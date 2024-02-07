Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

As the city of Hong Kong prepares to embrace the season of love, it welcomes a breathtaking spectacle from the skies – the ‘Chubby Hearts Hong Kong’ project conceived by renowned designer Anya Hindmarch, curated and presented by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC).

Floating majestically above the city’s iconic skyline, these oversized, heart-shaped balloons are more than just a creative marvel; they are a declaration of love.

From February 14 to 24, 2024, in a first-ever Asian showcase following its resounding success in London, Chubby Hearts Hong Kong will turn the city’s urban canvas into a creative expression.

As the city embraces its East-meets-West heritage while flirting with delightful design installations, the Chubby Hearts project heralds a celebration of love and bridging the East and West cultures throughout the Valentine’s Day to the Chinese Valentine’s – Lantern Festival.

The largest piece in the Chubby Hearts collection will be unveiled for the first time in Hong Kong, with a diameter of approximately 12 meters – four times larger than the London version. Visitors and the public can visit the biggest Chubby Hearts centre piece at the Statue Square Gardens in Central from 1pm to 9pm for 11 days.

In addition, pop-up Chubby Hearts will give special surprise to visitors everyday at iconic landmarks and scenic spots across the city including the Flower Market in Mong Kok, the Lam Tsuen Wishing Square in Tai Po, the Belcher Bay Promenade in Kennedy Town and many more. Each measures approximately 3 metres in diameter. With a commitment to sustainability, some of the installations from London will be reused for the Hong Kong edition, while the installations made specifically for Hong Kong will become a part of Chubby Hearts permanent collection for flying again somewhere around the world in the future.

These charming design installations will grace Hong Kong attractions each day, inviting locals and tourists alike to embark on a heart-filled adventure and create heartwarming memories in the city. Locations and time of the pop-up Chubby Hearts will be announced every morning from February 14 to 24, 2024 on HKDC’s website (www.hkdesigncentre.org). Let Chubby Hearts leave its mark across the different landmarks that make Hong Kong truly a city to fall in love with.

The project is financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund (Mega ACE Fund) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. It is also the first project launched by the Mega ACE Fund in 2024.

HKDC reserves the right to cancel, postpone or change the date, time, venue and format of the Chubby Hearts Hong Kong project without prior notice due to weather or other factors. Please stay tuned to HKDC's website and social media for the latest news.