72/144 Hours Visa-Free Transit – The Full List!

By Billy Jiang, April 8, 2024

As of April, 2024, Chinese authorities have extended the 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy to 54 countries. 

Travelers from eligible countries can transit through specified Chinese cities without a visa for up to 72 or 144 hours, facilitating short-term tourism and business activities.

Cities Implement the 72 Hours Visa-free Transit Policy

  • Changsha

  • Guilin

  • Harbin

Cities Implement the 144 Hours Visa-free Transit Policy

  • Beijing

  • Chengdu

  • Chongqing

  • Dalian

  • Guangzhou

  • Hangzhou

  • Jinan

  • Kunming

  • Nanjing

  • Ningbo

  • Qingdao

  • Qinhuangdao

  • Shanghai

  • Shenyang

  • Shenzhen

  • Shijiazhuang

  • Tianjin

  • Wuhan

  • Xi'an

  • Xiamen

Eligible travelers must possess valid international travel documents and confirmed onward tickets to a third country or region within the designated transit period.

Countries Eligible for the 72/144 hours Visa-free Transit Policy

EUROPE

  • Albania

  • Austria

  • Belarus

  • Belgium

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Bulgaria

  • Croatia

  • Cyprus

  • Czech Republic

  • Denmark

  • Estonia

  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Ireland

  • Italy

  • Latvia

  • Lithuania

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Monaco

  • Montenegro

  • Netherlands

  • North Macedonia

  • Norway, Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Serbia

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Ukraine

  • United Kingdom

AMERICAS

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Canada

  • Chile

  • Mexico

  • United States

OCEANIA

  • Australia

  • New Zealand

ASIA

  • Brunei

  • Japan

  • Qatar

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • United Arab Emirates

72/144 Hours Visa Free Transit Policy FAQs

In response to common inquiries regarding the 72/144 Hours Visa Free Transit policy, Chinese immigration authorities have issued the following clarifications:

  • Entry and exit destinations must be different countries or regions.

  • Calculation of stay duration: The stay period for travelers under the 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy starts from 00:00 the day after entry. For example, if a traveler entered China on May 1, 2024, the stay period would start from 00:00 on May 2, 2024, and they can stay in the visa-free transit area for up to 6 days until 24:00 on May 7, 2024.

  • Accommodation registration: Travelers staying in hotels will have their accommodation registration handled by the hotel. Those staying outside hotels should register with the local public security bureau within 24 hours of arrival.

Our China Travel Tips series is dedicated to alleviating concerns for international travelers planning to visit China, providing comprehensive guides on visas, survival tips, and recommendations for dining, entertainment, and exploration in China.

For more articles on China Travel Tips, click here, and for the latest updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

