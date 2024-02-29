25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

"Art of Eating" in Modern Cantonese Cuisine

YUELU pursues freshness and exquisiteness to present an "Art of Eating" in Modern Cantonese cuisine. To explore the unknowns, unique, and one and only ingredients worldwide, YUELU Executive Chef Seven, rediscover the "Modern Cantonese Hot pot", the most "authentic" spirit of Cantonese food. Remix and Refine different pot, fresh ingredients and sauce, just like phases of the moon. The moon represents different meaning in China. To experience modern Cantonese hot pot under the moonlight on the sea, Executive Chef Seven creates whole new exquisite menus for you and your loved ones, "To the Moon and Back," "Moonlight on the Sea," "Union is a Full Moonlight" each is designed for two. These new menus take you to a whole new different sensation and unique exploration of worldwide seasonal ingredients such as Alaska king crab sea urchin, Korean stone oyster, Kuruma shrimp, green lobster, Us prime Angus beefs, Canadian Geoduck to Iberico pork from Spain.



We invite you to taste the beauty of Cantonese hotpot under the moonlight at YUELU!



For more information, please contact YUE LU customer service, Phone/WeChat: +86-18011933399

YUELU, Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

Special Deal from Brasston



We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Panyu), 125-126.1F, Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Cologne Carnival Costume Party



For the third straight year, COLOGNE CARNIVAL is back to Guangzhou. Brought to you by the German Chamber and The Happy Monk, come and experience the vibrant buzz of the Carnival. An explosion of colours, costumes and dance moves await! So, mark your dairy and ensure your spot at the most colourful and lively celebration of the year!



March 2, from 8pm

For Tickets & Reservations: Grace, +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

FRUITYGROOVE Meets DJ Shortcut



A night featuring world-class turntablists and legendary figures from the hip-hop scene. Prepare for an all-vinyl night filled with funk, soul, Afro, Latin, R&B, and hip-hop beats. With support from B.C.K, GAO GAO, TRIUS, and DARA, it's set to be an unforgettable experience.Tickets are RMB120 before 11pm and RMB160 after.



March 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8619924663316

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure

Popular worldwide, Baby Shark series introduce irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!



Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

Food & Drink

Leap Year Steak Day



On February 29, buy one steak, and enjoy 50% off on the second one!



This special offer applies for all steaks on Morton's menu; the second steak enjoys 50% off from a lower price; only available in dining hall and this is not valid in conjunction with other prmotions.

February 29, 11.30am - 10pm

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Bin Li Guest Shirt



On February 29, Bin will unveil four uniquely flavored cocktails, with a surprise hidden concoction awaiting your discovery! Mix up your night and join SATURNDAYS for an evening of delightful libations and unforgettable experiences. Unlock the mystery and indulge in a world of flavor!



February 29, from 9pm

SATURNDAYS, No.14 Aiguo Road, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

The Return of the Hot Drinks



Now that the weather is chilly again, why not head into Hooley's for a glass of hot mulled wine or a moonshine toddy? Available every day for only RMB50.

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Spring Recommendations

Spring arouse on the dining table. With toon sprout,broad bean, spring leek and more vegetable ingredients in season,Chef Tommy presents 8 seasonal specialties in Suixuan Chinese Restaurant that brings you a culinary journey with the freshness of spring.



From February 2024

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3668

Suixuan Chinese Restaurant, 5/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Hakka Food Festival



Experience the essence of Hakka culture at Cafe Aqua Hakka Food Festival! Indulge in signature dishes and relive childhood memories. Join us for an unforgettable culinary journey celebrating the rich heritage of the Hakka people. No need to travel far, just come and savor the flavors of Hakka cuisine right here!



March 1 - April 30, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Cafe Aqua, 2/F, Intercontinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Game Night at Gail's



Board Game night is back at Gail's on Friday, Mar 1, 6pm, for food, drinks, and fun! Games hosted by Dan from US! Welcome join to improve your English or Chinese, or if you just want to have fun or eat a good meal!



March 1, from 6pm

For Reservations: +8613711592586

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 HuaLi Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Universe Lady's Night



All female customers visiting the store will receive a complimentary glass of the sommelier's selected wine with any purchase.



March 1, 5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8618922102045

Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Karaoke Night at The Happy Monk Lumina

The Happy Monk's favorite Karaoke Night is back! Join The Happy Monk this Friday night in the very heart of Old Canton at The Happy Monk Lumina! Unleash your inner rockstar for a night of great fun, surrounded by friends and fantastic tunes.



March 1, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8613416340624

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk Jianwu



Get ready to raise your spirits and shake it at The Happy Monk's most popular Cocktail Academy! Let's mix, mingle & master the art of crafting the perfect drinks together. Receive expert guidance from The Happy Monk's top mixologist. Limited availability so don't miss out on the fun! Book your spot now!



March 7, from 8pm

For Reservations: +8615308961015

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiua

Star Guest Mixologist at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha



On March 9, enjoy a dreamy night with internationally acclaimed star mixologist Antonio Lai from Quinary, which has consistently been voted as one of the World's 50 Best Bars (2013-2017, 2021-2022). Alongside Zoe Zang from LIGHT, a limited-time experience of creative signature cocktail selection will be present. When classics take on a new twist, a multisensory journey starts.



Price: RMB168 per glass

March 9, from 8pm

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, Haixinsha East Square, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe

Music

Soul Shaker

Experience the transformative power of music at Soul Shaker this Friday night. Let the melodies resonate deep within, stirring souls and igniting hearts. Close your eyes and immerse yourself in the ocean of jazz, where every note is a journey for the soul.



March 1, 2024

For Reservations: +8613544562535

Saturn·Horizon, No.104-1, 1/F Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Explosions In The Sky



Explosions In The Sky, summoning oracular experiences, transcends emotional and subjective realms, creating epic moments for listeners worldwide. Don't miss their rare return to China in March, with Shanghai/Beijing shows sold out and limited tickets left for Guangzhou.



March 6, 2024

SYGH Livehouse, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Tour of the Setting SUM



Legendary rock band SUM 41 is coming to Guangzhou as part of their global tour! With 27 years of history and over 15 million records sold worldwide, they've dominated the Billboard charts and earned Grammy nominations. Don't miss their farewell performance in Guangzhou, marking the band's debut tour stop in China!



March 7, from 8pm

SYGH Livehouse, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Lifestyle

Austcham South China Speaker Series - Loris Bertolacci

High Performance Consultant to Henan Cycling and China National Men’s Team Pursuit Cycling Team. Loris Bertolacci, over 40 years of experience in high performance sports including AFL (Essendon, Collingwood, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs), Tennis, Volleyball and Track and Field. Book now as places are limited. Only RMB118 (RMB148 non-members) for small buffet and a beer or wine!



March 2, from 2pm

To Register: simon.lee@austcham.org

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, NO.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

CIS Playgroup



CIS invites potential families with children aged 1-4 in Guangzhou to join us for a morning of exploration and learning at CIS playgroup. Your child will have the chance to engage in exciting indoor and outdoor activities to develop fine and gross motor skills. Guided by dedicated CIS teachers in an English language environment on a beautiful campus, this is a chance to explore the campus and also make some new friends while enjoying your weekend time.



March 2, 9.15am-11.30am

To Register: +8620-3993 9920

Canadian International School of Guangzhou, No.122 Dongyi Road, Panyu

Le Printemps des Poètes à Canton

If you're passionate about poetry or enjoy the rhythm of rap, dear friends, welcome to "Poet's Spring" in Guangzhou! Join us for an enchanting evening where French and Chinese rap artists come together to showcase the charm of poetry and song. Experience the beauty of words and the power of music in a unique fusion of cultures.



March 5, 2024

Yesterday's World, 101, No.13 Tongchuang East 1st Street, Haizhu

A Taste of a Sustainable Future



To foster a deeper understanding of the relationship between food and the environment, and the impact of meat consumption on health, animal welfare, and climate, the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Guangzhou, in collaboration with the Dutch "Meatless Week" initiative, invites vegetarian enthusiasts to join us on March 4th for a sustainable-themed event—"Meatless Delight: A Vegetarian Cooking Experience" in Guangzhou. Limited spots available for the first 10 registrants. Register via email. Let's unlock the significance behind vegetarianism together!



March 4, 10am - 1pm

ABC Cooking Studio, L226 Park Central, No.218 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

GF Women Wellness Carnival

GF 2024 Women's Day WE for Women Wellness Carnival! Join GF on March 9 for a fun outdoor afternoon to sweat and experience different healthy activities!



Bodyattack with SUPERMONKEY

Hatha Yoga with Laxman

Zumba with Ben

Booty workout with POPBASIC

Band performance

Food&Drink from Plenty Bay

Various fun booth activities including Henna paint, handmade accessories and more!

March 9, 2024

To Register: WeChat GlobalFriendship

Wen Li Fang, Er Sha Island, Tianhe

29th Dental South China International Expo



Dental South China International Expo is one of the earliest-established and the most prestigious dental exhibitions in China. The exhibition displays the latest dental products and technologies and enjoys good reputation in the 29 years. More than 200 academic seminars will be held during the expo, and professors will be invited to share experiences, new ideas, practical clinical techniques, new research results, advanced equipment application methods and industry cases in the current market environment.



March 3 - 5, 9am - 5pm

March 6, 9am - 12noon

Canton Fair Complex, Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

