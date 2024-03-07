Concordia Ranks 2nd in KingLead's Top 50 for Innovation

Concordia International School Shanghai proudly announces its achievement as the second-ranked institution in the 'China International School Innovative Competitiveness Top 50,' a category for schools serving children of foreign personnel.

Additionally, the school has been recognized as the top institution in Shanghai in the broader 'China International School Innovative Competitiveness Top 100 list,' according to a report released by KingLead Research on February 29, 2024.

KingLead Research, established by scholars and alumni from prestigious universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Peking, and Tsinghua, evaluates international schools across China for their innovative capabilities.

The ranking process involves a comprehensive evaluation by KingLead experts, incorporating field research, principal interviews, expert assessments, and quantitative methods to measure the schools' innovation competencies.



Concordia Shanghai received a '5A' rating, positioning it among the top 10 schools in China. This rating underscores the school’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational environment.



Steve Winkelman, Head of School, stated,

"We are honored to be recognized by KingLead as one of the most innovative schools in China. "This accomplishment directly speaks to the dedication of our faculty, the curiosity and engagement of our students, and our school community’s commitment to excellence in education."



Since its establishment in 1998, Concordia Shanghai has launched several innovative programs to enhance its academic and extracurricular offerings.

These include the introduction of National History Day to China, the CISSMUN Model UN event, the Concordia World University Fair, and the Youth Global Leadership Summit.

These initiatives enrich the educational and leadership opportunities for students, fostering an environment where they can learn to lead with confidence and purpose.



The school's innovation efforts extend to the High School Applied Learning program, a comprehensive Robotics program from early childhood to high school, and the Middle School Wellness program, demonstrating a holistic approach to education that supports both intellectual and emotional well-being.



Furthermore, Concordia Shanghai students have consistently achieved global recognition for their innovations in diverse fields of research, receiving accolades at the Korean Science and Engineering Fair (KSEF), the VEX International Schools Robotics Competition, the Global Academician Forum, and the International Conference for Big Data and Education, thanks in part to guidance and support from the school’s dedicated faculty.



As Concordia International School Shanghai continues to lead by example, it remains dedicated to fostering an environment where innovation and excellence in education thrive, shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.