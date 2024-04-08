72/144 Hours Visa-Free Transit – The Full List!

As of April, 2024, Chinese authorities have extended the 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy to 54 countries.
Travelers from eligible countries can transit through specified Chinese cities without a visa for up to 72 or 144 hours, facilitating short-term tourism and business activities.
Cities Implement the 72 Hours Visa-free Transit Policy
Changsha
Guilin
Harbin
Cities Implement the 144 Hours Visa-free Transit Policy
Beijing
Chengdu
Chongqing
Dalian
Guangzhou
Hangzhou
Jinan
Kunming
Nanjing
Ningbo
Qingdao
Qinhuangdao
Shanghai
Shenyang
Shenzhen
Shijiazhuang
Tianjin
Wuhan
Xi'an
Xiamen
Eligible travelers must possess valid international travel documents and confirmed onward tickets to a third country or region within the designated transit period.
Countries Eligible for the 72/144 hours Visa-free Transit Policy
EUROPE
Albania
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway, Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Kingdom
AMERICAS
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Mexico
United States
OCEANIA
Australia
New Zealand
ASIA
Brunei
Japan
Qatar
Singapore
South Korea
United Arab Emirates
72/144 Hours Visa Free Transit Policy FAQs
In response to common inquiries regarding the 72/144 Hours Visa Free Transit policy, Chinese immigration authorities have issued the following clarifications:
Entry and exit destinations must be different countries or regions.
Calculation of stay duration: The stay period for travelers under the 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy starts from 00:00 the day after entry. For example, if a traveler entered China on May 1, 2024, the stay period would start from 00:00 on May 2, 2024, and they can stay in the visa-free transit area for up to 6 days until 24:00 on May 7, 2024.
Accommodation registration: Travelers staying in hotels will have their accommodation registration handled by the hotel. Those staying outside hotels should register with the local public security bureau within 24 hours of arrival.
