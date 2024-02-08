Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Received "Double Five-Star" Recognition

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen is delighted to announce that The Hotel and The Spa have earned an esteemed five-star rating in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide. This is the first and only luxury hotel in Shenzhen to receive this "double five-star" award, and the hotel achieved this coveted recognition for two consecutive years.

A striking architectural landmark, set between two lush and famous ‘green’ parks (Lotus Hill Park and Bijia Mountain Park) in Shenzhen’s central Futian district, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen includes the contemporary-designed The Cube at the foot of a 388m ultrahigh-skyscraper set within the UpperHills complex. The ultra-luxury property consists of 178 spacious suites and guest rooms, each offering breath-taking views of the city, occupying the 67th to 79th floors with sweeping views of Shenzhen’s iconic skyline. The Mandarin Club enhances the guest experience with its exclusive ambience and personalised service. The hotel has a total of eight distinctive restaurants and bars, making it a prime dining destination in South China.

The Mandarin Oriental Spa has also been awarded a Forbes five-star rating, affirming its positioning it as a world-class wellness facility. It offers seven treatment rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness centre with sweeping views over the lush parkland below. Guests also get to enjoy a spectacular indoor swimming pool with 30-metre-high sky roof, complementing the extensive offering of the property for an all-encompassing experience.

“We are honoured to be listed as a Forbes Five-star hotel again and delighted that our The Spa also received this coveted five-star recognition. I’m grateful to the expert panel and, of course, to all our supportive guests, who inspire us every day to continue offering the most exceptional stay experiences in the region. This inspires us and will ensure we remain firmly focused on providing the most exquisite of guest experiences,” says Mr. Christian Dolenc, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen & Area Vice President for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s South China properties.

"In the past year, the hotel successfully hosted several major domestic and international events in the fields of art, fashion, sports & music, all of which have supported our positioning as a hub for our discerning fan base. I am very proud of all my colleagues for their outstanding contributions and their continuous focus on creating Moments of Delight for our guests."

The recognition from Forbes Travel Guide demonstrates the hotel’s commitment to providing Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and 21st-century luxury that are steeped in the values of the Orient. Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen looks forward to continuing to delight and inspire its local and global fans at every opportunity.

The honor was officially announced on Forbes Travel Guide.com.