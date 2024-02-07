  1. home
  2. Articles

Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

Hong Kong Design Centre Presents 'Chubby Hearts Hong Kong' Brightening Hong Kong's iconic skyline with love from February 14 to 24

By That's GBA, February 7, 2024

0 0

As the city of Hong Kong prepares to embrace the season of love, it welcomes a breathtaking spectacle from the skies – the ‘Chubby Hearts Hong Kong’ project conceived by renowned designer Anya Hindmarch, curated and presented by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC).

Floating majestically above the city’s iconic skyline, these oversized, heart-shaped balloons are more than just a creative marvel; they are a declaration of love.

From February 14 to 24, 2024, in a first-ever Asian showcase following its resounding success in London, Chubby Hearts Hong Kong will turn the city’s urban canvas into a creative expression.

As the city embraces its East-meets-West heritage while flirting with delightful design installations, the Chubby Hearts project heralds a celebration of love and bridging the East and West cultures throughout the Valentine’s Day to the Chinese Valentine’s – Lantern Festival.

The largest piece in the Chubby Hearts collection will be unveiled for the first time in Hong Kong, with a diameter of approximately 12 meters – four times larger than the London version. Visitors and the public can visit the biggest Chubby Hearts centre piece at the Statue Square Gardens in Central from 1pm to 9pm for 11 days.

In addition, pop-up Chubby Hearts will give special surprise to visitors everyday at iconic landmarks and scenic spots across the city including the Flower Market in Mong Kok, the Lam Tsuen Wishing Square in Tai Po, the Belcher Bay Promenade in Kennedy Town and many more. Each measures approximately 3 metres in diameter. With a commitment to sustainability, some of the installations from London will be reused for the Hong Kong edition, while the installations made specifically for Hong Kong will become a part of Chubby Hearts permanent collection for flying again somewhere around the world in the future.

These charming design installations will grace Hong Kong attractions each day, inviting locals and tourists alike to embark on a heart-filled adventure and create heartwarming memories in the city. Locations and time of the pop-up Chubby Hearts will be announced every morning from February 14 to 24, 2024 on HKDC’s website (www.hkdesigncentre.org). Let Chubby Hearts leave its mark across the different landmarks that make Hong Kong truly a city to fall in love with.

The project is financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund (Mega ACE Fund) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. It is also the first project launched by the Mega ACE Fund in 2024.

HKDC reserves the right to cancel, postpone or change the date, time, venue and format of the Chubby Hearts Hong Kong project without prior notice due to weather or other factors. Please stay tuned to HKDC's website and social media for the latest news.

Hong Kong Valentine's Day

more news

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

More Hong Kong residents are enjoying the culinary and shopping delights of Shenzhen!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

17 Amazing Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

Zhanjiang Introduces Direct High-Speed Rail Link to Hong Kong

Five cities in Guangdong introduces their inaugural high-speed rail link directly to Hong Kong.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Stunning Images Capture China's Colorful CNY Traditions

How do Chinese People Celebrate CNY at Home?

Your Day-by-Day Guide to the Spring Festival Calendar

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Dragon

Cristiano Ronaldo's China Tour Hits a Snag

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Shenzhen

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Shenzhen

Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

15 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Shenzhen

15 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Shenzhen

33 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion

33 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion

20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives