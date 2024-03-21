WIN! Countdown to 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

The voting is over, and now all that’s left to do is party, eat and drink, and announce the winners at our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year. The 21st edition of the 2023 That’s Food and Drink Awards (Beijing) will take place on April 1 at Modernista.

This is not only your chance to rub shoulders with the crème de la crème of the Beijing F&B world, but there will be free flow drinks all evening, including wine from INTERPROCOM, beer from Karlsbräu and soft drinks from Afri Cola.

On the food front, Modernista will be serving up a selection of delicious canapés, while there will be more cheese than you have ever dreamt of from London Food Ltd, exquisite flavors of Mount Olive's prosciutto from Beretta, and sweet delights from NICE CREAM.

While attendance is strictly by invitation, we're excited to announce that we'll be selecting TWO lucky readers from That's Beijing to join us at this grand party.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: thatsBeijing) along with your name, email address and phone number.

Modernista

Modernista is a lifestyle restaurant and bar, doubling as a community space, blending performance, art, and live entertainment. Nestled in Beijing's historic Drum Tower district, it transports patrons to 19th-century European cafes frequented by luminaries like Picasso, Van Gogh, Fitzgerald, and Hemingway. With its powerful brand image, captivating art design, and a rich history of cultural events featuring local and international artists, Modernista has garnered numerous awards and media accolades. Its focus on culture and lifestyle, coupled with a stellar cocktail bar and Mediterranean-style restaurant, has made it a beloved hotspot for dining and nightlife in the city.

F&B SPONSORS

INTERPROCOM

Created in 2007, the INTERPROCOM Group today comprises more than 50 exceptional Italian Wineries, each of which creates high-quality wines.It is the only group with an exclusive focus on Italian enological heritage fully committed to the establishment and maturing of the Italian wine industry in China.



London Food Ltd



London Food Ltd., a distinguished foreign trade company with 15 years of expertise, specializes in importing premium fresh olives and cheeses. Our curated selection features top-ranked Beppino Occelli cheese and butter from Italy, exquisite white stilton and blue stilton from the UK, authentic cheddar cheese from Wensleydale, AOP soft dry cheeses from France, and high-end bar snacks like nuts. Central to our offerings is the iconic Belazu Olive brand, with over 30 years of excellence. Committed to our mission of bringing the best Mediterranean ingredients to chefs, London Food Ltd. is a trusted partner in elevating culinary experiences with freshness, flavor, and authenticity.



Beretta



Fratelli Beretta brings more than 200 years of Italian gastronomic tradition to your table. Fratelli Beretta was founded in 1812 and is located in a small city near Milan. It is the longest surviving family business among Italian traditional gourmet restaurants. It focuses on providing quality products which is deeply rooted in tradition, while becoming a leader in innovation.



Fratelli Beretta provides customers with high-quality and authentic Italian products, using selected ingredients and Italian processing technology to ensure that the products are unique.

Karlsbräu

Karlsberg Brauerei was founded in 1878 by Christian Weber, and is one of the leading beer companies in the southwest of Germany.



As an independent, family-owned brewery, Karlsberg create an environment that makes excellent taste possible. Brewed according to the German purity law, it has won numerous 'World Beer' and 'International Craft Beer' awards.

Karlsberg Urpils is a German style Pilsner brewed by Karlsberg Brauerei in Homburg, Germany. Homburg’s soft water is perfect for brewing premium Pilsner, while Magnum hops provide a balance between a strong skeleton and a full, rounded body.

NICE CREAM





Embark on a delicious journey with NICE CREAM, originating from Beijing, as we explore the wonders of ice cream and savor the satisfaction derived from its delectable flavors. Each ice cream tells a flavorful story of exploration and innovation. Committed to sourcing ingredients from their places of origin, we produce high-quality, low-sugar treats, making life sweeter without the guilt. Join us in finding the balance between "sweetness" and "health," fostering a lifestyle of living nice.

Afri Cola



Afri Cola has been around since the 1930s, with its original formula using real sugar and extra caffeine in a beautifully unique glass bottle.



After decades of development, Afri Cola has become a well known brand in Germany, influenced by pop culture, with more and more young people interested in the product.

In 2020, Afri Cola officially entered Chinese market and is loved and sought after by young Chinese people.