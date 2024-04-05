  1. home
14 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, April 5, 2024

Monday to Sunday

JEN Happy Hour

Enhance your experience with a selection of exquisite red and white wines, refreshing soft drinks, tantalizing mocktails, and an array of 8 delectable snacks. Happy Hour for Shangri-La Circle Diamond and Polaris members for free. Enjoy this Happy Hour offering by booking a Studio L Room / Studio XL Room / Theme Room at the regular price, via any channel.

Monday to Sunday, available in April 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8898 8988

KOAN, No.399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan

Happy Hour at The Happy Monk

Enjoy up to 30% off on all draft beers, house wines and cocktails!

Monday to Sunday, 12noon - 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-8670 3149

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Happy Hours at Cafe Society

Enjoy Happy Hour from 2pm to 8pm, when beer is 50% off, and from 6pm to 8pm, when cocktails are 40% off!

Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Happy Hour Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Enjoy The Terrace Restaurant & Bar's Happy Hour offer every day until 9.30pm: Buy 1, Get 1 Free!

Monday to Sunday, available in April 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, No.201 Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Happy Hour at Bionic Taproom Nantou

Enjoy a special Happy Hour offer with house wine & sparkling wine, buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, until 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Taproom Nantou, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City

People's Pint

Enjoy a special offer on selected beer at ONLY RMB30!

Monday to Sunday, before 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Brew,  No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City, Nanshan

Happy Hours at Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant

Join us for Happy Hour every day! Enjoy Asahi beer for RMB15, house wine (red/white) for RMB25, mixed drinks for RMB25, and any cocktail for RMB40.

Monday to Sunday, 5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-17304435928

Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant, New Century Hotel, Shekou, Zhaoshang Street

Happy Hour at il Faro

With just RMB100, you can enjoy the freedom of choice with two glasses of your favorite beverages! Select from our range of classic cocktails, rich red wine, refreshing white wine, or festive sparkling wine.

Monday to Sunday, from March 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2689 1084 / +86-17796362324

il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

April Special Offers at Rich Kat Craft Brewing

Exciting news from Rich Kat Craft Brewing! This April, Rich Kat is unveiling 7 new flavors of takeaway canned beers. Plus, as a member of Rich Kat's WeChat mini program, enjoy free shipping and a limited-time offer of 50% off selected craft beers in cans. That's right, some brews are as low as RMB9 per can! Don't miss out on this incredible deal!

Monday to Sunday, available only for April 2024

Order now via Rich Kat WeChat Mini Program; search "Rich Kat" or "猫员外" on WeChat

Monday to Friday

Happy Hour at BAIA

Indulge in Happy Hour at BAIA! From Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 5.30pm. It's the perfect time to unwind and enjoy special deals on drinks and snacks.

Monday to Friday, 5pm - 7.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Happy Hour at Tacos

Enjoy Tacos' Happy Hour specials on beer! Buy one, get one free on Corona and Asahi draft beers, as well as house margaritas. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!

Monday to Friday, 12noon - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2161 1006

Tacos, Unit 3118, Sea World Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

New Daily Specials at Tequila Coyotes

There is always something for you at Tequila Coyotes! No complicated lingo, just straight to the delicious point!  Remember, these deals are hot like our salsas, so swing by Tequila Coyotes and let's kick off the fiesta right! 

Monday to Friday

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Tuesday to Friday

Shisha Happy Hour

Enjoy a special happy hour offer at Parlor, every Tuesday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm; all Shisha is 30% off! More than 40 flavors to choose from!

Every Tuesday to Friday, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +8613603046242

Parlor Bar, No.10, 1/F Warehouse 7, No.1007 Bao'an North Road, Luohu

Friday

Fab Fridays

Don't miss out on Fab Fridays at The Crazy Coconut Bar! Enjoy 20% off beer, cocktails, and bottles before 11pm. Dance to the beats of disco, pop, euro, Latin, and more.

Every Friday, from 8.30pm

The Crazy Coconut Bar, Exit J1, Chegongmiao, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Happy Hour Shenzhen Event Guide Monthly

