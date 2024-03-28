36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

EGG-cellent Ways to Celebrate Easter in Guangzhou & Shenzhen

Get ready to hop into Easter fun in Guangzhou & Shenzhen with egg-citing events that'll have you cracking up! Don't miss out on the egg-stravaganza - it's going to be one shell of a time!

Foshan



Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan



READ MORE: 9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan

Dongguan

Gin Your Way

Celebrate the arrival of spring with the first cocktail of the season, accompanied by the romantic essence of G’Vine. Join us as G’Vine brand ambassador Micky visits Shenzhen and Dongguan in Guangdong, bringing moments of delightful relaxation to all.



March 29, 2024

Salty Rose Bar, No.111, Building 1, Block B, Guangda We Valley, Songshan Lake

March 30, 2024

Lost&Found, Building 106, 1st Floor, Street facing Shop, Yujing Building, Dongcheng

The Integrity of Vision: an Exhibition of Lin Shangyi's Drawings



The exhibition vividly showcases Mr. Jin's artistic journey, which began with a foundation in realism painting under the tutelage of Soviet expert Maximov. These formative experiences laid a solid groundwork for his artistic pursuits. He then delved into the distinct characteristics of Eastern and Western painting languages and cultural spirits, integrating and exploring them deeply.



Until May 19, 2024

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5 Gaodi Street, Guancheng

Hong Kong

Easter Extravaganza Seafood Buffet

Delight your culinary senses with fresh international flavors and seafood this Easter. Enjoy Saikyo Miso Yaki Halibut Fillet, Roasted U.S. O.P. Rib Eye, Braised Australian Wagyu Beef Cheek, Deep-Fried Salmon Skin, Provençal Rack of Lamb, bountiful sashimi and sushi. An exclusive selection of Western desserts, including Caramel & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake Easter Egg, Pistachio & Raspberry Mousse Cake, Chilled Sakura Mascarpone Cheese Cake and Rose-shaped Apple Almond Cake will top off this Easter celebration. Don’t miss Baked Alaska and other International seafood, such as Scottish Brown Crab and Boston Lobster, to indulge in an unforgettable culinary adventure alongside the magnificent Tsing Ma Bridge night view during the Dinner Buffet!



March 29 - April 1, 12noon - 2.30pm, 6pm - 9pm

Harvest Restaurant, LG/F, Noah's Ark Hotel & Resort, No.33 Pak Yan Road, Ma Wan, New Territories

HKAC Open House 2024

Hong Kong Arts Centre Open Day 2024 presents a diverse art journey with a full day of interdisciplinary performances, visual arts, music and film. Expect a series of exhibitions, performances, film screenings, workshops, and experiential activities, which will mark a fulfilling conclusion to the Art March.



March 30, 10am - 11pm

Hong Kong Arts Centre

Art March 2024



The diverse activities in 'Art March 2024' range from arts and culture, pop, to TV and film. Guests from all walks of life are welcomed to take part in events like art exhibitions, film events and a cultural summit. In addition to well-received events that Hong Kong audiences are already familiar with, the year's line-up also includes new event brands that are being held in Hong Kong for the first time, taking the city's vibrant cultural landscape to the next level.



Until March 31, 2024

For various times & venues, please refer to www.cstb.gov.hk/en/policies/culture/art-march

WestK FunFest



WestK FunFest is an inclusive, participatory performing arts festival that takes place at the indoor and outdoor spaces around the Art Park, Freespace and Xiqu Centre. The three-week festival offers an exciting programme of events featuring local and international artists, promising captivating experiences for audiences of all ages.



Until April 7, 2024

For Enquiries: +852-2200 0022

Xiqu Centre, Art Park, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District

Noir & Blanc: A Story of Photography



This is M+'s first exhibition on photography, co-presented with the French May Arts Festival and in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). It examines black-and-white photography as a time-honoured medium of art by presenting more than 250 important photographs from BnF's collection, complemented by over 30 photographs from the M+ Collections, featuring over 170 internationally acclaimed photographers.



Until July 1, 2024

Main Hall Gallery, M+ Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District

Macao

Pop Up Chef's Table at Jiang Nan by Jereme Leung

Indulge with the authentic flavors of Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang - the pop up chef’s table at Jiang Nan by master chef Jereme Leung will be held until this Saturday. Celebrity master chef Jereme Leung innovatively handcrafts the classic dishes of Jiangnan while carefully preserving the authenticity of the region.



Opening Hours: 12noon – 3pm, 6pm – 11pm (closed on every Tuesday)

Jiang Nan by Jereme Leung, Shop 1078, Level 1, The Venetian Macao

Sweetest Easter Treats at Café on 4



Indulge in the Easter Afternoon Tea Delights at Café on 4, if Tea Time is your preferred celebration time. Our delightful selection of small Easter bites will be served in a charming Tea Set style, sure to make your Easter celebration a memorable one.



March 29 - April 1, 3pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +853-8988 8788

Café on 4, 4/F, Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre

Easter Buffet at Brasserie de Paris



The Easter holidays are perfect for families to relax. Brasseriede Paris Easter buffet surprise offer: book in advance and enjoy 22% off! In addition to a variety of fresh sashimi, sliced duck, roasted whole lamb, and all-you-can-drink craft beer, there are also holiday-limited Easter desserts and clown balloons performance & Children’s playground! The festive atmosphere is intense. Kids should love it!



March 29 - 31, 2024

For Reservations: +853-8801 8001

Brasserie De Paris, G/F, Legend Palace, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf

Happy Easter Buffet at Praha Restaurante



In celebration of Easter, Praha Restaurante has prepared an exciting treat for you! Not only do we have a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion on adult dinner buffets, but we also have free thrilling Piñata games and adorable Easter-themed desserts , and a free lobster for each person! Don’t miss out on this delightful Easter celebration at Praha Restaurante!



March 29 - 31, 2024

For Reservations: +853-8799 6606

Praha Restaurante, Mezzanine Floor, Harbourview Hotel, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf

Easter Painting Workshop at CHA BEI

Enroll your little ones in our workshop and let their imagination bloom! Kids can make their mini masterpieces — draw a cute Easter bunny or some spring flowers on sugar cookies and cupcakes with colourful icing or decorate an Easter egg with paints and stickers. The workshop is only available for 2 days with limited seats, so sign up now!



March 30 - 31, 11am - 6pm

For Reservations: +853-8883 2221

CHA BEI, Shop 1047, 1/F, Galaxy Macau

Easter Lunch Gathering at Raffles Lounge & Terrace



The elegant Raffles Lounge & Terrace has prepared a set menu showcasing refreshing flavors made with the season’s best ingredients – poached organic egg with asparagus, green pea soup, crispy Amadai with zucchini pasta and more. Enhanced with an Easter twist, our colorful selection of sweet treats on the dessert trolley will delight your eyes and your palate. Moreover, an egg painting workshop at the Terrace will be ready for the kids to spread their ideas.



March 30 - 31, 12noon - 2pm

For Reservations: +853-8883 2221

Raffles Lounge & Terrace, 2/F, Raffles at Galaxy Macau

Easter Feast! A Culinary Journey at 360 Café



Join us for a unique dining experience at our 360 Cafe revolving buffet restaurant, where you can embark on a gastronomic adventure unlike any other. This Easter Sunday (March 31), treat yourself to a sumptuous feast with our lunch or dinner buffet, showcasing an extensive array of delectable cuisines to tantalize your taste buds. Moreover, our dinner buffet is an absolute must-try, featuring our mouth-watering seafood platter that is certain to tantalize your senses and leave you craving for more. Come and immerse yourself in an unforgettable culinary journey that is sure to delight all your senses.



March 31, 11.30am - 10pm

For Reservations: +853-8883 2221

360° Cafe, 60/F, Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre

Traditional Portuguese Easter Feast



Tromba Rija is pleased to announce the Easter Sunday celebration. The event promises to offer guests an authentic Portuguese culinary experience, featuring a delectable array of traditional dishes that are a must-try during the Easter holiday season. Whether you prefer lunch or dinner, the restaurant will serve up a hearty spread that is sure to leave you feeling satiated and content. Come indulge in our Easter feast and savor the rich flavors and aromas that signify the essence of Portuguese cuisine.



March 31, 12noon - 10pm

For Reservations: +853-8988 8748

Tromba Rija, G/F, Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre

Easter Brunch Buffet at Andaz Kitchen



Start your feast with an exquisite seafood platter, then explore a wide range of Portuguese specialties and China’s regional cuisines. Delight in our unique Trolley Service, where you can customize your own bagel. For an extra bit of indulgence, opt for our free-flow beverage package with selected champagnes and cocktails crafted at our gin station. We’ve also prepared a tempting array of festive desserts, gifts anda special Easter egg painting session for the little ones!



March 31, 11.30am - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +853-8883 2221

Andaz Kitchen, 6/F, North Tower, Andaz Macau

Easter Sunday Feast at Cabana



Turn your Easter family gathering into a poolside experience at your private Cabana! Help yourself to a tempting set menu including International delicacies, pizza, spaghetti, grilled meats and seafood, and colorful festive desserts. We've got plenty of fun and water games planned for your little ones and all of you can enjoy free access to the Grand Resort Deck!



March 31, 11am - 6pm

For Reservations: +853-8883 6060

Cabana, 2/F, Banyan Tree Macau

The First Macau International Short Film Festival



The first Macao International Short Film Festival, co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Galaxy Entertainment Group, will be held from March 23 to 30. The festival features an opening ceremony and screenings, thematic workshops, master lectures, and a closing awards ceremony. It aims to promote local film productions while introducing diverse international and Asian cinema to audiences, showcasing the versatility and vibrancy of short films.



Until March 30, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, Macao

Cinematheque·Passion, No. 9-13 Travessa da Paixão, Macao

Macao Japan Spring Festival



The Macao Japan Spring Festival, which brings together Japanese art, fashion, and music, is making its debut in Macao. The two-month festival aims to be a cultural bridge between Macao and Japan, offering exhibitions, performances, cultural experiences, culinary events, and an array of other activities.



Until March 30, 11am - 7pm

For Details: contempo-official.com

Sands Gallery, 6th floor at the Grand Suites of Four Seasons Macau

Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art



The late renowned Macao painter Lok Cheong (1923-2006) made a tremendous contribution to the local painting circle. His family has generously donated a substantial amount of his oeuvre to the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau.



Until April 7, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Donald Duck 90



Launch a journey of magical moments with Disney superstar Donald Duck at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. Known for his iconic sailor shirt, cap and red bowtie, this quack-tastic duck is one of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of all time. This year marks Donald's 90th anniversary, so come join us as we celebrate his big day and ducky charm with Donald Duck 90 window displays throughout the resort showcasing his classic looks. Be sure to stop by the limited-time pop-up store to take home special Donald Duck 90 merchandise.



Until April 7, 2024

Grand Lisboa Palace, Shooting Road of Coloane Reclaimed area, Macao

Always Near You Always



New York artist Adam Handler presents his first solo exhibition in Macau, titled "By Your Side, By My Side," marking his largest exhibition in Asia to date. Known for his unique whimsical and healing style, Handler incorporates his profound personal experiences into this exhibition. Through the fusion of art and love, the exhibition aims to take the audience on a journey of love and healing.



Until April 23, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macao

Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road — Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage



As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silkroad and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage.



Until May 5, 2024

Macau Museum, No. 112 Praceta do Museu de Macau

Revelations in Imagery: Personal Works Exhibition by Sandra Rita



The exhibition showcases 200 paintings created by architect Sandra Rita over the past five years, revealing a complex imaginative world. The lines in the paintings glide across the white paper, resembling a vivid dance of intricate mazes.



Until May 7, 2024

Albergue SCM, No.8z Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Macao

