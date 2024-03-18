Fresh Spring Flavors at The Shanghai EDITION

Infused with the essence of the season, The Shanghai EDITION presents a modern urban getaway unlike any other.

Indulge in a fresh and stylish experience from guest rooms to dining venues and bars, inviting you to immerse yourself in the unique charm of Shanghai.



Nestled along Nanjing East Road, The Shanghai EDITION sits within close proximity to the Bund. Guests have the convenience of strolling to the Bund to admire the blend of architectural styles and the Pudong skyline.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s distinctive and considerate design fosters a relaxed ambiance throughout their stay.

Discovering Urban Beauty

The Shanghai EDITION presents 145 rooms and suites, offering guest a truly 'home-away-from-home' experience.

Among these accommodations, two terrace suite stand out for their exceptional design.

With spring on the horizon, steeping out onto the terrace provides guest with an awe-inspiring view of the towering skyscrapers along the Pudong waterfront.

The breathtaking landscape of the Bund seamlessly intertwines with the unique architectural charm of Shanghai.

From the comfort of the living room, guests can gaze upon the iconic skyline of Lujiazui and the majestic Oriental Pearl Tower.

Embrace the vibrant city energy and radiant lights from this privileged vantage point.

The Local Springtime & European Charm at Shanghai Tavern

Shanghai Tavern, the all-day dining restaurant of The Shanghai EDITION, is helmed by the hotel’s Executive Chef Rossi Wei and offers a contemporary European brasserie experience.



Garnering prestigious Michelin Guide recognition for five consecutive years, Chef Rossi's culinary finesse shines through as he meticulously selects seasonal ingredients, infuses modern flair, and crafts a diverse menu.



With a keen eye for balance, he orchestrates the perfect pairing of dishes, elevating flavors to enchant the palate with genuine charm.

This spring, Shanghai Tavern introduces a new menu, seamlessly blending local spring flavors with traditional Europe flair, promising a unique culinary experience for discerning palates.

Beef Tartare

Exquisite beef tenderloin and sirloin, meticulously diced and balanced to achieve a succulent, tender texture with a satisfying bite.

Enhanced by slow-cooked egg yolk for richness and intensified flavor, it is further complemented by truffle aioli and crispy burdock root for a multi-layered taste sensation.

Seared Scallop

Premium scallops sourced from Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, delicately coated in sauce hollandaise and a sprinkle of Spanish ham, enhancing their aroma and savory richness.

Paired with romesco, a classic Spanish condiment made with almonds and red peppers, whose sweet and tangy flavor profile perfectly complements the scallops, it is served with asparagus salad, whose delightful sweetness brings a unique freshness to this dish.

Pea & Bean Salad

A culinary ode to spring, this dish skillfully showcases diverse textures and flavors of seasonal beans through various cooking methods.

The Iberian ham adds a refreshing and savory touch, while feta cheese enhances the overall flavor harmony.

New Weekend Brunch Menu Dishes

Wagyu Beef Neck Benedict

Australian Wagyu beef neck, marinated in a custom spice blend for 24 hours and slow-cooked in beer, offering a unique barbecue flavor complemented by tangy pickled onions and sauce hollandaise with peanuts.

Mushroom & Truffle on Toast

A must-try before the end of truffle season, this dish features homemade whey cheese blended to perfection for a silky texture.

Paired with an array of flavorful Yunnan mushrooms and tender, smooth cage-free eggs, it is perfect for vegetable enthusiasts seeking a gourmet experience.

Beef Rossini

A classic named after the renowned Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, this dish features fillet steak cooked to medium-rare, served with a rich sauce infused with red wine, port wine, and black truffles.

Topped with foie gras, every bite of it offers a rich layering of flavors, reminiscent of Rossini's musical comedy masterpieces, abounding in humor and stunning charm.

The Flavor of Spring at Canton Disco

Canton Disco, helmed by Director of Culinary Eddie Leong, has earned the prestigious Michelin Guide recognition for three consecutive years. It embodies an ethos of inclusivity and an unyielding quest for Cantonese culinary authenticity.

Chef Eddie is known for his innovative approach, blending contemporary trends with traditional Cantonese cuisine. Drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, he transforms food into art, creating a symphony of flavors that delight the palate.

As spring approaches, Eddie focuses on freshness and aroma, using locally sourced seasonal ingredients to offer diners a taste of exquisite Cantonese cuisine, inviting them to savor the beauty of spring through their taste buds.

Baked Goose Web & Snow Bean in Salt & Spices

Carefully selected goose web from Guangdong’s Chaoshan region, marinated and baked to perfection, paired with snow beans seasoned in fragrant saltwater.

The crispy and flavorful goose web complements the refreshing snow beans, creating a delightful appetizer perfect for spring.

Braised Bird’s Nest with Dried Shrimp Seed in Steamed Egg

Smooth lobster meat combined with bird’s nest and savory dried shrimp seed, steamed in a specially prepared lobster broth.

The tender and succulent lobster meat, along with the fragrant and velvety steamed egg, offers a rich and layered taste experience.

Braised Abalone & Goose Webs in Oyster Sauce

Fifteen candy abalone stewed then braised to perfection, absorbing the essence of seafood delicacies, with goose webs fried then simmered until tender.

Prepared tableside, the abalone offers a tender, springy texture, complemented by the flavorful, tender goose webs, ensuring a bone-free delight.

Slow-cooked Yellow Croaker Fish Wonton in Supreme Consomme

The combination of East Fujian yellow croaker, shepherd’s purse and pork delivers a delicious and aromatic flavor.

The resilient wonton skin holds in the savory juices, paired with the creamy fish soup, making it an unmissable spring delicacy.

Here’s to Shanghai, a Toast to Spring

Club Room Welcomes Speak Low & Swirl for a Bar Residency Campaign

Celebrating Shanghai's vibrant spirit of innovation, SG Group's esteemed concepts Speak Low and Swirl are transforming the Club Room at The Shanghai EDITION into a playground for cocktail connoisseurs until the end of March.

Speak Low, SG Group's pioneering speakeasy tucked discreetly away on Fuxing Road, has built an international reputation for its masterful mixology and warm hospitality evoking 1920s Shanghai glamour. During this residency, their expert bartenders will craft bespoke libations celebrating the arrival of spring.

Swirl debuts as SG Group's new wine-focused concept, promising an artistic flourish sure to delight the senses. Guests can unwind amongst lush interiors, sipping imaginative wine cocktails paired with bites.

Executive Chef Rossi Wei has also designed a limited-time menu highlighting the seasonal flavors gracing Shanghai farmers' markets – savor small plates complementing the drinks menu's journeys across tastes, techniques and traditions.

Speak Low and Swirl will each unveil signature cocktails celebrating Shanghai's charms. Experience award-winning mixology and hospitality in an intimate club setting.

A toast to rejuvenation and good company – don't miss out on Shanghai's most anticipated drinking soiree this spring. Bookings essential.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 地址 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.



