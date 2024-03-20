28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Speak Now! It is ME!

Can't get to Singapore to watch the Eras Tour? No worry! Beersmith has you covered this Saturday with an epic SWIFT! Enjoy a blast from the past as Beersmith's house band Soul Shake takes you on a musical journey through all the Eras of Tay-tay's hits and her timeless blend of American country music pop. Party on March 23, and we will help you "Shake It Off".



March 23, from 9pm

Beersmith, 1/F, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Easter Spring Party

Joyous Garden has organized an outdoor Easter-themed treasure hunt for children. The activity lasts 90 minutes and consists of 6 segments. It is suitable for children aged 3 to 7 to participate independently, allowing them to enjoy nature and have a magical Easter experience.



March 24, 1pm - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15601108889

Joyous Garden, Lin2 Beiyuan East Road, Chaoyang

Journey of the Taste at Hyatt Regency Beijing



Embark on a culinary journey from the equator to the urban oasis at Hyatt Regency Beijing in Wangjing with the "Journey of the Taste" food festival. Collaborating with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and the Bali Tourism Board, the hotel welcomes guest chef Agus from Andaz Bali to showcase authentic Indonesian cuisine.



Price: Mon to Sat, 11.30 - 2.30pm, RMB348/person; Thur to Sat, 5.30pm - 9.30pm, RMB398/person; Sunday Brunch, 11.30am - 2.30pm, RMB568/person.

Until 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8630 1234

Hyatt Regency Beijing, Lei Shing Hong Center, No.8 Guangshun South Street, Chaoyang

Easter Celebration at The St. Regis Beijing



Experience the joy of Easter at The St. Regis Beijing for a delightful Easter Brunch featuring family-friendly attractions and mouth-watering culinary presentations. The Garden Court will be transformed into a culinary paradise, offering an open buffet with a variety of creatively crafted international dishes prepared by our skilled chefs. Indulge in a dazzling array of selected seafood, including fresh imported oysters and caviar, ensuring a truly delightful culinary experience for all.



Price: RMB588/person

March 31, 12noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +8610-6460 6688 ext.2340

The Garden Court, The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

Easter Celebration at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center



Experience an unforgettable Easter celebration at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center! Indulge in a sumptuous Easter themed brunch buffet featuring grilled lobster, steamed oysters, and Easter special desserts. Enjoy free-flowing beverages while participating in outdoor family-fun activities. Make it a memorable weekend with our Deluxe Easter Family-fun Staycation Package, starting from RMB1,590. Book now for an Easter to remember!



Easter Themed Brunch Buffet at Signature's Restaurant

Price: RMB498 per person (book in advance online to enjoy RMB50 off)

March 30 & 31, 12noon - 3pm

Easter Family BBQ Buffet at Outdoor Garden

Price: Early bird price at RMB338 per person (original price at RMB388); Early bird price at RMB788 per family (2 adults and 1 kid under 12)

March 30 & 31, 12noon - 3pm

Easter Family-fun Staycation Package

Price: Starting from RMB1,590

Available Check-in Date: March 29 - 31

For Reservations: +8610-6465 3388

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, No.50 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Easter Celebration at China World Summit Wing, Beijing



Experience a playful Easter celebration at Atmosphere and The Lounge, which has panoramic views of Beijing. Don't miss the Easter Brunch Buffet at Grill 79 on March 31, with fun activities and special treats for the whole family.



Easter Family Party at Atmosphere

Price: RMB688 for 2 adults and 1 kid

March 31, 2pm - 5pm

Easter Gourmet at The Lounge

Price: RMB208, Easter Chocolate Eggs; from 25 to 31 March, receive an Easter Chocolate Egg as a festive gift with the purchase of the afternoon tea set.

Until March 31

Easter Brunch Buffet at Grill 79

Price: RMB1,666 for 2 adults and 1 kid (under 11 years old)

March 31, 12noon - 2pm

For Reservations: +8610-8571 6459

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Easter at NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort



Easter is just around the corner! Enjoy a delightful Spring Barbecue Brunch in Café Royal’s garden, with a live DJ setting the perfect musical vibe. From now until March 31, the Lobby Lounge of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort is bursting with Easter charm! The themed exclusive afternoon tea is now available.



Lobby Lounge Easter Pastry

Price: Easter Afternoon Tea, RMB488/set; Limited Collections, from RMB58; Handmade Chocolate Eggs, from RMB198; Easter Sweet Bread, RMB168.

Until March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6307

Cafe Royal Easter Brunch

Price: RMB418 per person & RMB209 per child ages 3-11

March 31, 12noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6330

NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Happy Easter at Hilton Beijing



Join Hilton Beijing for an unforgettable Easter weekend! The Makan Kitchen Ballroom awaits with themed games like egg painting and pet feeding. Delight in the Easter Buffet featuring a range of dishes from salads to seafood, sushi, steak, lamb chops, and Peking duck. Little ones can indulge in favorite desserts and chocolate fountains!



Price: RMB788/two adults and one child (height under 1.4m); RMB398/adult; RMB268/child (height 1.2m-1.4m)

March 30 & 31, 11.30am – 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-5865 5000 ext.5020

Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dong Fang Road, North Dong Sanhuan Road, Chaoyang

Easter Brunch at The HARVEST



Springtime is the time to rejoice at the sparkling wine Easter Brunch in the magnificent restaurant. The HARVEST will feature regionally inspired dishes, Southeast Asia cuisines, and a colorful Easter brunch (Live Station-Hot and sour boneless chicken feet or scrambled eggs with truffles/Seafood pasta with tomato cream sauce or Grilled salmon steak with Thai sauce/Dessert or Fresh Fruits etc). It will create a memorable occasion for the whole family.



Price: 4-Course Brunch, RMB289; Add extra RMB68 for a glass of sparking wine.

March 31 & April, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-65613666 ext.6718

The HARVEST, No.2 Wangfujing Avenue, Dongcheng

IFP's Gourmet Weekend



In March, Institut Francais (Chine) invites you to explore the fun of French cuisine. Every weekend, from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon, you can find delicious dishes prepared by Institut Francais (Chine) partners: 8 rue D é sir é e, Broc é liande, Tientiens, Le Fromage de P é kin, Crepanini! Real enjoyment!



Every Saturday & Sunday, until March 31, 2024

For Details: +8610-6553 2627

Institut Francais (Chine), No.18 Gongti West Road, by Gongti South Road, Chaoyang

Music

Mike del Ferro

Experience the magical collision of classic tunes and jazz soul as renowned Dutch jazz pianist and musical explorer, Mike del Ferro, takes the stage at Blue Note Beijing and Shanghai at the end of March. With a fusion of film, harmonica, old songs, and opera, prepare for an unforgettable evening that will transport you to new musical dimensions.



March 20 - 22, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dong Avenue, Dongcheng

Little Big Aaron Parks x Innout



Follow in the footsteps of Aaron Parks and INNOUT, immersing ourselves in the captivating melodies crafted from minimalist notes, and delving into the uncharted realm of improvisational music. Over the course of this 110-minute performance, avant-garde improvisation will intertwine with jazz and electronic music, complemented by innovative multimedia visual effects on stage, offering a vibrant showcase of artistic excellence by these talented musicians.



March 21 - 22, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dong Avenue, Dongcheng

Ember Swift & Band Live Concert



Immerse yourself in music, interactively enjoy every note, and get lost in the melodies. In the midst of monotonous and repetitive days, you deserve a special and enchanting experience to spice up your life.



March 22, from 7.30pm

For Details: www.EmberSwift.com

D3 Live House, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

MESMÉ



This Saturday, Toxic Entertainment presents MESMÉ, the first special guest of the Year of the Dragon! Her musical taste is unquestionable, and her talent shines like a hidden gem. Regarded as one of the most versatile and exciting emerging artists in recent years by top music media, MESMÉ excels in blending various musical styles.



March 23, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18311080818

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Cacien 2024 Tour



This tour is a celebration of Cacien's second album and a chance to revisit the story of her debut album!



March 23, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6407 8969

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Songwriters Series: Alessia Raisi



The night is going to be a true gem as Alessia Raisi takes over the Songwriters Series. Fourteen years ago, this Italian songwriter arrived in China to pursue her love for music. She will showcase her achievements and share her own compositions in multiple languages, accompanied by the talented musician Feng Chong, in acoustic!



March 26, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15901163023

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Arts

A World Task Questioning on Painting

This exhibition invites five artists: Chen Lei, Chen Xi, Dai Zengjun, Wu Xiaohai, and Wang Qianyao, covering three generations born in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1990s, forming a timeline of contemporary Chinese painting. Each artist's work carries distinct characteristics and discusses various painting qualities and related topics, all contributing to the study of contemporary Chinese painting.



Until April 20, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

The Sources of Contemporary Design in China



The exhibition will delve into the transformative period of Chinese society, focusing on the relationship between Chinese design and the modern civilization and historical culture of China from 1945 to 1959.



Until April 21, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Xing Wanli: There Are More Things

The exhibition borrows its title from The Book of Sand by Argentinian writer Jorge Louis Borges, whose mysterious styles of narrating and abrupt ending provide an open space for interpretation. The term 'There Are More Things' also suggests multiple possibilities may exist even in a linear event, contributing to the exhibition's complexity.



March 23 - May 30, 2024

X Museum, No. 53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang, Langyuan Station Exit E1

Ink Splendor and Cultural Context



Delve into the rich heritage of the Xin'an School with over 100 masterpieces on display. Immerse yourself in the beauty and tradition of ink painting, showcasing the talents of renowned artists. Experience the profound cultural significance of these artworks, a testament to China's artistic legacy.



Until June 10, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Tiziano Renaissance

Gathered in Beijing are the brightest names in art history: Titian, Raphael, Botticelli, Van Dyck, Rubens, and more! This exhibition features 59 authentic works by 47 European painting masters, spanning a period of 500 years. It presents a feast of the Renaissance and its influence on European painting in the 17th and 18th centuries.



March 23 - June 16, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Hiroshi Sugimoto Time Machine



Experience a monumental retrospective of China's largest-scale to date by the world-renowned conceptual photographer, artist, and aesthetic master Hiroshi Sugimoto. This exhibition delves into over 50 years of Sugimoto's illustrious career, featuring more than 120 pieces across 13 series, and promises a comprehensive presentation of his creative journey.



March 23 - June 23, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

A Question is Also A Form of Sculpture

Spring 2024 kicks off with "Green Curtain Game," marking the debut mid-career research exhibition of Chinese artist Nabuqi. Explore over 40 pivotal pieces spanning her artistic journey from 2013 to 2024. Don't miss this comprehensive showcase of creativity and evolution!



March 22 - June 28, 2024

M Woods, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Birdhead: Yun Yun



"Yun Yun" is a continuous project initiated by Birdhead in 2021, inviting active participants from the online community to explore the relationship between the virtual world and real-life identities.



Until June 30, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Natural Healing through Music & Yoga



Avisha Space and Jinshang invite you to embark on a UNIQUE journey of inner harmony and holistic wellness through Music and Yoga. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for you to unwind after a long week at work by immersing yourself in the melodies of live music and the transformative power of yoga, which will restore you to harmony and ease.

Price: RMB188/person

March 22, 7.30pm - 10pm

Read the article for more information: mp.weixin.qq.com/s/VBP9tnxWEvcDAOO2M0_W8Q

Avisha Space, JinShang Indoor Garden, No.20 Xinyuanli West, Chaoyang

Beijing Ducks Cricket Registration Night

Because there is not only Football and Rugby! Do you know cricket is ranked the second most popular sport in the world, with 2.5 Billion Fans? Did you know that there is a Beijing Championship and that Paddy's is the proud sponsor of one of the teams, The Beijing Ducks? Interested in knowing even more? Come and meet the team for their registration night!



March 22, from 8pm

For Reservations: +8610-6415 6389

Paddy O'Shea's, No.28 Dongzhimenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Speed Dating in the Dark



Join The Local for "Speed Dating in the Dark," where all adults are welcome! All women will enjoy free entry, and there will be free giveaways, prizes, and much more. Please note that participation will not be allowed for anyone who is drunk or after 9pm. DJ ENNOE will be performing from 10pm to 1am.



March 29, from 9pm

For Reservations: WeChat ******

The Local Cocktail Bar & Eatery, Building 80 Country Yard 4, South Sanlitun, Chaoyang

Western Acting Workshop



Western Acting Workshop is an on-camera acting workshop focusing on Western acting techniques. Each workshop offers all students the opportunity to act in front of the camera using the standard, Hollywood audition setup and get immediate feedback from the coaches. But that's not all, each workshop also includes a hand-curated lesson designed to expand every actor's knowledge base and tool belt. Here, you will learn from Kent S. Leung, Karl Dominik, and other veteran actors who have experience in both Western and Eastern acting styles. They will reveal the professionals' techniques to hone their acting skills.



Every Tuesday, until May 28, 2024, from 6pm

For Details: WeChat Cozmikk

Cozmikk Studio, Unit 206, Beiyuan Block 2, Changyu 60 Industrials Park,, No.60 Guangqu East Road, Chaoyang

