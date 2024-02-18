Nominations Now Open for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Get ready for the culinary event of the year as the highly anticipated That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) returns for 2023!

It's time to nominate your favorite venues and ensure they get the recognition they deserve.

The past year has witnessed an electrifying surge in Beijing's vibrant F&B scene, with new flavors, concepts, and experiences captivating foodies across the city.

Now, more than ever, it's crucial to show your support for the establishments that have added flavor to your life.

While we typically kick off nominations and host the ceremony in December, we understand that the holiday season may have diverted attention elsewhere. But fear not, because we're making up for lost time!

For the 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing), we're thrilled to open nominations in the following categories:

The Big Ones

Club of the Year

Bar of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year



Mexican Restaurant of the Year



Latin American Restaurant of the Year



Spanish Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year



Italian Restaurant of the Year



Casual Dining of the Year

Family Restaurant of the Year

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year



Brunch of the Year

Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year



Steakhouse of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

Beijing Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

Café of the Year

Afternoon Tea of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Wine List of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year



Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year



Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year



Hotel Bar of the Year

Hotel Lounge of the Year



Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Submitting your nominations couldn't be easier. Simply send an email to marketing@thatsmags.com by Wednesday, February 29, 2024. (Note: Nominations received after this date will not be considered.) Be sure to include the nominee's name, category, logo, and a photo to showcase their excellence.

Stay tuned for voting details, which will be announced soon via the That's Beijing Official WeChat account and the That's Beijing website.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to marketing@thatsmags.com.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year! Let's make the 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) a feast to remember.

[Cover image via That's Beijing]

