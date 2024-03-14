  1. home
FEASTCON F&B Culture Festival is This Weekend!

By That's Shanghai, March 14, 2024

Embark on a journey ‘Onward! Into a New Food Frontier’ this weekend at FEASTCON, the annual food and beverage culture festival.

Held at brand new venue Station 1907 启点, industry leaders, culinary enthusiasts, and trendsetters are invited to gather and explore the rich landscape of the Chinese F&B frontier.

Weixin-Image_20240314125746.png

What is FEASTCON?

FEASTCON is an annual food and beverage culture festival for industry leaders, food and beverage connoisseurs and foodies in Shanghai. 

Head along and enjoy the full FEASTCON experience with a mini festival of food, wine and cocktail stalls during the day, combined with keynotes and masterclasses.

From traditional flavors to groundbreaking techniques, FEASTCON promises an immersive exploration of China's diverse food and beverage landscape.

This year will see a full weekend of masterclasses, tastings, keynotes, speeches, mini FEAST and more...

Weixin-Image_20240314165439.jpg

With diverse content from fermentation to the future of food x AI, from coffee cupping to contemporary cocktail culture, it is a weekend to pioneer new paths, ignite inspiration, and celebrate the rich tapestry of China.

Here’s the lineup + event schedule for Day 1…

Weixin-Image_20240314165433.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240314165442.jpg

Scan the QR to sign up for Day 1

1.jpg

On the Saturday evening, there will also be a SUPPERCLUB dinner and welcome party for all guests...

Weixin-Image_20240314170206.jpg

And here’s the lineup + event schedule for Day 2…

Weixin-Image_20240314165436.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240314165449.jpg

Scan the QR to sign up for Day 2

2.jpg

[All images courtesy of FEASTCON]

