See 4 of China's Best Young Classical Musicians Live!

By That's Shanghai, March 21, 2024

The Maritime Silk Road Ensemble is composed of four of the most talented young classical Chinese musicians performing today.

Clarinetist Zhu Shuang, violinist Chen Yanfang, pianist Lin Zhijie, and cellist Dong Xue have performed worldwide, bringing their diverse performance styles to a rich repertoire.

Clarinetist Zhu Shuang

Violinist Chen Yanfang

Pianist Lin Zhijie

Cellist Dong Xue

Continually exploring and innovating, this 'China in Melody' concert will see the quartet premiering several new works infused with Chinese cultural elements, showcasing the ensemble's unique insights into music, and aiming to showcase the charm of Chinese music to the world.

Tickets to this one-off event are just RMB149-299. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri Mar 29, 7.45; RMB149-299.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

