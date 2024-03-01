  1. home
  2. Articles

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

By That's GBA, March 1, 2024

0 0

Nestled amidst the highland plateaus and volcanic soils of Sumatra lies a coffee so revered, it bears the name of a people and a place: Mandheling. 

This Indonesian gem thrives in the rugged terrain of Sumatra's highlands, flourishing at elevations between 750 to 1500 meters. 

Here, the dramatic temperature variations sculpt the beans, bestowing upon them a richness and depth of flavor unparalleled in the world of coffee.

coffee-1869343_1280.jpg

A Land of Volcanoes & Rich Flavors

Sumatra boasts over 90 volcanic peaks, each contributing to the fertile soils that cradle the Mandheling coffee trees. 

These volcanic soils, enriched by centuries of mineral deposits, coupled with the presence of sprawling lakes, create an ideal environment for the cultivation of premium coffee beans. 

It is this unique terroir that infuses Mandheling coffee with its distinctive character and unrivaled taste.

Mandheling coffee is celebrated for its bold and robust profile. 

Its aroma is heady and full-bodied, with layers of complexity that tantalize the senses. 

Upon sipping, one is greeted with a velvety smoothness that gradually unfolds into a symphony of flavors, leaving a lingering, pronounced aftertaste that is the hallmark of Mandheling's excellence.

ibadah-mimpi-SvOWBRG2EVs-unsplash.jpg

The Art of Wet Hulling

In the humid climate of Sumatra, a specialized processing method has evolved, known as wet hulling or semi-washed processing. 

This unique technique, also referred to as "Giling Basah," involves removing the parchment layer from the coffee bean while it still retains some moisture. 

The result is a bean with a distinctive flavor profile, characterized by low acidity and unparalleled richness.

Mandheling coffee processed using the wet hulling method exhibits a remarkable depth of flavor, with a smooth, almost syrupy body that coats the palate with every sip. 

It is this meticulous attention to detail, honed over generations, that sets Mandheling coffee apart as a true Indonesian treasure.

In every cup of Mandheling coffee lies a story of craftsmanship and tradition, of a land shaped by fire and water, and of a people deeply connected to their natural surroundings. 

As you savor the velvety richness and intricate flavors of Mandheling coffee, you embark on a journey of discovery, exploring the depths of Indonesian coffee culture and the unparalleled beauty of Sumatra's highlands. 

So, the next time you seek a truly extraordinary coffee experience, indulge in the enigmatic charm of Mandheling, and let its bold flavors transport you to the lush landscapes of Indonesia.

FREE!

To help you create special coffee moments, That's Guangzhou is delighted to collaborate with Kafelaku Coffee, offering you incredible gifts to enhance your experience. 

Imagine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee as you peer into the diverse world of coffee.

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-30-Off-Coupon-for-Coffee-Product.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: 30% Off Coupon for Coffee Product

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-50-Off-Coupon-for-Pour-Over-Coffee.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: 50% Off Coupon for Pour Over Coffee

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-Buy-1-Get-1-Free-Coupon.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Coupon

Simply add them to your shopping cart for FREE! But act fast, as these offers are limited in quantity. Seize the opportunity to enrich your coffee ritual and embark on a journey of discovery today. 

Hurry, for the magic of coffee awaits!

NOTICE: These coupons entitle you to the following stores: Shamian StoreShamian2.0 StoreTaojin StoreShangxiajiu StoreJinhao Building StoreWuyang Village StoreFour Sea Walk StoreTianhe Telecom Store and Sanyuanli Store.

Kafelaku Coffee

640-11-.jpeg

Since opened in Guangzhou in 2011, Kafelaku Coffee has been with us for more than 12 years. Focusing on high-quality coffee, they brought Kopiluwak coffee to China very early. Over the past decade, they have committed to build a complete industrial chain, from coffee cultivation, coffee roasting to online and offline stores. Kafelaku Coffee developed from the Greater Bay Area and spread all over the country, with multiple stores and products in the CBD of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Providing tasty drink and food, they welcome friends from all over the world to visit their incredible art space.


Coffee Coffee Culture Mandheling Coffee Kafelaku Coffee

more news

Brewing Global Connections: The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival

Brewing Global Connections: The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival

'World in Cup, Soul in Life.'

Bob Marley, Coffee & More as China-Jamaica Ties Reach 50 Years

Bob Marley, Coffee & More as China-Jamaica Ties Reach 50 Years

China-Jamaica diplomatic ties were established on November 21, 1972. The Jamaican Embassy has recently been celebrating!

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

An update on the latest news in Guangzhou's food and beverage industry.

Cold Brew Coffee Made Simple with This Sleek Brewing Kit

There is nothing better than a cold brew coffee on a hot summer day.

Shanghai Student Expelled After Drugging Woman’s Coffee

Man expelled from Shanghai International Studies University for adding taurine to women's coffee.

Jonas Emil Coffee Roasters Shares Some Great Coffee Tips

David Henry, the founder of Jonas Emil Coffee Roasters, tells That's about the coffee scene in China and shares some great brewing tips along the way.

Haikou Coffee Talks: Great Drinks at Great Roast Microroastery

Who knew Haikou had a Microroastery?

Haikou Coffee Talks: In-House Roasted Coffee at Kaweisi

Even if you are merely ordering a house blend latte, the coffee here is excellent.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

You Can Now Swipe Your Palm to Ride the Shanghai Metro

You Can Now Swipe Your Palm to Ride the Shanghai Metro

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Voting NOW OPEN for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

theNOMLab: Travel Inspired Artisanal Butters & Sauces

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives