  1. home
  2. Articles

How to Attend the Canton Fair Without a Chinese Visa

By Billy Jiang, April 9, 2024

0 0

Get ready to pack your bags and jet off to Guangzhou, as the 135th Canton Fair is just around the corner – running from April 15 to May 5. 

With an impressive turnout expected, preliminary data from the Canton Fair organizers reveals that a whopping 93,000 overseas buyers from 215 countries and regions have already registered for the event. 

Exciting, isn't it?

But wait a minute! What if you're itching to dive into the business opportunities but realize you don't have a Chinese visa? 

Or perhaps you're simply short on time to go through the visa application process? 

Fear not, dear globetrotter, because we've got some good news for you!

For starters, you might be eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry granted to 12 countries (so far!) and reciprocal visa-free entry granted to 24 countries (so far!), whereby these nations enjoy visa-free access to the Chinese mainland with a maximum stay of 15 days.

READ MORE: China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Feeling left out of the visa-free party? Don't worry; there's still hope! 

China's 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy is here to save the day. 

Nationals from 54 countries can enjoy a short-term stay of up to 72 or 144 hours, perfect for squeezing in some sightseeing or sealing that business deal. 

READ MORE: 72/144 Hours Visa-Free Transit Policy - The Full List!

And hey, if you're dreaming of soaking up the sun and sea breeze in China's famous island paradise, Hainan, you're in luck! 

With citizens from 59 countries now granted visa-free entry as of February 9, 2024, you can enjoy up to 30 days of tropical bliss. 

Whether it's for tourism, business, family visits, or even medical purposes, Hainan welcomes you with open arms.

Read More: China Visa-Free Entry to Hainan – The Full List!

So, what are you waiting for? Get your passport ready, book your tickets, and join the visa-free fun at the Canton Fair and beyond! 

And remember, for all your travel tips, visa advice, and insider recommendations on exploring China, stay tuned to our China Travel Tips series. 

For more articles on China Travel Tips, click here, and for the latest updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA. Happy travels!

[Cover image via China Import and Export Fair]

Visa-free Entry Immigration Travel News China Travel Tips Chinese Visa Travel to China Canton Fair

more news

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2024

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

FREE! Uncover the Fascinating Origins of Your Daily Brew

FREE! Uncover the Fascinating Origins of Your Daily Brew

Grab your FREE coffee vouchers now and embark on your own coffee odyssey!

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

Discover the mysterious and diverse world of coffee!

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

WIN! Snap & Savor: That's SNAPPY on Instagram

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

Melco Style Presents Sichuan and Canton's Diamond

Melco Style Presents Sichuan and Canton's Diamond

How to Attend the Canton Fair Without a Chinese Visa

How to Attend the Canton Fair Without a Chinese Visa

The Opposite House to Close Doors After 16 Years

The Opposite House to Close Doors After 16 Years

China to Build a 2nd Formula 1 Circuit in This City...

China to Build a 2nd Formula 1 Circuit in This City...

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives