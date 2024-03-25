  1. home
Zhuo Yue Xuan & Harmony Garden Unite at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, March 25, 2024

From March 21 to April 30, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is offering guests the exclusive opportunity to indulge in a unique ‘four-hands’ collaboration between its contemporary dining venue Zhuo Yue Xuan - under Executive Chinese Chef Alan Sun – and Fuzhou’s Black Pearl restaurant, Harmony Garden. Available for just over a month, the co-created menu brings together the best of Min and Cantonese traditions, delivered with modern flair and creativity.

04-.jpg

Founded in Fuzhou in homage to both Chinese aesthetics and Min culture, Harmony Garden has been masterfully blending the ancient with the modern for nearly two decades. Renowned for its commitment to pure natural ingredients, the Black Pearl hotspot is deeply rooted in the seasonal rhythms of Fujian’s landscape. By using traditional cooking techniques and utensils alongside contemporary dining trends, Harmony Garden reimagines Fujian’s millennium-old culinary heritage for the modern palate.

02-.jpg

At Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, Executive Chinese Chef Alan Sun is celebrated for his innovative approach to Cantonese cooking at Zhuo Yue Xuan. With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades and several Michelin-starred restaurants, he excels at marrying the rich flavours of traditional cuisine with a deliciously inventive modern approach – as evident in the creative, seasonally inspired dishes that have become the hallmark of Zhuo Yue Xuan.

Available at RMB1,288 per person, the unique Min-Cantonese ‘Four-Handed’ Menu is a sensory journey through the rich heritage of Min and Cantonese cuisines. The Marinated Tree Tomato with Bird’s Nest reveals tangy, sweet flavours, while the luxurious Baked Flatbread with Foie Gras complements decadent foie gras with crisp, light textures. Elevating a classic dish to new heights, Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork Fuzhou Style puts a contemporary twist on golden crusted tender pork. Each creation engages the senses, presenting a balance of sophisticated tastes, aromas and textures.

The prices is subject to 15% service charges and applicable taxes. To make a reservation for the Zhuo Yue Xuan-Harmony Garden culinary collaboration at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, please contact +86 (755) 8826 8888.

