33 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Sumptuous Barbecued Feast



Indulge in an exquisite feast that combines the best barbecued delicacies from land and sea! Dine on all-you-can-eat cuisine, from unlimited Asian and Western delights to premium seafood. Do not miss the lychee wood-roasted Angus bone-in beef rib and Iberian black pork chop. Available every Saturday night at Zhen Kitchen.



Price: RMB368/adult, RMB188/child

Every Saturday, 6pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86757-2223 0888

Midea Shunde, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. No.6 Junling Road, Beijiao, Shunde

Spring Themed Afternoon Tea at Sofitel Foshan



Sofitel Foshan creatively presents you a Spring Themed Afternoon Tea with green color theme, symbolizing the vibrant energy of spring and representing a healthy lifestyle. Combining the green ingredients, such as soy milk, matcha and pistachios, etc., with low fat and low sugar, this afternoon tea set offers you a delightful taste of freshness in every bite. Sofitel Foshan invites you to enjoy this refreshing and sweet afternoon tea set, immersing yourself in the sunshine of spring day beside the 11F rooftop lawn at Le Bar.



Price: RMB428/set

Until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-2927 0805

Le Bar, Sofitel Foshan, 11/F, No.3 Hebin Road South, Lecong, Shunde

LEHF Secondary Open Day

Welcome to the Secondary School Open Day of LEH International School Foshan! We extend a warm invitation to all prospective families to join us on March 9, 2024 for a day filled with discovery and insight. This event promises a unique chance to personally meet our Headteacher and our dedicated British teachers and embark on an informative school tour that will provide you with a deeper understanding of our campus and its state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, don't miss the chance to enrol your child in engaging taster lessons in English and Biology, where they can experience firsthand the innovative and immersive learning environment we offer.



March 9, from 9am

Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan, No.26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan



READ MORE: 9 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This March in Foshan

Zhuhai

LaBrezza x Auratic Set Menu

Indulge in a culinary journey with LaBrezza Italian Restaurant's exclusive collaboration with Auratic, the epitome of elegance and refinement. From now until March 31, The St. Regis Zhuhai presents a curated dining experience featuring a sumptuous five-course meal meticulously crafted by the culinary maestros at LaBrezza. Each dish is a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western flavors, served on the exquisite Lady Pomegranate porcelain from Auratic, symbolizing abundance, longevity, and prosperity. Elevate your dining experience with innovative delicacies and artistic presentation, as you savor the refined flavors and admire the stunning aesthetics. On March 8, International Women's Day, join us for a special hand-painting event, celebrating the essence of femininity amidst the graceful ambiance of Auratic porcelain.



Price: RMB1,068/2 Persons; RMB1,688/2 Persons

Until March 31, 6pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86756-2999 888

LaBrezza, 71/F, The St. Regis Zhuhai, No.1663 Yinwan Road, Wanzai, Xiangzhou

Riesling's Carnival at SKY 2989



Riesling is also translated as Vereslin, the Riesling's grape is superior high-quality type of white grape, its excellent character depending on the origin and vintage, the long ripening period creates rich aroma. Immerse yourself in Riesling's carnival of SKY 2989, enjoy the grand sight of Macau, and unlimitedly drink TRIMBACH RIESLING, ROBERT WEIL RHEINGAU RIESLING TRADITION within 2 hours. Moreover, you would be presented with a glass of GERMAN EGON MULLER SCHARZHOF WHITEWINE, which has outstanding fruit and flower aromas, elegant and lasting taste, and is one of the best Riesling wines in Germany and filled with classic German Riesling style.



Price: RMB588/person

Until March 31, 2pm - Midnight

For Reservations: +86756-8599270

SKY 2989, 28/F, Hilton Zhuhai, No.2989 Nanwan South Road, Xiangzhou

Blooming Spring Afternoon Tea



InterContinental Zhuhai collaborated with designer brand She's to curate an exquisite afternoon tea experience titled "Blooming Spring".



Until June 30, 2024

InterContinental Zhuhai, No.1 Qinglv South Road, Xiangzhou

Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from Old Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas



The highlight exhibits include the original ox, tiger, monkey, and pig heads from the Yuanmingyuan Haiyantang (displayed from March 5 to April 6, with replicas exhibited from April 7 to June 2), as well as replicas of the rat and rabbit heads, and a replica of the horse head.



Until June 2, 2024

Zhuhai Museum, No.88 Haihong Road, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan



International Women's Day Buffet

Join us for a delightful self-serve lunch spread this International Women's Day. Indulge in a lavish buffet featuring a variety of delectable dishes. As a special treat, every lady dining with us on the day will receive a complimentary bowl of nourishing papaya and peach resin soup. Enjoy a feast fit for queens and celebrate the remarkable women in your life with this sumptuous dining experience.



Price: RMB88 per person

March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +86760-8793 8888

EVEN Zhongshan, No.28 East Sunwen Road, Shiqi

Seafood Feast at Le Meridien Zhongshan



Experience a culinary extravaganza like no other at the Le Meridien Zhongshan with our exquisite Seafood Feast Buffet Dinner. Indulge in a plethora of oceanic delights, featuring an array of specialty oyster dishes including Baked Oysters with Durian Cheese, Grilled Oysters with Korean Kimchi, Fried Oysters, and Oyster Chicken Hot Pot, among others. Savor the finest selection of wines to complement your meal, and delight in over 20 exquisite French desserts. Don't miss the live station where you can customize your own ice cream cone. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the essence of seafood excellence.



Price: RMB208 per person

Until April 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86760-2280 8888

Le Meridien Zhongshan, No.21 Gangkou Avenue, Guangkou County, Zhongshan

Hong Kong



Queens Party at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Six talented DJ queens are set to take the spotlight at Ozone for a night of electrifying celebration on March 8, International Women's Day! Spinning the hottest tracks are AGGNESS DJ, RUBY, Kay Lau, TɅLTO, Jessie Li, and DJ Bobo, who will amplify their power of women, filling the zone from the dance floor to the outdoor terrace and beyond with pulsating energy. Get your entry tickets now, which include two drinks, and join the Queens Party at the world's highest rooftop bar!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +852-2263 2263

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, No.1 Austin Road West

'The Art in Residence' at Cordis, Hong Kong



Join Cordis, Hong Kong, this March as we celebrate Art with LOVE. In celebration of Art Month in March, Cordis, Hong Kong, is excited to announce the partnership with French artist Caroline Tronel, also known as THE FRENCH GIRL. The collaboration aims to spread love, good vibes, and creativity throughout the hotel, connecting with people and generating ideas and energy. Cordis, Hong Kong will be transformed into an artistic haven, adorned with THE FRENCH GIRL's signature THE SHINING HEART.



March 10 - April 13 2024

Level L, Cordis, Hong Kong, No.555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

Ap Lei Chau Hung Shing Culture Festival 2024



For over a century, residents of Ap Lei Chau have been celebrating the Hung Shing Festival on the 13th day of the second lunar month each year. The festival pays homage to Hung Shing, with celebrants seeking blessings from the deity for good weather and peace. A series of events are held annually in Ap Lei Chau, including dragon and lion dances, traditional processions, Chinese opera, and more.



March 10 - 25, 2024

Free admission, admission is required for some activities

Ap Lei Chau (Ap Lei Chau Hung Shing Temple, Ap Lei Chau Hung Shing Temple Square, Ap Lei Chau Waterfront Promenade, Ap Lei Chau Main Street, Ap Lei Chau Park Soccer Pitch)

International Women's Day Luncheon



Enjoy hearing from David Bishop, co-founder of Migrasia, Bradley Aaron, Executive Director of EmpowerU, and Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, co-founder of the Akilah Institute, as well as graduates from both EmpowerU and Akilah. Your ticket includes lunch and free champagne, wine, and beer. Please note that the entrance fee is a tax-deductible donation to Migrasia, EmpowerU, and the Akilah Institute.



March 8, 12noon - 3pm

China Club HK, 13-14/F Old Bank of China Building, Bank Street, Central

Yellow Claw at Zeus LKF



Get ready to turn up the heat and unleash your wild side as Zeus LKF proudly presents Yellow Claw on March 8, 2024! Hailing from the vibrant EDM scene of Amsterdam, Yellow Claw, consisting of Jim Aasgier and Nils Rondhuis, has been setting stages ablaze with their infectious beats and electrifying performances since 2010.



March 8, from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, No.30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

R&B HOURS Vol. 5 - International Women's Day Edition



Celebrate International Women's Day with the sexiest R&B experience in town: R&B Hours Vol.5 - International Women's Day Deluxe Edition! Once again at P Lounge by Plaisance, enjoy the best music with an International Women DJs and Performers line-up: CRYSTAL SO, DJ FEATURZ, SUBEZ, and REGGIE THE LEAF.



March 8, from 10pm

P Lounge by Plaisance, G/F, No.1 Duddell Street, Central

FAYE X Agents of Time



Experience the captivating sounds of Agents of Time on March 8th, presented by FAYE and supported by NIKOLAI. This revered Italian duo, Andrea Di Ceglie and Luigi Tutolo, have garnered global acclaim for their emotive, melodic techno and mesmerizing live performances.



March 8, from 10pm

Faye Club, 25-26/F, California Tower, No.30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

LaughterLaughs at the Aftermath



Hong Kong's top comics return to their favourite venue! Sick lineup at a cool bar, what better way to start your weekend!



March 8, from 7pm

The Aftermath, No.57-59 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong

Allure Jazz Nights: Yvonne Barrie Quartet



Global jazz fusion! Relish a quartet's intimate interplay of voice, sax, piano, and bass, blending modern and classic melodies.



March 9, from 9pm

Allure Customised Hair, No.3 School Street, Tai Hang

Baila Baila Bachata Night by Wokidan AfroLatin



Baila Baila is back with a sensual Bachata twist. When Latin beats pour in through the doors of Maggie Choo's, there's only one thing you can do. Baila, baila as our DJ beckons you to rumba, salsa, and bachata all night long.



March 10, from 6pm

Maggie Choo's Hong Kong, Hollywood Road

Macao

Contemporary Installation Art Journey

As the rejuvenating spring approaches, three talented local emerging artists, Su Linghui, Wu Minhui, and Zhang Kaiyi, embrace the theme of "New Beginnings." Breaking down the dimensional barriers of the creative realm, they transform Galaxy Art Space into a world where colors, scents, and sounds intertwine. This immersive art experience features their most representative large-scale art installations since their debut, promising a captivating journey into artistic expression.



Until May 6, 2024

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macau

Candida Höfer Epic Gaze



The exhibition showcases 60 works by the internationally renowned contemporary German photographer Candida Höfer. Through six thematic sections—“Corridors,” “Theaters,” “Museums,” “Libraries,” “Worldviews,” and “New Works”—the exhibition presents Höfer's representative works from the past 20 years as well as recent creations.



Until March 3, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Avenue Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Golden Eminence



A total of 137 pieces of treasures from the collections of both the Palace Museum and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery are on display in this exhibition. These meticulously selected artworks tell the story of the exchanges between the successive Panchen Lamas and the Qing court, showing the unity and integration among diverse ethnic groups along the way. They also highlight the undeniable contributions made by the Panchen Lamas in the establishment of a unified, multi-ethnic country.



Until March 17, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Avenue Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art



The late renowned Macao painter Lok Cheong (1923-2006) made a tremendous contribution to the local painting circle. His family has generously donated a substantial amount of his oeuvre to the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau. To commemorate his artistic journey, MAM has now organised the Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art.



Until April 7, 2024

Macao Museum of Art, Avenue Xian Xing Hai, Macao

