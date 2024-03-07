21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

The GPA GLOBAL Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics

The 11th Annual Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics, powered by GPA GLOBAL, is making a comeback on March 16 2024, at Shen Wai International School (SWIS). Kids from 5-11 years old from across Shenzhen will represent their home countries, in a variety of sporting activities, while raising money to help impoverished children in China reach out for a better tomorrow.



March 16, 8am - 1pm

Shen Wai International School, No.29 Baishi San Road, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Bar Choice x La César Durian Week

Every year, on International Women's Day, Bar Choice unveils innovative creations. This year, in collaboration with La César, Bar Choice presents durian-themed cocktails and specialty cuisine. For all you durian lovers out there, get ready for a delightful surprise!



March 7 - 13, 6pm - Midnight

For Reservations: +86-19925259260

Bar Choice, L1-14 Meinin Park, No.3 Antuoshan Road, Xingmi Lake, Futian

Women's Day Special Offer at The Happy Monk



The Happy Monk pays special tribute to International Women's Day. For all ladies, all cocktails and sparkling wines at RMB38 per glass, dine-in only!



March 8, 2pm - 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-8670 3149

The Happy Monk Uniway, Unit L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Her Cocktail - Women's Day Celebration

Over the celebration of International Women's Day weekend, each Hope Group’s female mixologist will present guests with a cocktail representing their unique style! Join us to celebrate female elegance and excellence, and indulge in expertly crafted drinks by the talented female bartenders at each location.



March 8 - 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13316946120

Hope & Sesame, B101, No.2 Qiaochengfang, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

For Reservations: +86-18126274298

SanYou, No. 110, 1/F, Times Financial Center, Futian

Celebrate Women's Day at Tequila Coyote's



Enjoy a special toast to ladies' empowerment with a bottle of Prosecco for just RMB118 (originally RMB188)!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Happy Women's Day at Panos



Celebrate Women's Day at Panos and get a complimentary Maine Lobster with Bell Pepper Sauce and Cod Roe, as well as many more surprises!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8668 6630

PANOS Steakhouse & Lounge, Shop 302, 3/F, Diamond Tower Podium Building, Xizhilang Building, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Happy Women's Day at The Terrace



Celebrate Women's Day with The Terrace in style! Before 10pm, 38 lucky ladies can enjoy selected cocktails for free! Prepare for an enchanting experience with mesmerizing performances by male dancers. Witness the Queen's Game, where 12 queens showcase elegant catwalks, judged by audience applause. The final two winners will receive champagne. All participants get a themed cocktail. Queen Set available for RMB188, featuring Thai-style grilled rib-eye and mixed bean salad, along with selected cocktails!



March 8 - 9, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105, +86755-2683 2775

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, 201 Sea World Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Blossoms Shanghai

Blossoms Shanghai presents an exciting event with Bistro Ohlala's debut guest mixologist - Jason, the former bar manager from the Jazz Bar at the iconic Peace Hotel in Shanghai. He'll be treating cocktail enthusiasts to three uniquely crafted specialty cocktails. Don't miss out on this exceptional experience!



March 8, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-13600188490

Bistro Ohlala, Unit 110 Hisense Nanfang Building, No.1777 Chuangye Road, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Women's Moment



Experience the vibrant spring atmosphere and the enchanting glow of evening lights as you indulge in the flavors of Spanish cuisine and the brilliance of fine wines! Award-winning mixologist Sui Zhang will grace Mesa Casa Latina, taking you on a journey through the picturesque streets of Spain, where every sip unveils the essence of Latin America.



March 9, from 6pm

For Reservations: +86-18922841771

Mesa Casa Latina, Unit 103, mixC Luohu, No.71 Meiyuan Road, Luohu

Carnival Brazil



Shenzhen's very own Brazilian Carnival is happening! For the third time, Shenzhen will experience the real Brazilian Carnival, and we will have it all: parades, dancers, delicious food, and, of course, a party.



March 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8619926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Food & Drink Ripples of Spring

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen and French luxury lifestyle brand Baccarat are collaborating for the first time to launch a themed series of cocktails at MO BAR, the hotel's 79th-floor penthouse bar, during the month of March 2024. With creative inspiration and the radiant brilliance of crystals fused with the bar's vintage-chic, industrial-inspired design, the cocktail series invites guests to enjoy the glamorous city skyline at night. The collaboration also brought the brand's legendary Zenith Charleston chandelier collection to MO BAR high above the city lights of Shenzhen, where guests can enjoy a drink or socialise at night.



Until March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

MO Bar, 79/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shen- zhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Happy Hours at Cafe Society



Enjoy Happy Hour from 2pm to 8pm, when beer is 50% off, and from 6pm to 8pm, when cocktails are 40% off!



Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Happy Hour at Bionic Taproom Nantou

Enjoy a special Happy Hour offer with house wine & sparkling wine, buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, until 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Taproom Nantou, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City

Happy Hour at BAIA



Indulge in Happy Hour at BAIA! From Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 5.30pm. It's the perfect time to unwind and enjoy special deals on drinks and snacks.



Monday to Friday, 5pm - 7.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Happy Hour at Tacos



Enjoy Tacos' Happy Hour specials on beer! Buy one, get one free on Corona and Asahi draft beers, as well as house margaritas. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!



Monday to Friday, 12noon - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2161 1006

Tacos, Unit 3118, Sea World Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Music



WHY PRES. Romy Mats

Born in 1994, Romy Mats is based in Tokyo. He organizes "解体新書 (Kaitai-Shinsho)“ that introducing electronic music from worldwide underground to Japan with its own perspective.



March 8, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13265401741

CLUBWHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wen He You, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

ACG Party for Livehouse



Experience the excitement with our special ticket offers: individual tickets for RMB88, double tickets for RMB138, and COS dress-up tickets for RMB66 (required attire: Cosplay/Lolita/JK/Furry). Don't miss out on this unforgettable event!



March 10, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAOLivehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan

Arts

Poetry of the Earth

Peng Benhao, now in his seventies, has been residing in Shenzhen for many years. With a career spanning nearly fifty years, he has persistently sought the roots of life and a spiritual homeland. His creations, themed around the rustic charm of his hometown's waterside, delve deep into the mysteries of natural life, exuding vitality and breath.



Until March 24, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Road, Luohu

BLOSSOMS



As the third stop of this touring exhibition, Shenzhen will showcase 12 series of artworks created by Jin Yucheng over the past decade, comprising nearly 260 original pieces, including the latest works from 2024. It will present a magnificent journey through the flourishing world of art.



Until May 5, 2024

PARKLAND Art Center ONE Shenzhen Bay, 7/F, Building T7, South District, ONE Shenzhen Bay, No.3008 Central Road, Nanshan

Lifestyle

ZIP Improv Comedy

Buckle up, ladies and gentlemen! ZIP is about to blast off into 2024 with a comedy extravaganza that'll make your grandma snort milk through her nose! Join ZIP Improv Comedy for an unforgettable night of spontaneous comedy that'll have you in stitches and wondering if we've been practicing at the Comedy Olympics.



March 9, 8pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13554012386

Ether Coffee, 1/F, Chuangyeyihao Building A, Nanshan

Les Rencontres du Cinéma Francophone 2024



Explore the charm of French cinema and savor a diverse selection of films. Every Sunday, during the Shenzhen French Cultural Month, immerse yourself in the world of cinema and enjoy a variety of carefully curated movies. Whether you're a fan of art films, comedies, thrillers, or documentaries, there's something for everyone. Join us with friends and family for a cinematic journey and discover the unique allure of French cinema. Experience the cultural and emotional depth woven into these films. Don't miss out on the opportunity to indulge in the captivating world of French cinema during the Shenzhen French Cultural Month!



Every Sunday, until March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2669 3669

Shekou International School, Jing Shan Villas, Nanhai Boulevard, Shekou, Nanshan

