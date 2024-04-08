72/144 Hours Visa-Free Transit – The Full List!

As of April, 2024, Chinese authorities have extended the 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy to 54 countries.

Travelers from eligible countries can transit through specified Chinese cities without a visa for up to 72 or 144 hours, facilitating short-term tourism and business activities.

Cities Implement the 72 Hours Visa-free Transit Policy

Changsha

Guilin

Harbin

Cities Implement the 144 Hours Visa-free Transit Policy

Beijing

Chengdu

Chongqing

Dalian

Guangzhou

Hangzhou

Jinan

Kunming

Nanjing

Ningbo

Qingdao

Qinhuangdao

Shanghai

Shenyang

Shenzhen

Shijiazhuang

Tianjin

Wuhan

Xi'an

Xiamen

Eligible travelers must possess valid international travel documents and confirmed onward tickets to a third country or region within the designated transit period.

Countries Eligible for the 72/144 hours Visa-free Transit Policy

EUROPE

Albania

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway, Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom



AMERICAS

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Mexico

United States

OCEANIA

Australia

New Zealand

ASIA

Brunei

Japan

Qatar

Singapore

South Korea

United Arab Emirates

72/144 Hours Visa Free Transit Policy FAQs



In response to common inquiries regarding the 72/144 Hours Visa Free Transit policy, Chinese immigration authorities have issued the following clarifications:

Entry and exit destinations must be different countries or regions.

Calculation of stay duration: The stay period for travelers under the 72/144 hours visa-free transit policy starts from 00:00 the day after entry. For example, if a traveler entered China on May 1, 2024, the stay period would start from 00:00 on May 2, 2024, and they can stay in the visa-free transit area for up to 6 days until 24:00 on May 7, 2024.

Accommodation registration: Travelers staying in hotels will have their accommodation registration handled by the hotel. Those staying outside hotels should register with the local public security bureau within 24 hours of arrival.

