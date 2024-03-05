  1. home
Jade Garden Unveils New High-End Private Banquet in the Greater Bay Area

By That's Guangzhou, March 15, 2024

From mountains to seas, Jade Garden introduces a palate-pleasing spectacle, elevating dining to a grand celebration of life. 

On March 5, 2024, "Landmark Flavor, Fresh Ideas (地标风味，新意醇翠)" Jade Garden's new high-end private banquet debuted at the Taikoo Hui store in Guangzhou, marking the second event following the Shanghai edition.

Featuring a brand-new menu, Jade Garden presents its annual new offerings to guests, showcasing an artistic fusion of visual and culinary delights. Accompanied by fine wines, the event was expertly narrated by renowned host Mo Aoxin, guiding guests through the flavorful journey.

Jade-Garden-Unveils-New-High-End-Private-Banquet-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area---02.jpg

At the outset, Martin Lee, Chief Operating Officer (Chinese and Western Cuisine) of MEI-XIN Chinese Cuisine Hong Kong Group, emphasized the company's patriotic ethos and commitment to using fresh, high-quality ingredients in Jade Garden's dishes, reflecting a dedication to showcasing the best of Chinese cuisine.

Jade-Garden-Unveils-New-High-End-Private-Banquet-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area---03.jpg

Chef Zhou Zuyao, Executive Chef of Chinese Cuisine (China) at MEI-XIN Chinese Cuisine Hong Kong Group, shared insights into Jade Garden's 2024 new menu, highlighting its innovative approach while staying true to traditional Cantonese flavors, promising delightful surprises for diners.

"We spent a year exploring ingredients from across the country, developing hundreds of dishes, and finally selecting over a hundred for Jade Garden's new 2024 menu."

Addressing concerns about maintaining consistent quality across Jade Garden's stores, Carol Fung, Operations Director (China) of MEI-XIN Chinese Cuisine Hong Kong Group, stressed the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) and staying true to the brand's essence. She emphasized the meticulous craftsmanship of Jade Garden's Cantonese chefs, who insist on handmade techniques, ensuring quality control across all outlets.

"We accompanied Chef Zhou and the team to inspect each store, ensuring stable production and service quality in 8 to 9 cities over two months before the official launch."

A Private Banquet of Distinction, Concentrating Jade Garden's New 2024 Menu

Selecting the finest Chinese ingredients, Chef Zhou skillfully crafted authentic Hong Kong-style Cantonese dishes, showcasing the essence of Cantonese cuisine to guests. Through meticulous preparation, Jade Garden interpreted the true meaning of "exquisite dining" for its guests.

Jade-Garden-Unveils-New-High-End-Private-Banquet-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area---05.jpg

In silence lies true mastery. Jade Garden has long been committed to bringing traditional Hong Kong-style Cantonese culinary culture to consumers, constantly innovating dishes based on customer preferences and market changes.

Looking ahead, Jade Garden will continue innovating, injecting new vitality into traditional Cantonese cuisine, allowing diners to experience the charm of Hong Kong-style Cantonese cuisine.

Jade-Garden-Unveils-New-High-End-Private-Banquet-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area---06.jpg

Established in 1971, Jade Garden, the first Cantonese restaurant founded by the MEI-XIN Chinese Cuisine Hong Kong Group in Hong Kong, boasts 53 years of history. With 15 outlets across mainland China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Chengdu, Jade Garden has earned a reputation for its fresh ingredients, skilled chefs, and attentive service, becoming synonymous with exclusive Hong Kong Cantonese cuisine memories for diners.

At the end of 2023, Jade Garden launched a new menu developed by Chef Zhou Zuyao and his team, drawing inspiration from China's vast agricultural treasures, selecting landmark ingredients from various regions, and integrating years of experience and innovative concepts to present over a hundred Cantonese dishes that balance tradition and innovation.

Restaurant News Jade Garden Greater Bay Area Guangzhou

