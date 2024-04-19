  1. home
Regent Beijing: The Preferred Hotel of the German Chancellor

By Sponsored, April 19, 2024

Picture1.jpg
(L to R): Olaf Scholz and Florian S. Kuhn

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his delegation recently stayed at Regent Beijing during his official visit to China. 'Congratulations on your outstanding services and creative surprises. Thank you, Regent Beijing', German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said to Mr. Florian S. Kuhn, General Manager of Regent Beijing.

In 2023 "REGENT Beijing", a timeless luxury hotel, was identified by Forbes as one of the "Finest Luxury Five Star" Hotels in the World, and by World Travel Awards as "China's Leading Business Hotel". Regent Beijing Hotel offers a personalized experience with 8 Restaurants, Bars and Lounges, including the highly acclaimed "Daccapo" Italian Restaurant, "Mortens The Steak House" and "Lei Garden" Cantonese Fine Dining.

The pinnacle of exclusivity lies on the top floor, where the recently upgraded "REGENT CLUB" is located, offering Club Guests breathtaking views of the Forbidden City and Beijing's skyline. This prestigious venue provides exclusive amenities, such as Champagne Breakfast, Royal Afternoon Tea, Painting Classes, Munchies and Little Delights, Cocktail Hours, Private Dining and more, creating an unparalleled experience.

pic2.jpg

The hotel also boasts more than 15 meeting rooms and ballrooms, with the largest accommodating over 600 guests, as well as offering exclusive outdoor spaces for functions. Guests can relax in the Health Club with an Olympic-sized daylight pool or chill on our Sundeck, enjoy a massage at our SPA or rejuvenate and energize in our REGENT Garden or well-equipped Health Club.

Ideally located at the crossroads of more than 700 years of history on Wangfujing street and right on top of Dengshikou (a name well-known since the Ming Dynasty) subway station, the hotel is within walking distance of the worldwide famous Tiananmen Square (5.6 km), where guests can experience the National Flag Raising ceremony and the unparalleled Forbidden City, Donghua Men (1.8 km), for a half-day cultural city walking tour. 

pic3.jpg

During the day tour, guests may visit the Temple of Heaven (3.8 km), where they can learn how people worshipped and undertook a 'Heaven Fete' during the Imperial period, or go to the nearby famous Hongqiao Pearl Market (3 km) which is known as the best foreign women's shopping place in the area, or even the silk Market (4.6 km). Another option is to reserve a ticket to visit the National Centre for the Performing Arts theatre that has been recognized as one of the 16 'must see' places in Beijing (4.9 km).

Alternatively, guests can explore the Summer Palace, an Imperial Garden (20 km), or the Great Wall (71 km), one of the most recognisable symbols of China. Art fans will definitely want to visit the National Art Museum China (1.6 km) or the famous 798 Art Zone (17 km). There is a traditional Night Lifestyle with easy access to Houhai Park Bar Street (historical Moat River view) (6 km) and Hauhau, as well as the Sanlitun bar area.

[All images courtesy of Regent Beijing]

Available for just over a month, the co-created menu brings together the best of Min and Cantonese traditions, delivered with modern flair and creativity!

Featuring delicious range of gourmet dishes!

Matteo Re Depaolini is recently appointed Chef de Cuisine of Mio, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing!

