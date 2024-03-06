  1. home
Nogogo Becomes Epermarket – Introducing A New Era

By That's GBA, March 6, 2024

Exciting news (and a nice little discount – see below!) from online grocery favorite Nogogo!

We are thrilled to share that your go-to online shopping destination, Nogogo, has transformed into Epermarket.

This change is more than just a name; it signifies a closer alignment with their parent company in Shanghai, bringing you an even better shopping experience.

Get ready for a wider selection of fantastic grocery products, with the addition of 1,000s more items, carefully curated to cater to your diverse preferences.

Epermarket is committed to offering you the same high quality, but now with improved prices, ensuring even more affordability without compromise.

Screenshot-of-app.jpg
New Epermarket APP for South China

Epermarket are thrilled about this transformation and the opportunities it brings to serve you better. Look out for even more improvements along the way.

Shop Now

Visit www.epermarket.com or visit the mini-program by scanning below.

MP-QR.jpg

Discover 4,000+ products that they’re sure you’ll love!

Quality imported meat & seafood...

Screenshot-2024-02-05-at-07.19.56.jpg

Hundreds of Europe’s finest cheeses...

Screenshot-2024-02-05-at-07.20.39.jpg

Our own EperKitchen range of delicious and simple ready-to-eat meals...

Screenshot-2024-02-05-at-07.18.30.jpg

And fresh fruit & vegetables from a place you can trust...

Screenshot-2024-02-05-at-07.18.59.jpg

Never Shopped Before?

If you’re not aware of Epermarket (or Nogogo!), Epermarket is your imported grocery expert that carefully selects products and brands you miss, from a place you can trust.

Choose from over 4,000 products at diverse price ranges, and have them delivered directly to your doorstep. This also includes nationwide deliveries via third-party services.

They make grocery shopping even easier – and also your life!

A Little Something Extra

Try Epermarket today and get RMB30 off your order by scanning the QR code below...

Weixin-Image_20240306134508.png

... to treat yourself to a little something extra.

And if you’ve never shopped with Epermarket before, join today and enjoy many benefits on your first orders, from gifts to coupons!

For any question or inquiries, their Customer Service remains in three languages (French, English and Chinese), available from Monday-Sunday (8am-9pm).

Hotline: 400-009-3019

Email: cs-south@epermarket.com

