Nominations Now Open for 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing)

By That's Beijing, February 18, 2024

Get ready for the culinary event of the year as the highly anticipated That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) returns for 2023! 

It's time to nominate your favorite venues and ensure they get the recognition they deserve.

The past year has witnessed an electrifying surge in Beijing's vibrant F&B scene, with new flavors, concepts, and experiences captivating foodies across the city. 

Now, more than ever, it's crucial to show your support for the establishments that have added flavor to your life.

While we typically kick off nominations and host the ceremony in December, we understand that the holiday season may have diverted attention elsewhere. But fear not, because we're making up for lost time!

For the 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing), we're thrilled to open nominations in the following categories:

The Big Ones

  • Club of the Year

  • Bar of the Year

  • Restaurant of the Year

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year


  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year


  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year


  • Casual Dining of the Year

  • Family Restaurant of the Year

  • Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year


  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Beijing Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

  • Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year 

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

  • Afternoon Tea of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Wine List of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year


  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year


  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year


  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year


  • Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

  • Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Submitting your nominations couldn't be easier. Simply send an email to marketing@thatsmags.com by Wednesday, February 29, 2024. (Note: Nominations received after this date will not be considered.) Be sure to include the nominee's name, category, logo, and a photo to showcase their excellence.

Stay tuned for voting details, which will be announced soon via the That's Beijing Official WeChat account and the That's Beijing website.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to marketing@thatsmags.com.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year! Let's make the 2023 That's Food & Drink Awards (Beijing) a feast to remember.

[Cover image via That's Beijing]

That's Food & Drink Awards Beijing

