EGG-cellent Ways to Celebrate Easter in Beijing

Friday - Sunday, March 29 - 31

Easter Journey of Discovery at The Peninsula Beijing

Specially designed Easter kid's activities will inspire creativity among junior guests. Children can bake Easter Garden Cakes and realize their own visions of nature under the guidance of the hotel's pastry chefs. An interactive animal knowledge quiz combines scientific exploration with fun learning. Amid the greenery of the hotel garden, kids can hunt for lucky eggs hidden from view. This traditional Easter activity stimulates children’s curiosity about the outdoors and enables them to hone their problem-solving skills. Wearing Easter bonnets is another timeless custom. Kids wearing Easter hats can participate in a seasonal hat design show, with surprise prizes awarded by VIP guest Peter Rabbit. Kids can take a photo with Peter Rabbit to create lasting memories of an enchanting day.



Easter Kids’ Activities will take place:

March 29, 3.30pm

March 30 & 31, 11am and 3.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-8516 2888

The Lobby, The Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Jinyu Hutong, Dongcheng

Saturday & Sunday, March 30 & 31

Easter Celebration at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center



Experience an unforgettable Easter celebration at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center! Indulge in a sumptuous Easter themed brunch buffet featuring grilled lobster, steamed oysters, and Easter special desserts. Enjoy free-flowing beverages while participating in outdoor family-fun activities. Make it a memorable weekend with our Deluxe Easter Family-fun Staycation Package, starting from RMB1,590. Book now for an Easter to remember!



Easter Themed Brunch Buffet at Signature's Restaurant

Price: RMB498 per person (book in advance online to enjoy RMB50 off)

March 30 & 31, 12noon - 3pm

Easter Family BBQ Buffet at Outdoor Garden

Price: Early bird price at RMB338 per person (original price at RMB388); Early bird price at RMB788 per family (2 adults and 1 kid under 12)

March 30 & 31, 12noon - 3pm

Easter Family-fun Staycation Package

Price: Starting from RMB1,590

Available Check-in Date: March 29 - 31

For Reservations: +8610-6465 3388

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, No.50 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Happy Easter at Hilton Beijing



Join Hilton Beijing for an unforgettable Easter weekend! The Makan Kitchen Ballroom awaits with themed games like egg painting and pet feeding. Delight in the Easter Buffet featuring a range of dishes from salads to seafood, sushi, steak, lamb chops, and Peking duck. Little ones can indulge in favorite desserts and chocolate fountains!



Price: RMB788/two adults and one child (height under 1.4m); RMB398/adult; RMB268/child (height 1.2m-1.4m)

March 30 & 31, 11.30am – 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-5865 5000 ext.5020

Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dong Fang Road, North Dong Sanhuan Road, Chaoyang

Sunday, March 31



Easter Celebration at The St. Regis Beijing



Experience the joy of Easter at The St. Regis Beijing for a delightful Easter Brunch featuring family-friendly attractions and mouth-watering culinary presentations. The Garden Court will be transformed into a culinary paradise, offering an open buffet with a variety of creatively crafted international dishes prepared by our skilled chefs. Indulge in a dazzling array of selected seafood, including fresh imported oysters and caviar, ensuring a truly delightful culinary experience for all.



Price: RMB588/person

March 31, 12noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +8610-6460 6688 ext.2340

The Garden Court, The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

Easter Celebration at China World Summit Wing, Beijing



Experience a playful Easter celebration at Atmosphere and The Lounge, which has panoramic views of Beijing. Don't miss the Easter Brunch Buffet at Grill 79 on March 31, with fun activities and special treats for the whole family.



Easter Family Party at Atmosphere

Price: RMB688 for 2 adults and 1 kid

March 31, 2pm - 5pm

Easter Gourmet at The Lounge

Price: RMB208, Easter Chocolate Eggs; from 25 to 31 March, receive an Easter Chocolate Egg as a festive gift with the purchase of the afternoon tea set.

Until March 31

Easter Brunch Buffet at Grill 79

Price: RMB1,666 for 2 adults and 1 kid (under 11 years old)

March 31, 12noon - 2pm

For Reservations: +8610-8571 6459

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Easter at NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort



Easter is just around the corner! Enjoy a delightful Spring Barbecue Brunch in Café Royal’s garden, with a live DJ setting the perfect musical vibe. From now until March 31, the Lobby Lounge of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort is bursting with Easter charm! The themed exclusive afternoon tea is now available.



Lobby Lounge Easter Pastry

Price: Easter Afternoon Tea, RMB488/set; Limited Collections, from RMB58; Handmade Chocolate Eggs, from RMB198; Easter Sweet Bread, RMB168.

Until March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6307

Cafe Royal Easter Brunch

Price: RMB418 per person & RMB209 per child ages 3-11

March 31, 12noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6330

NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Easter Indulgence at Pan Pacific Beijing



Easter is an uplifting festival for families worldwide. During the Easter weekend, March 31, gather for a spectacular Easter buffet at The Exchange Restaurant. Guests will experience a lavish array of spring-inspired buffet stations. Enticing delicacies include TIGER CRAB, PRAWN, SALMON SASHIMI, and TURKISH BARBECUE. Eggs painting class and cookies making will give children more fun during lunchtime.



Price: RMB198/adult; half price for children 1.2m-1.4m; complimentary for children under 1.2m

March 31, 11.30am - 2pm, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-6376 7777

Exchange Restaurant, Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Huayuan Street, Xicheng

Happy Easter at Eudora Station



This Easter, hop over to Eudora Station, for a memorable Easter Family Day! Follow the Eastern Bunny and hunt for eggs, interactive games with parents.



March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6437 8331

Eudora Station, No.6 Fangyuan West Road, Chaoyang

Easter Sunday Brunch at Local



Easter is just around the corner, and we've prepared a special brunch menu to celebrate. For RMB188, choose a brunch main, and your table will receive a spring mezze plate with hummus, cucumber dill dip, fresh veggies, deviled quail eggs, asparagus, and more. Each brunch main comes with a fresh made key lime pie square as well. Book a table in advance, and everyone in your party will also receive a complimentary hot cross bun. Hot cross buns will also be available to order for RMB10 each.



Price: RMB188

Available on Sunday, March 31, 10.30am - 5pm

For Reservations: WeChat localKenn

Local Cocktail Bar & Eatery, Courtyard 4, Gongti North Road, opposite the west entrance of 1949 - The Hidden City

Sunday & Monday, March 31 & April 1



Easter Brunch at The HARVEST



Springtime is the time to rejoice at the sparkling wine Easter Brunch in the magnificent restaurant. The HARVEST will feature regionally inspired dishes, Southeast Asia cuisines, and a colorful Easter brunch (Live Station-Hot and sour boneless chicken feet or scrambled eggs with truffles/Seafood pasta with tomato cream sauce or Grilled salmon steak with Thai sauce/Dessert or Fresh Fruits etc). It will create a memorable occasion for the whole family.



Price: 4-Course Brunch, RMB289; Add extra RMB68 for a glass of sparking wine.

March 31 & April 1, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-65613666 ext.6718

The HARVEST, No.2 Wangfujing Avenue, Dongcheng

