  1. home
  2. Articles

Concordia Ranks 2nd in KingLead's Top 50 for Innovation

By That's Shanghai, March 7, 2024

0 0

Concordia International School Shanghai proudly announces its achievement as the second-ranked institution in the 'China International School Innovative Competitiveness Top 50,' a category for schools serving children of foreign personnel.

Additionally, the school has been recognized as the top institution in Shanghai in the broader 'China International School Innovative Competitiveness Top 100 list,' according to a report released by KingLead Research on February 29, 2024.

Concordia-Shanghai-KingLead-Ranking-2.png

KingLead Research, established by scholars and alumni from prestigious universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Peking, and Tsinghua, evaluates international schools across China for their innovative capabilities.

The ranking process involves a comprehensive evaluation by KingLead experts, incorporating field research, principal interviews, expert assessments, and quantitative methods to measure the schools' innovation competencies.

Concordia-Shanghai-KingLead-Ranking-3.png

Concordia Shanghai received a '5A' rating, positioning it among the top 10 schools in China. This rating underscores the school’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational environment.

Steve Winkelman, Head of School, stated,

"We are honored to be recognized by KingLead as one of the most innovative schools in China.

"This accomplishment directly speaks to the dedication of our faculty, the curiosity and engagement of our students, and our school community’s commitment to excellence in education."

Concordia-Shanghai-KingLead-Ranking-4.jpg

Since its establishment in 1998, Concordia Shanghai has launched several innovative programs to enhance its academic and extracurricular offerings.

These include the introduction of National History Day to China, the CISSMUN Model UN event, the Concordia World University Fair, and the Youth Global Leadership Summit.

These initiatives enrich the educational and leadership opportunities for students, fostering an environment where they can learn to lead with confidence and purpose.

Concordia-Shanghai-KingLead-Ranking-5.jpeg

The school's innovation efforts extend to the High School Applied Learning program, a comprehensive Robotics program from early childhood to high school, and the Middle School Wellness program, demonstrating a holistic approach to education that supports both intellectual and emotional well-being.

Concordia-Shanghai-KingLead-Ranking-6.pic.jpg

Furthermore, Concordia Shanghai students have consistently achieved global recognition for their innovations in diverse fields of research, receiving accolades at the Korean Science and Engineering Fair (KSEF), the VEX International Schools Robotics Competition, the Global Academician Forum, and the International Conference for Big Data and Education, thanks in part to guidance and support from the school’s dedicated faculty.

As Concordia International School Shanghai continues to lead by example, it remains dedicated to fostering an environment where innovation and excellence in education thrive, shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

Concordia-Shanghai-KingLead-Ranking-7.jpg

more news

​Experience the Concordia Difference Firsthand!

​Experience the Concordia Difference Firsthand!

Concordia Admissions Open Days in January.

Concordia's Music Program – Shaping Well-Rounded Individuals

Concordia's Music Program – Shaping Well-Rounded Individuals

Concordia boasts seven string orchestras, eight choirs, eight bands, and eight dedicated music teachers?

Concordia Open Day: Unlock a World of Possibilities for Your Child

Concordia Open Day: Unlock a World of Possibilities for Your Child

Experience Concordia International School Shanghai's unique learning environment and vibrant community life firsthand.

​Concordia: 25 Years of Community, Excellence & Growth

​Concordia International School Shanghai a quarter-century.

Why Do Families Choose Concordia International School Shanghai?

Providing the instruction and holistic support children need to excel.

See Where the CSL Ranks Among Top Sports League Spenders

The Chinese Super League (CSL) has been known to shell out the big kuai for top football talent around the world.

Beijing Ranks as China's Least Livable City

A recent report showed 40 Chinese cities ranked below the bar in terms of livability. Beijing was found to be the least livable city.

36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

36 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Concordia Ranks 2nd in KingLead's Top 50 for Innovation

Concordia Ranks 2nd in KingLead's Top 50 for Innovation

11 Takeaways from the YCYW International Education Symposium

11 Takeaways from the YCYW International Education Symposium

33 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend in GBA

33 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend in GBA

6 More European Countries Granted Visa-Free China Travel

6 More European Countries Granted Visa-Free China Travel

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives