33 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Feeling lucky? Dive into the green and gold of St. Patrick's Day with our ultimate guide to all the craic and celebrations happening across Guangzhou and Shenzhen!

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Live Band Show at Sofitel Foshan

Sofitel Foshan invites you to experience a magnifique night of jazz with the live band M&P Duo and various of drinks such as whisky, cocktails, wines and beers. With its captivating indoor and outdoor spaces, you can Indulge yourself in the attractive night view of city at Sky Bar on 60/F, the "Eye of Foshan". Let the rhythm brings you an unforgettable memories night at Sofitel Foshan.



From March 7, Tuesday to Sunday, 9pm/9.45pm/10.30pm/11.15pm

For Reservations: +86757-2927 0803

Sky Bar, 60/F, Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin Road South, Lecong, Shunde

Strawberry Music Festival



The inaugural Strawberry Music Festival of 2024 is set against the backdrop of rich traditional culture in Foshan! Mark your calendars for March 16 and 17 as we return to where it all began - the Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center.



March 16 - 17, 2024

Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center, No.62 Boai Middle Road, Shishan Town, Nanhai

Progenitorial Hysteresis



This is Li Jiabao's first solo exhibition in China, comprehensively presenting twelve sets of works based on her passionate fascination and conscious criticism of technology/science as an artist, designer, and technology researcher.



Until April 13, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, Happy Coast, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan



READ MORE: 9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan

Zhongshan

A Bite of Exotic Taste

Experience an authentic Southeast Asian culinary feast that will transform your taste buds into a whole new adventure! Here, a symphony of exotic flavors from various countries converges to create a gastronomic journey through Southeast Asia. Each bite takes you through mountains and rivers, offering a taste of the essence of each country's cuisine.



Every Sunday, Friday, Saturday, 5.30pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86760-8977 3333

The Westin Zhongshan Guzhen, No.98 Tongxing Road, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan

Dongguan

Supply Chain Mixer in Dongguan

Call for all supply chain professionals! Don't miss our exclusive industry-focused mixer event held at One for the Road English Pub in Dongguan. This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow supply chain professionals, share insights, and grow your network. Additionally, we are delighted to welcome representatives from Department for Business & Trade to join us and share their insights. Plus, you'll get to enjoy a night of fun, drinks, and exciting conversations.



March 14, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86769-2276 5751

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road, Dongguan

St. Patrick's Night Party

Get ready for unbeatable deals! From trendy fashion to must-have gadgets, our Spring Sale has it all. Shop now and save big on your favorite brands. Don't miss out on these incredible savings! Limited time offer. Shop today!



March 17, 2024

For Reservations: +86769-2276 5751

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road, Dongguan

The 3rd National Handscroll Calligraphy Exhibition



This exhibition aims to explore the academic value of handscroll calligraphy in the context of contemporary art, focusing on demonstrating the grandeur of Chinese culture, national spirit, and contemporary trends through traditional art forms.



Until March 17, 2024

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng

Dragon Quest



The exhibition combines 60 photographic works reflecting the cultural themes of Zhongtang, Houjie, Changping, Hengli, Qishi, and other towns in Dongguan. These artworks showcase the local tradition of expressing reverence for dragon culture and its spirit through activities like dragon dance, grass dragon, and dragon boat racing.



Until March 22, 2024

Dongguan Exhibition Center, No.97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan City Center Plaza

Expression of Observing and Thinking

This exhibition will showcase over 80 artworks by Shang Ke, presenting a diverse panorama of modern life through the interplay of colors, ink, layered imagery, and various symbolic elements.



Until April 7, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Exhibition of Blue and White Porcelain from the Late Ming and Early Qing Dynasty



During the transition period from the late Ming to early Qing dynasties, spanning from the 36th year of the Ming Wanli era (1608) to the 20th year of the Qing Kangxi era (1681), there emerged a peak in blue-and-white porcelain art led by folk kilns. This exhibition showcases 135 sets of "Transition Period" porcelain, revealing the unique artistic style, vessel forms, and innovative porcelain-making techniques of this period.



Until April 20, 2024

Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang

Hong Kong

Jungle Island Music Festival 2024

Experience the all-star Hong Kong line-up in Hong Kong's best festival location in nature - come to the Island. Our tickets have everything you need, including your entry for the whole weekend or for a day only and unlimited FUN!



March 15 - 17, 2024

For Tickets: www.zicket.co/zh-hant/events/jungle-island-music-festival-2024-797502089217

Islandclub, 23 Tai Long, NT, Hong Kong

International Schools Festival - Kowloon



SCMP's International Schools Festival – Kowloon will return on March 16 to the Cordis Hotel, Hong Kong to bring together the city's largest community of international kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as academies, all under one roof.



March 16, from 4pm

7/F, Ballroom, Cordis Hotel, Hong Kong, No.555 Shanghai St, Mong Kok

Irish Festival 2024



Get ready for a two-day celebration of Irish and Celtic culture through music, dance, arts, poetry and crafts. It’s a festival for the whole family, with performances and workshops that bring alive the Celtic culture, language and history.



March 16 - 17, 2024

For Enquiries: +852-9873 3934

Event Hall, 402A Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan

Art March 2024



The diverse activities in 'Art March 2024' range from arts and culture, pop, to TV and film. Guests from all walks of life are welcomed to take part in events like art exhibitions, film events and a cultural summit. In addition to well-received events that Hong Kong audiences are already familiar with, the year's line-up also includes new event brands that are being held in Hong Kong for the first time, taking the city's vibrant cultural landscape to the next level.



Until March 31, 2024

Various times & venues, please refer to www.cstb.gov.hk/en/policies/culture/art-march

WestK FunFest



WestK FunFest is an inclusive, participatory performing arts festival that takes place at the indoor and outdoor spaces around the Art Park, Freespace and Xiqu Centre. The three-week festival offers an exciting programme of events featuring local and international artists, promising captivating experiences for audiences of all ages.



March 16 - April 7, 2024

For Enquiries: +852-2200 0022

Xiqu Centre, Art Park, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District

Noir & Blanc: A Story of Photography



This is M+'s first exhibition on photography, co-presented with the French May Arts Festival and in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). It examines black-and-white photography as a time-honoured medium of art by presenting more than 250 important photographs from BnF's collection, complemented by over 30 photographs from the M+ Collections, featuring over 170 internationally acclaimed photographers.



March 16 - July 1, 2024

Main Hall Gallery, M+ Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District

Macao



Spring Limited Dinner Buffet at Praha

Praha Restaurante presents the new "Spring Limited" themed dinner buffet, bringing you a range of delightful spring specialties! And here's some exciting news: Enjoy a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion on adult dinner buffets!



Until March 31, 6.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +853-8799 6606

Praha Restaurante, Mezzanine Floor, Harbourview Hotel, Macau Fisherman's Wharf

Macau International Comedy Festival



The inaugural Macau International Comedy Festival promises an entertaining and innovative programme with international appeal. It includes stage performances, film screenings, award presentation events, industry forums, master classes, and exchange sessions, capable of appealing to comedy fans and visitors in general.



March 11 - 18, 2024

Various time & venue, please refer to www.comedyfestival.com.cn/macao

International Series Macau Presented By Wynn



World-class golf is coming to Macau. Get ready to witness a true golfing spectacle as the world's golf superstars compete in one of Asia's top golf tournaments. Stay tuned for this exciting event, as well as related entertainment and activities that will volley the energy even higher.



March 14 - 17, 2024

For Enquiries: +853-8889 3988

Macau Golf & Country Club, Macao

Mediterraneo by L'Arpeggiata



Crossing over the cultural traces of an ancient region, we're off sailing, pushed faraway by a fabulous sonic wave. Mediterraneo takes us back to the roots of old civilizations through vocal and instrumental marvel. Traveling between Turkey and Portugal, navigating by the shores of Greece and Italy, Christina Pluhar leads her Baroque musical ensemble L'Arpeggiata, bringing together an array of amazing voices and the mood-setting moves of a dancer.



March 16, from 8pm

For Details: www.ccm.gov.mo/en/event/75393

Grand Auditorium, Macao

Fado Nights Concert



The Cultural Affairs Bureau is going to hold the "Fado Nights" Concert at the iconic Dom Pedro V Theatre, inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2011, in a show that combines elements of world heritage with music and food, amongst others, and which brings professional Portuguese Fado singers to Macau, with the aim of enriching cultural tourism.



Until March 24, Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 6pm/7pm

Dom Pedro V Theatre, Macao

Macao Japan Spring Festival



The Macao Japan Spring Festival, which brings together Japanese art, fashion, and music, is making its debut in Macao. The two-month festival aims to be a cultural bridge between Macao and Japan, offering exhibitions, performances, cultural experiences, culinary events, and an array of other activities.



Until 30, 11am - 7pm

For Details: contempo-official.com

Sands Gallery, 6th floor at the Grand Suites of Four Seasons Macau

