28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Mar 30: Colors of Carnatic: A South Indian Holi Extravaganza @ Indian Kitchen

Get ready to immerse yourself in colors as the South Indian community in Shanghai hosts an unforgettable Holi party!



Join them as they celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring with traditional rituals and vibrant festivities.

Step into a world adorned with intricate rangoli designs and vibrant floral arrangements, where laughter fills the air and excitement knows no bounds.

Experience the magic of Holi as they light the sacred bonfire, symbolizing victory and blessings for prosperity.

Arm yourself with packets of colorful powder and get ready to paint the town in every hue imaginable.

Dance to the beat of traditional South Indian music, indulge in mouthwatering delicacies, and savor the flavors of home amidst the joyous revelry.



Don't miss this chance to be a part of a cultural extravaganza unlike any other. Join for a Holi celebration that promises to be truly unforgettable!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 30, 12-4pm; RMB169 Early Bird, RMB219 Presale, RMB249 on the Door.

Indian Kitchen, Block 8, 3911 Hongmei Bei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅北路3911号8号楼, 近延安西路.

Bryce Kendall @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road.

Fri Mar 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

China in Melody @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center



The Maritime Silk Road Ensemble is composed of four of the most talented young classical Chinese musicians performing today.

Clarinetist Zhu Shuang, violinist Chen Yanfang, pianist Lin Zhijie, and cellist Dong Xue have performed worldwide, bringing their diverse performance styles to a rich repertoire.

Continually exploring and innovating, this 'China in Melody' concert will see the quartet premiering several new works infused with Chinese cultural elements, showcasing the ensemble's unique insights into music, and aiming to showcase the charm of Chinese music to the world.



Tickets to this one-off event are just RMB149-299. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri Mar 29, 7.45; RMB149-299.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 29, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Shanghai Blues All Star @ Chair Club



A coming together of two sets of Shanghai legends, the Cotton Club and Chair Club. The result should be a night of music not to be missed.

Fri Mar 29, 9.30pm; Free Entry.

Chair Club, Bldg 12, 555 Haifang Lu, by Yuyao Lu 海防路555号12号楼, 近余姚路.

Bonnie & Clyde @ The Pearl



Brace yourselves for an electrifying journey back in time... with a contemporary twist!

The acclaimed team behind The Pearl’s The Greatest Show and Moulin Spectaculiare proudly present a live musical event like no other – Bonnie & Clyde: Taylor’s Version.

The live cabaret production offers a captivating and entertaining experience, plunging audiences into the roaring 1920s, the era of the infamous romantic duo, Bonnie and Clyde, unraveling the legendary tale of the star-crossed lovers, united by their insatiable thirst for adventure and the allure of grand theft.

The show transports the audience into a world of danger, excitement, and romance, recreating the escapades of history's most notorious thieves, all set to the poignant lyrics of Taylor Swift.

Prepare to be enchanted by Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits, reimagined and performed in the lively style of the 1920s, hip hop, punk, and more. This is history retold in the vibrant pulse of a new era, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey through time.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Mar 29 & 30, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Bunny Disco @ RIINK



Hop on over to RIINK this Easter weekend for an enchanting 90s Bunny Disco extravaganza!

During the sunny daytime, little ones can transform into adorable bunnies and embark on a thrilling egg hunt on wheels, searching for colorful eggs and sweet surprises.

As the moon rises, adults can also don bunny ears and join in the whimsical night hunt, discovering hidden treasures amidst the twinkling lights.

The vibrant venue will be filled with the infectious 90s beats of talented DJs, while you savor scrumptious treats and delightful drinks.

Glide and giggle on skates, surrounded by the joyous spirit of the season. Celebrate Easter at RIINK, where magical moments and bunny transformations await!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Mar 29 & 30, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Follow the White Rabbit @ La Suite



Staying in the virtual world or discover the truth? This weekend, FOLLOW THE WHIE RABBIT who will lead you into a party world full of surprises and thrills!

Find the girl with the rabbit tattoo on her arm and get a free drink.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Mar 29 & 30, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Easter Market @ Ambassy Club

Ambassy Club is busy preparing a grand Easter party this weekend complete with wonderful activities for the kids from 2-4pm, and a vibrant Easter Market by JS Markets from 11am-5pm.



The Easter Market will be a shopping emporium with exquisite crafts, trendy fashion, unique lifestyle goods, and brilliant home décor.

Artisan food and beverage vendors will offer delicious additions to your Easter dining and scrumptious street foods to keep you going to peruse the bounty.

Ambassy Club will organize fun Easter craft activities, a balloon clown magician, bunny dance, lucky draw, goldfish fishing and more (free for children of Club members, RMB88 for non-members).

Sat Mar 30, 11am to 5pm; Free Entry.

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Yaya’s 2nd Anniversary Party X Pang Mei Noodles (Beijing) @ Yaya’s

Pang Mei 胖妹面庄, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded noodle shop hailing from Beijing, is coming to Shanghai for one-day-only for the Yaya’s 2nd anniversary party.

Guests can expect fiery flavors of Chongqing noodles, snacks and desserts, as well as a special collaboration pasta with Yaya’s paired with cocktails from China’s first craft gin, Peddlers Gin Company, and an afterparty that will go late into the night.

The pop up menu will be available for one-day only across both lunch and dinner, with reservations highly recommended – walk-ins will also be welcomed based on a first come, first served basis (good luck with that though – this one is sure to book out).

After dinner, Yaya’s will celebrate late into the night with their Alley Disco night featuring local legend DJs Victor Aime, Amber Akilla and Tatz and pop up bars from Peddlers Gin Company, PAO, Brewlosophy and Sad Gorilla Club.

The Yaya’s team will also be slinging free pizzas late into the night!

Sat Mar 30, Lunch 12-3pm, Dinner 5-10pm, Party 10pm-Late.



Location: Yaya’s, Unit E, 329 Tongren Lu, by Nanyang Lu 铜仁路329号1层E区，近南阳路.

retroLAN @ Agora Space

If you're into playing retro games from many years ago, and we are talking original CS1.6, Quake 2 & 3, UT, Age of Empire, TA and Warcraft 3, there's a group that meet on a monthly basis. It may be down in a bunker and hard to find, but there's free flow pizza and a well a stocked fridge. All welcome.

Sat Mar 30, 12-10pm; RMB100.

Agora Space, Building 8, 1199 Panyu Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 番禺路1199弄8号楼, 近凯旋路.

Celebrate Life @ Ming Art Gallery



'Celebrate Life: A Love for Animal Portraits' art exhibition is an ode to the animal kingdom, as well as it is a celebration of life.

Be intrigued by a carefully created, balanced mix of patiently crafted oil portraits of soulful animals, and abstract acrylic pieces that invite you to celebrate life.

Jenna Rautén is an accomplished Finnish artist whose work has reached eyes worldwide, and is now making her Shanghai debut.



Opening Party Sat Mar 30, 4-6pm; Free Entry.

Exhibition runs daily Mar 30-Apr 14, 10am-6pm.

Ming Art Gallery (7-109), M50 Art District, 50 Moganshan Lu, by Aomen Lu 莫干山路50号, 近澳门路.

Blue Blood X Japan @ OkOk Club



Come out for a night of rock and metal with some Shanghai’s finest acts at OkOk club. Free entry!

Sat Mar 30, 9pm; Free Entry.

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1.

Sebjak (Swe) ft. Essentials Vol.4 @ La Barra



Get ready for another spectacular night as Space Panda presents another epic party for all dancefloor enthusiasts, ensuring an eclectic journey through music history. Sebjak - Sweden's very own house music sensation is set to be the star of the night.

Sebjak has grown into a world phenomenon courtesy of explosive talent, unrelenting energy and unparalleled creativity. By producing some of the most critically acclaimed records, he has built a strong reputation for putting out fresh, modern electronic music.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Mar 30, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB138, Presale RMB168, Door RMB198, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Family Concert: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

Take the kids over to The Pearl to experience rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Mar 31, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Gypsy Jazz Brunch @ Cotton's



Head for Easter brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy some live music.

The Gypsy Moulin band, comprising Shanghai native accordionist Zuo Shengji and French guitarist Marc de Viviés, promises an unforgettable musical journey.

Their performances blend French chansons, gypsy melodies, and golden age jazz classics, creating a captivating and unique musical experience.

Head along for an afternoon filled with improvised sparks, Eastern European folk, and Latin jazz rhythms as Gypsy Moulin transports you to a world of romance and humor.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness their innovative fusion of Shanghai old songs and French chansons.

Sun, Mar 31, Brunch 11am-4pm, Live Music 1-4pm.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Mar 28, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Mar 29, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 30, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 30, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Mar 30, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Apr 3, 8pm, RMB150

Thu Apr 4, 2pm, RMB188

Thu Apr 4, 4.30pm, RMB380

Thu Apr 4, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Apr 5, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Apr 6, 2pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Until Mar 31: Exhibition « Marchands de Sable » @ Chez Jojo

The opening of an exhibition of a collection of Hervé Dauce Illustrations: a glimpse into the narrative of 'Marchands de Sable,' a dystopian universe immersing the Western myth of the Sandman in an Eastern Sci-fi environment.

In a sleepless and dreamless world, an old flying junk smuggles a mysterious sand from a far corner of the forgotten Silk Road, to bring back hope to Shanghai...

Hervé draws his inspiration from the European comic book culture, his style strongly influenced by the graphism of masters like Moebius or Sergio Toppi.

Exhibition runs to March 31.

Until Mar 31.

Chez JOJO Wine & Garden, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Apr 1: New Quiz Season Kick Off @ The Blarney Stone



This week sees the start of new quiz season at The Blarney Stone. In other words, there is no better time to join!

Free to enter, the Monday night quiz at The Blarney Stone sees six rounds of fun, rounds of shots for each round winner, and a bottle of booze and an F&B voucher for the first and second place winners on the night.

Part of a quarterly quiz season, the eventual top four teams win F&B vouchers worth RMB2,000!

It is also happy hour all night for quiz players, while tacos and wings (5pcs) are just RMB20.

So head along for some brainiac craic – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now!

Mon Apr 1, from 7pm; Free Entry.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Apr 2: Two Chefs & A Wine Guy @ Tomatito

Wine guy Alberto Fernandez and sexy chefs Pol Garcia and Willy Trullas join forces for a night of fun, food and fine wine.

Tue Apr 2, 6pm-Late; RMB488.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Apr 2: We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Geography Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Mar 26, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Apr 2 & 3: Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio @ Shanghai Cultural Square



World-renowned Japanese jazz pianist Tsuyoshi Yamamoto will make his Chinese mainland debut next month, playing on stage in Shanghai for the first time.



The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio will perform on April 2 and 3 at Shanghai Cultural Square, as part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The trio will wow audiences with famous classic jazz standards and brand new song performances, making this a truly rare international art event for Shanghai.

READ MORE: Jazz Legend Tsuyoshi Yamamoto to Make China Debut

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:



Tue & Wed Apr 2 & 3, 7.30pm; RMB80-1,080 RMB



Shanghai Cultural Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 复兴中路597号, 近陕西南路.

Apr 3: New Quiz Season Kick Off @ El Santo

Time for a new quiz season at El Santo. All teams back to zero points, everything to play for, the future unwritten, and dreams of quiz glory all round!

Free to enter, the Wednesday night quiz at El Santo is Shanghai's longest running, and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more.

There are F&B vouchers, four bottles of prosecco and wine and rounds of shots up for grabs every week. Then, at the end of each quarterly season, the top four teams win F&B vouchers worth RMB2,000!

And, if all that were not enough, drinks are half price until 8pm, while food is half price until 10pm!

The quiz kicks off at 7pm and is all wrapped up by 10pm, and this week there is no work the next day. Woo hoo!

Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Wed Apr 3, from 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Apr 3: Synth Crush @ Heim



Two types of live performances at Heim!

Music producer/sound artist/DJ Altieri3000 from Slow Motion/Wrong Era label in Milan, Italy will mix DJing in the live set and add instruments in the DJ set and the original members of Eating Music/independent musicians Cocoonics and visual creator Moving Picture present a quirky live V/A set.

They will explore the meaning of music with DJ Zhivago, Floating, and two hosts Illsee and Velvet Robot, creating endlessly changing dance floor experiences!

Wed Apr 3, 10pm ; RMB120.

Heim, United Valley M111, 462 Changle Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 长乐路462号, 近陕西南路.



Apr 4, 5 & 6: Blossom Beats Festival @ Laowai Jie

Blossom Beats Festival at Laowaijie over the long holiday weekend will see springtime vibes and the spring equinox celebrated with activities, food, drinks, entertainment, a vibrant crafts market showcasing unique handmade treasures, live performances and a lineup of over 12 DJs spinning an eclectic mix of Latin, commercial, and house music, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere and non-stop entertainment.

A family and pet friendly event, it is free entry for all guests.

Thu, Fri & Sat Apr 4, 5 & 6, 2-10pm; Free Entry.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Apr 5: Ben Rau @ Electric Circus – The Shanghai EDITION

German and Ghanaian DNA, house music phenom Ben Rau is blessed with the best of both cultures. Dancing all night and experiencing a feeling of togetherness is something countless generations can relate to.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Fri Ap 5, 9pm-3am; Early Bird RMB118, Presale RMB138, Door RMB158, includes one drink.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Apr 6: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

That's not all, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu above and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

Sat Apr 6, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Apr 6: First Birthday Party @ Yak & Yeti

Yak & Yeti, the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards People's Choice New Restaurant of the Year, turns one! They'll be celebrating from 3pm , with music from DJ fane, DJ Edward and DJ Tuto.

Sat Apr 6, from 3pm; Free Entry.

Yak & Yeti, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu 襄阳北路97号, 近长乐路.

Apr 13: Future of Education @ The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi



Have you ever wondered what life is really like at Oxford, Brown, Harvard and MIT?

The Future of Education Conference is setting sail once again, building upon last year's success, to create a truly insightful event in the field of education.



This year, the conference will focus on globally renowned institutions of higher education, bringing together distinguished professors, outstanding alumni, and professionals from top universities to collectively explore life in higher education.

If you have a child considering higher education overseas, then sign up today for your chance to be part of this conference.



Sat Apr 13, 9am-12.30pm; RMB180.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

