-course set menu for couples to celebrate together.

May 19 & 20, 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30-9.30pm.

RMB1,314/couple

YING Chinese, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang.

Taste of Love 520 at the Grand Hyatt Beijing

Shuo Steak & Bar at the Grand Hyatt Beijing at Oriental Plaza is having a special celebration for couples. In addition to multiple options of set menus, they are also offering a special gift for couples that are celebrating their wedding anniversary. Couples that get engaged during their meal on 520 get half off on the price of their dinner!

May 20

RMB520-RMB1,888/couple

Tel: +86 10 8518 1234

Shuo Steak & Bar, The Grand Hyatt Beijing at Oriental Plaza, No.1 East Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng.

Emily Quintet at DDC

For couples looking for some romantic music to complete their evening on 520, DDC is hosting the Emily Quintet. As a singer in several jazz bands, Yu Yang has performed at events such as the British Embassy Summer Dinner and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Her elegant and soft voice will add some extra love vibes to your night.

May 20, 8-10pm

RMB168/person, RMB300/couple

DDC, No.39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang.

