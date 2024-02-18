Nominations Now Open for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

Get ready for the culinary event of the year as the highly anticipated That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) returns for 2023!
It's time to nominate your favorite venues and ensure they get the recognition they deserve.
The past year has witnessed an electrifying surge in Beijing's vibrant F&B scene, with new flavors, concepts, and experiences captivating foodies across the city.
Now, more than ever, it's crucial to show your support for the establishments that have added flavor to your life.
While we typically kick off nominations and host the ceremony in December, we understand that the holiday season may have diverted attention elsewhere. But fear not, because we're making up for lost time!
For the 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing), we're thrilled to open nominations in the following categories:
The Big Ones
Club of the Year
Bar of the Year
Restaurant of the Year
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Casual Dining of the Year
Family Restaurant of the Year
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Beijing Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Chinese Fine Dining of the Year
Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Café of the Year
Afternoon Tea of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Wine List of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
Hotel Fine Dining of the Year
Hotel Casual Dining of the Year
Submitting your nominations couldn't be easier. Simply send an email to marketing@thatsmags.com by Wednesday, February 29, 2024. (Note: Nominations received after this date will not be considered.) Be sure to include the nominee's name, category, logo, and a photo to showcase their excellence.
Stay tuned for voting details, which will be announced soon via the That's Beijing Official WeChat account and the That's Beijing website.
For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to marketing@thatsmags.com.
Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year! Let's make the 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) a feast to remember.
[Cover image via That's Beijing]
