34 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Mar 29: Bryce Kendall @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road.

Fri Mar 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Mar 29: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Fri Mar 29, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mar 29: Shanghai Blues All Star @ Chair Club



A coming together of two sets of Shanghai legends, the Cotton Club and Chair Club. The result should be a night of music not to be missed.

Fri Mar 29, 9.30pm; Free Entry.

Chair Club, Bldg 12, 555 Haifang Lu, by Yuyao Lu 海防路555号12号楼, 近余姚路.

Mar 29 & 30: Bonnie & Clyde @ The Pearl



Brace yourselves for an electrifying journey back in time... with a contemporary twist!

The acclaimed team behind The Pearl’s The Greatest Show and Moulin Spectaculiare proudly present a live musical event like no other – Bonnie & Clyde: Taylor’s Version.

The live cabaret production offers a captivating and entertaining experience, plunging audiences into the roaring 1920s, the era of the infamous romantic duo, Bonnie and Clyde, unraveling the legendary tale of the star-crossed lovers, united by their insatiable thirst for adventure and the allure of grand theft.

The show transports the audience into a world of danger, excitement, and romance, recreating the escapades of history's most notorious thieves, all set to the poignant lyrics of Taylor Swift.

Prepare to be enchanted by Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits, reimagined and performed in the lively style of the 1920s, hip hop, punk, and more. This is history retold in the vibrant pulse of a new era, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey through time.

Fri & Sat Mar 29 & 30, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Blue Blood X Japan @ OkOk Club



Come out for a night of rock and metal with some Shanghai’s finest acts at OkOk club. Free entry!

Sat Mar 30, 9pm; Free Entry.

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1.

Mar 30: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Sat Mar 30, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mar 31: Family Concert: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

Take the kids over to The Pearl to experience rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Sun Mar 31, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Easter Sunday Brunch @ Cotton's



Head for Easter brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy some live music.

Sun, Mar 31, Brunch 11am-4pm, Live Music 1-4pm.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Apr 2 & 3: Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio @ Shanghai Cultural Square



World-renowned Japanese jazz pianist Tsuyoshi Yamamoto will make his Chinese mainland debut next month, playing on stage in Shanghai for the first time.



The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio will perform on April 2 and 3 at Shanghai Cultural Square, as part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The trio will wow audiences with famous classic jazz standards and brand new song performances, making this a truly rare international art event for Shanghai.

READ MORE: Jazz Legend Tsuyoshi Yamamoto to Make China Debut

Tue & Wed Apr 2 & 3, 7.30pm; RMB80-1,080 RMB



Shanghai Cultural Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 复兴中路597号, 近陕西南路.

Apr 3: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Wed Apr 3, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 4: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Thu Apr 4, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 5: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Fri Apr 5, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 6: 90s Alt-Rock Concert @ The Pearl

A night of 90s alt-rock from The Pearl’s Red Star Band, featuring the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Oasis, Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

Sat Apr 6, 8.30pm RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 7, 14, 21 & 28: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50.

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩.

Apr 10: Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



A screening of AC/DC Let There Be Rock starts from 6.30pm, followed by The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Wed Apr 10, Movie 6.30pm, Show 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 11: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu Apr 11, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 12: New Talent Night @ Geneva



A night of music from the most talented young musicians in the city. Head along to hear the sound of the future. Family-friendly.

Fri Apr 12, 7pm; Free Entry.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Apr 12: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Fri Apr 12, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 13: Dua Lipa & Katy Perry Live Dance Party @ The Pearl



Celebrate International Womens' Day with the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Sat Apr 13, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 17: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Wed Apr 17, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 18: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Thu Apr 18, 9.30pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 19: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Fri Apr 19, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 19 & 20: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Fri & Sat Apr 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 20: 80s Hair Metal Night: Tribute to Guns N' Roses @ The Pearl



Welcome to the jungle! A tribute to Guns N' Roses, also featuring the music of Whitesnake, Ratt, Mr Big, Europe, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford and more.

Sat Apr 20, 9.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 24: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Apr 24, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 25: Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock.

Thu Apr 25, 8.30pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 26: U2 + Coldplay Viva La Vida Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



A tribute to Irish rockers U2 and post-Britpop alternative act Coldplay.

Fri Apr 26, 9.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 26 & 27: Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Fri & Sat Apr 26 & 27, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 27: Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Sat Apr 27, 9.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 30: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Tue Apr 30, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 1: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Wed May 1, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 2: Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Smashing Pumpkins, Kiss, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, ZZ Top, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi and so much more.

Thu May 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 4: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Sat May 4, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

May 5: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Sun May 5, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

