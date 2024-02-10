10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

CNY Holiday Brunch

Enjoy a leisurely holiday brunch with friends at The Happy Monk! Whether it's a hearty breakfast or a delightful midday meal, we've got you covered. Make the most of your vacation with good food and a great vibe!



February 10 - 17, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk, Unit L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

2024 Dragon World



Dragon World! Chinese New Year Party every day from February 9 to 17 with great drink offers and DJs!



February 9 to 17, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13213331504

Revolucion Cocktail, Unit 1011-1012, G/F, Yijing Central Walk Shopping Mall, No.3 Fuhua Yi Road, Futian

Bionic Brew CNY Special Offers



CNY Special:



Bionic Happy Gathering Set, RMB258/set

Happy Hour, every day before 8pm

All Bionic Brew venues in the city

Mi Casa Es Su Casa



Don't breathe to survive; dance and feel alive. Come and join for the best Latin party in town!



Every Wednesday, until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13213331504

Revolucion Cocktail, Unit 1011-1012, G/F, Yijing Central Walk Shopping Mall, No.3 Fuhua Yi Road, Futian

Music

The Mantis Project: Techno Night with Misty Penguin

On the eighth day of the lunar new year, which holds significance in our traditional customs as it symbolizes prosperity, we invite you to join us for a vibrant Techno Night featuring Misty Penguin, hosted by Shenzhen's oldest Techno collective, "The Mantis Project." Get ready for an authentic dance party experience on this auspicious day!



February 17, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-18617150566

Oil Club, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan Ba Lu, Futian

Akin



As a representative of neo-soul in China, singer-songwriter "Akin" captivates the hearts of countless young men and women with his distinctive and delicate vocal style. His compositions feature futuristic structures, pulsating basslines, and lush melodies, all of which slowly embed themselves in your mind alongside his captivating voice.



February 23, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-26820730

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, 2/F Sea World Area C, Shuiwan, Nanshan

Jazz Cinematic Theater Vol.13 JAZZ MOON



Lantern Festival Ode to the Moon!



February 24, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Arts



Exposición Sonora Gaudí

The exhibition seeks to recreate a lifelike Gaudi. Using authentic artifacts as the skeleton - the first exhibition of Gaudi's original artifacts in Asia, and the debut of Gaudi's personal collection in China; employing spectacular installations as flesh - a giant hanging chain model, a forty-meter rock wall depicting the landscape of Gaudi's hometown; paying artistic homage as the soul - a voice art installation exclusively authorized in China. Return to Gaudi's childhood home in Riudoms, and immerse yourself in a multidimensional experience that transcends time and space, connecting vision and sound.



Until May 19, 2024

Sky Museum, 48/F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road, Futian

The First Contemporary Sculpture Exhibition in Shenzhen Art Museum

One Flower Blooms with Five Petals



Renowned disciple of Guan Shanyue, Chen Xiangbo blends tradition with innovation in his captivating artworks. From dynamic ink depictions of zodiac animals to contemplative flower-and-bird compositions, his creations reflect a deep connection to Chinese heritage and modern aesthetics.



Until February 25, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

2024 Shenzhen Artists Spring Festival Exhibition



This exhibition brings together a collection of artworks created by local artists from Shenzhen, reflecting the new face of our times and celebrating the spirit of the era.



Until February 25, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: