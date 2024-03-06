27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Bosco by TRB - A Contemporary Italian Restaurant in Jing City

Led by the Michelin 1-Starred TRB culinary team and Restaurant General Manager Andrea Amadio, Bosco by TRB promises culinary excellence and impeccable service. Nestled in the bustling financial district, Bosco by TRB invites guests to indulge in a culinary journey featuring authentic Italian flavors. From pasta dishes to classic Beef "Brasato" and renowned desserts like tiramisu, the menu offers something for every palate. Guests can choose from a variety of dining options, including the 4-course set menu, business lunch set menu, and sharing menu, all highlighting the classic taste of Italian cuisine. With its name derived from the Italian word for 'wood,' Bosco by TRB combines classic Italian ambiance with modern sophistication. Dark wood tones and white tablecloths create an atmosphere of elegance and refinement, providing the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience.



Opening Hours: Daily, 11.30am - 2.30pm；5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13716920704

Bosco by TRB, Lobby Level, The Ritz-Carlton Financial Street Hotel, 1 Jinchengfang East Street, Xicheng

Swing in Spring

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun provides guests with the characteristics and flavour of Spring during this cheerful season. CHAR offers an exquisite five-course menu, inviting you to savour the freshness of spring; Ying Chinese presents a unique and vibrant spring experience; Top Tapas offers a refreshing and poetic ambiance of spring; The Spring Desserts at the Florist is a floral tribute; The Swing in Spring AR Afternoon Tea offers a digital AR experience.



Bloom at CHAR

5 Courses Set

Price: RMB1,288/2persons

Available until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-85160065

Meet at YING

Available until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-85160066

Colourful at TAPAS

4 Courses Set

Price: RMB388/person

Available until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-85160067

Swing in Spring at The Florist

Miss Rose / Miss Blueberry / Miss Green Apple / Miss Coconut

Price: RMB188/set

For Reservations: +8610-85160062

Swing in Spring AR Digital Experience

Price: RMB588/set

Available until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-85160062

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Women's Day at Side Street Jianguomen



Celebrate Women's Day with Side Street Jianguomen on Friday, March 8! Starting at 5pm, enjoy a special buy one, get one free offer on sour cocktails and half-price promotion on sparkling wine. As the night unfolds, groove to the beats of DJ Leo Furioso, who will be spinning tracks to keep the party vibes alive.



March 8, from 5pm

Side Street Jianguomen, 2/101-102, Building N28, No.17 Jianguomen Outer Street, Chaoyang (right behind Nola)

Women's Day at Side Street Jiaodaokou



This Friday, we're bringing Open Mic to Side Street Jiaodaokou for a special Women's Day celebration, starting from 8.30pm. This is an evening filled with captivating melodies, poetic verses, and comedic acts. Plus, don't miss out on the Mojito BOGO deal! It's the perfect way to enjoy great entertainment while celebrating the wonderful women in lives. See you there!



March 8, from 8.30pm

Side Street Jiaodaokou, 113-02, Jiaodaokou East Street, Dongcheng

Women's Day in COMMUNE Style



To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, COMMUNE RESERVE & COMMUNE·X are offering a special treat for female customers! With any purchase made throughout the day, female patrons can enjoy a complimentary 10oz craft beer. It's COMMUNE's way of saying thank you and honoring the incredible women in our community!



March 8, 2024

COMMUNE Reserve, Unit 101, Guanghua International, No.6 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang

COMMUNE·X Taikoo Li, Unit S8-31, 3/F, Building 8, Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, Chaoyang

COMMUNE·X FunWorld, 1/F, FunWorld Building D, No.9 Jinhui Road, Chaoyang

InterNations Beijing Pink Party



Come and join InterNations on Friday, March 8, at the breathtaking George's Bar in Éclat Hotel for an unforgettable celebration of International Women's Day! Don't forget to dress in pink, the color of happiness, and get ready for an evening filled with: A complimentary welcome drink, along with delicious snacks and delightful cakes; A lively atmosphere with great music to keep the energy high; Explore museum-quality art displayed throughout the venue, adding to the ambiance; Enjoy exclusive discounts available all night long; Participate in exciting prize giveaways and capture memorable moments with our photo opportunities. Connect with old friends and meet new, inspiring people, regardless of whether you're a member of InterNations.



Entrance fees:

InterNations Albatross Member: RMB50

InterNations Basic Member: RMB120

Non-member: RMB150

March 8, from 7pm

To Register: WeChat 13501382597, Gabriela

George's Bar, Eclat Hotel Beijing, No.9 Dongdaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Gender-free Women's Day Party at Zarah



Let's show solidarity with women's struggles all over the world and celebrate womanhood all together with a gender-free Women's Day Party at Zarah! Keeping it simple, we don't attach relevance to gender, and we love DIVERSITY & INCLUSION at Zarah - the message behind International Women's Day. Therefore, we have decided to throw a gender-free Happy Hour for EVERYONE running all night, offering open wines & prosecco at RMB50 per glass!



March 8, from 7pm

For Reservations: +8610-84039807

Cafe Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

WOW: Women of Wine



abboCCa invites you to indulge your senses as abboCCa pays homage to the strength, elegance, and achievements of women around the world. Led by abboCCa's expert sommelier Alessio, this unique tasting experience will take you on a journey through the vineyards, where you'll discover the stories behind each bottle and the women who helped bring them to life. An opportunity to connect, inspire, and empower.



March 9, 2pm - 5pm

For Reservations: +8610-65918060

abboCCa, Unit 103, Building 80, No.4 Gongti North Road, Chaoyang

Mahaniyom - Guest Shifts in Long Fong



Mahaniyom, led by Bangkok's legendary mixologist Ronnaporn, has quickly risen to fame, ranking among Asia's Top 50 and the World's Top 50 within a year of opening. While Ronnaporn has visited China before, this is the first time he's brought Mahaniyom's original menu to the country. Mahaniyom's menu features unexpected flavor combinations using different parts of the same ingredient, making it one of Bangkok's best beverage menus in recent years.



March 11, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-85175879

Long Fong, 1/F, No.97 Jinbao Road, Dongcheng

66Brix - Guest Shifts in Long Fong



66Brix, helmed by Allen Fang, is a new establishment that many of our patrons have eagerly awaited. Allen brings with him a fresh menu inspired by the five elements of the 66Brix space, promising an enticing array of drinks. We're thrilled to host him and his selection of eight remarkable cocktails.



March 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-85175879

Long Fong, 1/F, No.97 Jinbao Road, Dongcheng

Music

Secret Garden: Aphrodite



Celebrate International Women's Day in grand style at Fusion on Friday, March 8, starting at 9pm. Step into the Secret Garden: Aphrodite event for an enchanting evening surrounded by lush floral decor. Dance the night away to the beats of The Box's headliner DJ & producer, the one and only Diva Li, accompanied by talented supporting DJs Sun Meng, Cosmos Bear, Toto, and Zürkiye. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in an unforgettable celebration!



March 8, from 9pm

The Box, 4/F, Youth Energy Center, Chaowai, Beijing

Lost and Found



Experience an ear-catching preview of their upcoming music compilation with the energetic support of Asia's drumming sensation.



March 8, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Dance in the Dark



This March, Mortiis, visiting China for the first time, and ORE, already acquainted with Chinese audiences, will embark on a joint tour, offering fans an unparalleled auditory and visual feast. If you've ever felt lost in this cold world, brace yourself for a raging industrial storm that will ignite the flames of rebirth within you.



March 8, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-64078969

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

DJ Ozone's 80s Disco Nonsense Party



Ozone's 80s music party is back. With the season changing to spring, we're in the mood for some New Wave classics!



March 8, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18311080818

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Chris Botti Live



Experience the enchanting melodies of Chris Botti, the globally acclaimed trumpeter, and jazz-pop sensation. With four Billboard chart-topping jazz albums and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album, Botti's performances are unparalleled.



March 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-65598285

Forbidden City Concert Hall, Inside Zhongshan Park, West Chang'an Street

Fayzz 'Days Gone'



During the March tour, Fayzz looks forward to meeting new friends in these cities.



March 10, 2024

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

Quebra Cavaco



An unforgettable performance by Quebra Cavaco brings the beauty and relaxed atmosphere of traditional Brazilian roundtable samba. Everyone sings along, elevating the energy to the sky. Grab your beer, caipirinha, and immerse yourself in this unmissable show!



March 10, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-64078969

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Please Be Good



Get ready for the powerhouse arrival of PJ Morton, one of the members of Maroon 5! Renowned for his improvisational and arranging skills, PJ Morton is a standout R&B artist. With an impressive tally of 20 Grammy nominations and five Grammy wins, his performances promise to be nothing short of extraordinary!



March 12 - 13, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Kamau & James



These two talented folks from Great Buffalo will amaze you with their own compositions, showcasing unique styles and heartfelt lyrics that will take you on a profound musical journey.



March 12, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13691425744

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Arts

A Sleeve Sweep into the Mountains

Featuring 30 handscrolls, a unique form in Chinese calligraphy and painting, the display exudes a rich classical ambiance. It serves as a platform for Duan Guoqiang to present his profound understanding of calligraphy over the past decade, showcasing his meticulous curation and development of Hou Jiming's works.



Until March 10, 2024

Poly Art Museum, No.1 Chaoyangmen North Street, Dongcheng

Roaming in Space, Pursuing Significant Forms



The exhibition primarily showcases Li Zhan's experimental sculptures created since 2018. Each piece exudes spirituality, and every form carries expression, a testament to the artist's contemplation of nature—a manifestation of the artist's innermost reflections.



Until March 28, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Nothing Gold Can Stay



HdM Gallery presents Marcella Barceló's solo exhibition, showcasing her recent works inspired by her childhood in Majorca, Spain, and the ever-changing natural landscape. Drawing from Robert Frost's poem "Nothing Gold Can Stay," Marcella explores the fleeting nature of youth and beauty, contemplating humanity's relationship with nature and emphasizing the symbiotic bond between humans and the environment.



Until April 6, 2024

HdM Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Plato's ladder



An art exhibition celebrating the Art of Love by fifteen outstanding young female artists. As spring arrives and Women's Day approaches in March, it's a season to honor and celebrate women.



Until April 8, 2024

Soul Art Center, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Inside Out



A groundbreaking exhibition featuring their monumental works alongside China's first-ever display of a mini-golf interactive installation. Dive into the immersive experience as you explore the fusion of specially crafted artworks integrating elements of Chinese culture for the first time in China.



Until May 26, 2024

Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Community

VOTE '24 at The Local

Get Election Day information and to RSVP. Bring your friends and invite Americans you know! Want to skip potential queues? Pre-register by submitting your 2024 FPCA using VoteFromAbroad.org, or by visiting DemocratsAbroad.org/join.

Vote From Home is available. Scan the QR to learn more:



Voting is open to American citizens who meet the following criteria:

Reside abroad

Be a member of Democrats Abroad

Be 18 as of November 5, 2024

Not yet voted/planning to vote in any other 2024 state presidential primary.

Democrats Abroad is a state party and this is a U.S. primary election. Connect with us at info-china@DemocratsAbroad.org with questions.

March 10, 1pm - 3pm; Free.

The Local, No.4 Sanlitun South Street, Gongtibei Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Women's Day Celebration at JEN Beijing

Join JEN Beijing for an inspiring Women's Day celebration featuring a diverse range of activities designed to uplift and empower. On March 8, Trainyard will team up with Chi Chu, a brand dedicated to women's sportswear, to offer an exclusive boxing class tailored specifically for women. Then, on March 9, Prototype co-working space will collaborate with Fanshu to guide guests through a transformative experience aimed at fostering personal growth and introspection. Additionally, throughout the entire month of March, don't miss the special exhibition, 'The Woman of Now,' showcasing the captivating paintings of Annette Golden. Mark your calendars and join us for a celebration of women's strength, resilience, and creativity!



To Learn More: WeChat HotelJenBeijing

JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

Kocoon SPA Special Package



Founded in 2008, Kocoon SPA has been a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. At Kocoon SPA, every treatment is a testament to dedication and care for all guests. Kocoon SPA offers a diverse range of specialized therapies and treatments, including facial beauty, massage, body treatments, waxing, nail and eyelash treatments, and more. Kocoon SPA's selection of imported products is carefully curated, harnessing the essence of natural fruits, plants, and marine life, free from petroleum and mineral elements. Kocoon SPA believes in the healing power of nature and strive to provide holistic experiences that nurture both body and soul.



Special Package for Ladies

Express facial - 40min

Back Massage - 30min

One part of waxing you choose

Price: RMB688 instead of RMB1,230

Password: That's Beijing

Kocoon SPA, No.106 1/F, East Side of Building 16, Sanlitun South Road, Chaoyang

