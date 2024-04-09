How to Attend the Canton Fair Without a Chinese Visa

Get ready to pack your bags and jet off to Guangzhou, as the 135th Canton Fair is just around the corner – running from April 15 to May 5.

With an impressive turnout expected, preliminary data from the Canton Fair organizers reveals that a whopping 93,000 overseas buyers from 215 countries and regions have already registered for the event.

Exciting, isn't it?

But wait a minute! What if you're itching to dive into the business opportunities but realize you don't have a Chinese visa?

Or perhaps you're simply short on time to go through the visa application process?

Fear not, dear globetrotter, because we've got some good news for you!

For starters, you might be eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry granted to 12 countries (so far!) and reciprocal visa-free entry granted to 24 countries (so far!), whereby these nations enjoy visa-free access to the Chinese mainland with a maximum stay of 15 days.

Feeling left out of the visa-free party? Don't worry; there's still hope!

China's 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy is here to save the day.

Nationals from 54 countries can enjoy a short-term stay of up to 72 or 144 hours, perfect for squeezing in some sightseeing or sealing that business deal.

And hey, if you're dreaming of soaking up the sun and sea breeze in China's famous island paradise, Hainan, you're in luck!

With citizens from 59 countries now granted visa-free entry as of February 9, 2024, you can enjoy up to 30 days of tropical bliss.

Whether it's for tourism, business, family visits, or even medical purposes, Hainan welcomes you with open arms.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your passport ready, book your tickets, and join the visa-free fun at the Canton Fair and beyond!

And remember, for all your travel tips, visa advice, and insider recommendations on exploring China, stay tuned to our China Travel Tips series.

