30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Mar 23: Holi Party Festival of Colors

Get ready for an epic day of color, food and fun, as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year.

They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances.



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, booze and soft drinks, a tea tasting, music from top DJs and classical Indian dance performances.

READ MORE: Holi Party Festival of Colors – Tickets On Sale Now!

Ticket includes:



An Indian lunch buffet

Ghujias – sweet deep-fried dumplings

One Drink

Tea Tasting



Organic Colors to Throw

DJs

Performances

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB189 early bird, but only until March 3, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 23, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Mar 9: Women's Day Brunch by Grow with Lorraine @ Cafe Gray Deluxe

A Women's Day Brunch popup by Grow With Lorraine at Cafe Gray Deluxe in The Middle House, with a panel of speakers from 11am to 12 noon, followed by casual brunch for people relax and enjoy.

Guest can choose from two menus: a 5-course guest menu by Lorraine herself that is inspired by different life experiences that have shaped her 'truest self,' as per the theme; or a 3-course menu from the classic Cafe Gray Deluxe brunch offering.



Sat Mar 9, 11am; RMB388.

Cafe Gray Deluxe, 3/F, The Middle House, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Wujiang Lu 石门一路366号上海镛舍三层, 近吴江路.

Thursday

Spritz Ladies' Night @ Bella Vita



Bella Vita restaurant launches their new ladies' night, with BOGO on Italian classic cocktails and prosecco for the fairer sex. They also have some ladies' favorite dishes to taste.

Every Thu, 6-10pm.

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Road 海防路555号.

Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt @ Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai collaborates with Magnum Photos in conceiving this retrospective show 'Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt.'

With this retrospective exhibition, Fotografiska wants to pay tribute to the legendary photographer, Elliott Erwitt (1928-2023). The exhibition encompasses seven decades of Erwitt’s over 100 works in the field of photography, some never presented before.

Erwitt had a unique ability to be in the right place at the right time. Through his lens, he captured moments from everyday life.

These photographs from his career invite the audiences to step into moments of everyday life brimming with warmth, emotion, a touch of humor and profound insight, discovering encounters beyond imagination and paying tribute to the legendary figure's extraordinary journey.

In the exhibition, including photographs taken as early as 1946, his iconic black and white photographs are presented together with lesser-known works, as well as several of his later color photographs.

The photographs are organized according to different series, such as Cities, Between the Sexes, Regarding Women, Kids, On the Beach, Personalities, Museum Watching, Abstraction, as well as Dogs.

Opening Party, Thu Feb 29, 7-9.30pm; Free. Exhibition runs to June 2.

Fotografiska, 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu 光复路127号, 近晋苑路.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Feb 29, 8pm, RMB128



Fri Mar 1, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 2, 2pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 2, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Mar 2, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Mar 6, 8pm, RMB128

Thu Mar 7, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Mar 8, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 9, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 9, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Mar 9, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday

International Women's Day Breakfast @ Britannica International School

A special International Women’s Day breakfast and panel discussion on the topic 'Unleashing Women’s Potential: Growing with Confidence' at Britannica International School.



Fri Mar 1, 8.30-10pm; Free.

Britannica International School, 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路.

New Talent Night @ Geneva

A night of music from the most talented young musicians in the city. Head along to hear the sound of the future. Family friendly.

Fri Mar 1, 7pm; Free Entry.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Mar 1: RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 1, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday & Saturday



NYC Skate Party @ RIINK



Get ready to experience an epic weekend bash celebrating the vibrant NYC disco era! Kiehl’s in da house!

Don't even think about missing out on the chance to score a plane ticket to the Big Apple. Just check in at RIINK this week and the nearby Kiehl's skincare shop. And hey, snap some dope pics to snag cute merch and a free skate voucher while you party the night away.

Indulge in mouthwatering bites and killer cocktails while grooving to the beats of an incredible DJ. Lace up your roller skates and tear up the dance floor at RIINK, where indulgant nights create memorable moments.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Mar 1 & 2, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Moroccan Nights @ La Suite



Step into the vibrant world of Morocco at La Suite's Moroccan Nights! With colorful decor and live belly dancers adding to the atmosphere, it's a celebration you won't want to miss.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Mar 1 & 2, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Tiger Cubs @ Nord Anglia International School

Following the success of their Tiger Cubs playgroup, NAIS Pudong are expanding their reach to support families who may not have the opportunity to attend sessions during weekdays.

To support this, they will have launched a new Saturday Tiger Cubs class from 8.45-10am each week during term time, focusing on music and movement.

These Saturday sessions – open to children from 0-36 months, and who are eligible to study in an international school – will continue to be entirely free.

This is a great opportunity for you and your child to meet others in a warm and welcoming environment.

NAIS Pudong will also continue to provide their Thursday Arts & Crafts Tiger Cubs session as usual.

If you’d like to reserve a place in either the Thursday or Saturday class (or both), you can register via the QR code in the poster above.

Every Sat, 8.45-10am; Free.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong, 600 Kang Qiao Ban Dao, 2729 Hunan Gonglu, by Xiukang Lu 沪南公路2729号康桥半岛600号, 近秀康路.

NASTHUG @ Electric Circus – The Shanghai EDITION



Asia meets the Caribbeans! Witness the China debut of the up and coming Japanese-Jamaican talent NASTHUG, as we debut the FRSH series... Expect nothing but eclectic music that makes you dance!



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Mar 2, 9pm-3am; Early Bird RMB118, Presale RMB138, Door RMB158, includes one drink.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Sunday

Family Concert: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Take the kids over to The Pearl to experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Mar 3, Doors 12pm, Show 1pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Kids Pizza Making Class @ Geneva

Every Sunday in March head along to Geneva at 2pm to learn the magical Italian art of pizza making. Even better – it's totally free!

Sun Mar 3, 2pm; Free.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Sports Quiz @ Yugo Bar & Grill



A quiz for all you sports fanatics.

Sun Mar 3, 7-9pm; Free.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50.

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩.

Looking Ahead



Mar 5: We Love Cartoons Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Cartoons Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Mar 5, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Mar 8: International Women's Day Night @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw's famous Friday night Sundowners meets International Women's Day – live accoustic guitar from Dave Stone and free flow from 6-9pm, starting from only RMB128 for the ladies.

Fri Mar 8, 6-9pm; RMB128-168.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Mar 8: International Women's Day @ El Santo



El Santo is marking International Women's Day with FREE free flow margaritas for the ladies for from 6-8pm – it's what the suffragettes would have wanted...

Fri Mar 8, 7pm; Free!

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Mar 8: Happy International Women's Day @ Abbey Road



Celebrate International Women's Day at Abbey Road with a free prosecco for the ladies and live music from Wasted Years.

Fri Mar 8, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Mar 8: HubbubPark Vol.4 @ Yuyintang Park

The 4th edition of HubbubPark, the show brings together punk rock and alternative acts from around the city and celebrate the magic of music, dance, and exercise.

Everyone jumps, everyone screams, and everyone dances. Featuring pop punk outfit, Mamahuhu; the bombastic emo rockers 1000 Failures; and the rock/Hiphop/R&B fusion band 8:48乐队.

Fri Mar 8, 8pm; RMB100 presale, RMB150 door, RMB188 for 2.

Yuyintang Park, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Changning Lu 愚园路1398号, 近长宁路.

Mar 8: Trash A Go-Go Presents: Enter The Noir – Rock N Roll Vinyl Night @ C's Bar

Join the newly revived classic Shanghai rock 'n' roll brand, Trash A Go-Go, as they break out the ol' duster coat, fedora hat, and gun for a night of vinyl DJ rock 'n' roll madness they're calling…Enter The Noir!

Headlined by Sly Boots – on tour from Europe – the Transmission Crew (DJ BO, Katwesel, Manuel Misterioso) will keep things going all night!

Fri Mar 8, 9pm; Free Entry.

C's, 685 Dingxi Lu, by Yanan Xi Lu 上海市长宁区定西路685号,近延安西路.

Mar 8 & 9: Immersive Comic Opera 'Pomme d’Api' @ The Peninsula Shanghai

The Peninsula Shanghai, renowned for its commitment to the arts and cultural excellence, is thrilled to announce the grand premiere of Jacques Offenbach's operetta, Pomme d'Api, in Shanghai.



The Peninsula Shanghai transforms its elegant Rose Ballroom into a theatrical wonderland, adorned with 19th-century French decorative elements.

The immersive 'Opera Bar' scene seamlessly integrates with the stage, offering three 360-degree stages dispersed throughout the theater.

This unique setting perfectly aligns with the 'play within a play' structure of the story, allowing the audience to traverse between the 'Whirl Opera House' and a 19th-century French household, experiencing the opera's charm firsthand.

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, 6.30pm; RMB1,600-1,800



The Rose Ballroom, 2/F The Peninsula Shanghai, 32 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Beijing Dong Lu 地址 中山东一路32号, 近北京东路.

Mar 8 & 9: Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Mar 8 & 9, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mar 9: RISE: Pro Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab

Join some of China's best pro wrestlers for an action-filled event!



Sat Mar 9, 7-10pm; RMB128-3,000.

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路.

Mar 9: Ghana Independence Day Celebration @ La Burg



A Ghana Independence Day Celebration that will feature vocalists and dancers Jac 45, Cobby (Shanghai Links), Believe 1 Family and Kobby Harding / Asa Hene and DJs Believe 1 and DJ Bo, as well as lots of delicious West African food.



Sat Mar 9, 7pm-Late; RMB100 presale, RMB150 door.

La Burg, 5/F, 168 Aomen Lu, by Moganshan Lu 澳门路168号5楼, 近莫干山路.

Mar 9: Sum 41 @ Bandai Namco Shanghai Base



Your final chance to see Canadian pop punkers Sum 41 in Shanghai, as their final Tour of the Setting Sum hits Bandai Namco.

Sat Mar 9, 8pm.

Bandai Namco Shanghai Base, 179 Yichang Lu, by Jiangning Lu 宜昌路179号, 近江宁路.

Mar 9: A Night About Hollywood @ Electric Circus

Embark on a transcontinental journey from the heart of Los Angeles to the bustling energy of Shanghai at 'A Night About Hollywood.'

This sensational event unfolds within the opulent confines of EDITION Hotel's luxurious club, where a fusion of Hollywood vibes and Shanghai chic creates an unforgettable atmosphere.

The air is electric as four topr DJs, renowned for their pulsating beats and eclectic mixes, take center stage.



Immerse yourself in the cinematic allure, as dazzling lights and pulsating music transport you from the iconic Hollywood hills to the vibrant streets of Shanghai. Get ready for an extraordinary evening of music, style, and global celebration at this exclusive crossover event!

Tickets: Early Bird RMB98; Regular RMB118; Door RMB148. For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779.

Sat Mar 9, 9pm-3am; RMB98-148.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Mar 9: SUM Ting FOR Everyone @ OkOk Club



An unofficial Sum 41 after party, Shanghai rockers, Doppler Drive team up with dirty jazz funk punk outfit Hogchoker and cybercore metal band Soulitude to host SUM Ting FOR Everyone at OKOK Club.

Sat Mar 9, 9.30pm; Free Entry.

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1.

Mar 10: UFC299 @ Cages

Watch UFC299 at either Cages venue, including bantamweight title bout Marion Vera vs The Simpsons' Sideshow Bob lookalike Sean O'Malley (probably wouldn't say that to his face though...)

Sun Mar 10.

From 9am at...

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

From 10am at...

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Looking For More?



And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: