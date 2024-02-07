15 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Shenzhen

Fireworks & Light Shows

Window of the World

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Window of the World as well as the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, Window of the World presents a continuous EIGHT DAYS of fireworks display! From the very first day of lunar new year to the 8th day. The best place to enjoy the show? Book a ticket and head to Eiffel Tower in Window of the World!



February 10 - 17, every night from 9pm

Window of the World, No.9037 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

OCT Harbor Drone & Light Shows

Enjoy the spectacular and iconic water show by OCT Harbor over Chinese New Year holiday. What else is packed inside this amazing place? A continuous SIX DAYS of drone show during the water show! Be sure to secure a seat before heading to the show!



February 10 - 15, everr night 8pm - 8.50pm

Water Show Theater, OCT Harbor, No.8 Baishi Road East, Nanshan

Shenzhen Civil Center Light Show

One of Shenzhen’s most iconic light shows to light up the night sky over Chinese New Year! THREE sections every night for a duration of 14m38s. Our recommendation? Sip on a glass of fine cocktail at MO Bar of Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen. The best view is right in front of you!



February 9 - 17, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm

Shenzhen Civil Center, Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Shenzhen Civil Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4/8

Food & Drink



Festival Afternoon Tea at Mandarin Oriental

Experience the joy of the festive season with the exquisite treats meticulously crafted by Mandarin Oriental's pastry chefs. Indulge in the delightful Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea while enjoying breathtaking views of the city, as well as the lush and green Lotus Hill Park at the gorgeous Lian Lounge. It's a perfect blend of happiness and flavor, creating a memorable and joyful experience.



Price: RMB588/2 persons, RMB788/2 persons inclusive of two glasses of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

Until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9178

Lian Lounge, 78/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Dragon Year festivities at Conrad Shenzhen



Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Conrad Shenzhen with the specially curated Dragon Year festivities. Join us for a joyous reunion with family and friends in the inspiring ambiance of the Dreamer's Abode. Indulge in a variety of exclusive Lunar New Year offerings, including delightful dining experiences and comfortable accommodations, designed to bring warmth and prosperity to your celebrations.



Lunar New Year's Eve Banquet

Price: RMB2,688/RMB5,288/RMB18,888/RMB23,888

Lunar New Year Pon Choi

Price: RMB2,888

Until February 17, 2024

Lunar New Year Cakes

Price: RMB288/kg

Until February 17, 2024

Please make a reservation 3 days in advance

For Reservations: +86755-8898 4528

Conrad Shenzhen, No. 5001, Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Berries High-Tea



As autumn winds usher in the dusk of the season, and the crisp morning air signals the onset of winter, it's the perfect time to embrace the charm of winter berries. Introducing our seasonal "Berries High-Tea," a celebration of the finest imported ingredients crafted with artisanal skill. Immerse yourself in the poetic symphony of winter's chill, beautifully captured in each handcrafted delight. Let the essence of the season unfold as we curate a tapestry of flavors, welcoming the beauty of winter to unfold just as anticipated.



Price: RMB278/Set

Until March 31, 2024

Kempinski Shenzhen, Haide 3rd Street, Houhai Hiabin Road, Nanshan

New Year Delights at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan



Indulging in delectable dishes is an essential part of celebrating the Lunar New Year, and at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, we have curated special auspicious set dinner menus to tantalize every taste bud. Our Chinese restaurant, Man Ho, invites you to embark on a culinary journey, promising an exquisite start to the Lunar New Year in 2024.



Man Ho – A Feast for Reunion

Price: RMB4,688 per table

Available in February 2024

Poon Choi

Price: RMB1,688/set for 4-8 people

Available until February 9, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8666 6666

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, No.88 Haide Yi Road, Nanshan

Arts

Boundless



Embarking on a 22-year journey since 2001, this watercolor collection spans my artistic evolution from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts to European exchanges. Featuring over 120 selected pieces, it documents my exploration through studies, national exhibitions, and Italian showcases.



Until February 18, closed on February 19, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Painting Iconography



The exhibition represents the significant achievements of Li Yumin's academic research and artistic exploration over the years. Focused on the culture of a specific region and utilizing images as a medium, it delves into historical figures and folk phenomena, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary Chinese art exhibitions.



Until February 25, closed on February 19, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Pan Lusheng Travelling Exhibition of Artworks



The exhibition represents Pan Lusheng's recent creations, departing from a predominantly decorative style. Using a more realistic approach, he captures the social landscape at the beginning of the Greater Bay Area's development. His depictions of villages, streets, and harbors portray the current reality of the Greater Bay Area, which may soon become part of historical memory.



Until February 25, closed on February 19, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles



The exhibition unfolds a new chapter in the extraordinary solo journey dedicated to the renowned Japanese artist, Shiota Chiharu. Titled "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles," the showcase features two remarkable works meticulously crafted using Alcantara, underscoring the artist's sincere aspiration to evoke soul-stirring experiences rooted in the enigmatic realm of nameless emotions.



Until February 25, closed on February 19, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

READ MORE: Exhibition "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles" at Shenzhen Art Museum

READ MORE: Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

Vision and Gaze



"Vision and Gaze" presents an artistic feast crafted by masters like Anthony van Dyck, Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, Andy Warhol, and more. Each artwork represents an artistic dialogue transcending time and space. Nanshan Museum invites you to experience the artistic evolution and unique charm of figure painting over 500 years! Featuring Western figures and portrait paintings from the Tokyo Art Museum.



Until February 28, closed on February 18 and 19, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Through the Riptide as a Canoe



Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the 6th Global Chinese Art Exhibition. As a beacon of the "Cultural China" series, this exhibition, led by curator Professor Cai Xianliang, unveils the artistic brilliance of outstanding overseas Chinese artists.



Until March 24, closed on February5, 9, 18 and 19, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

May People and Moon Pure Invariably



This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Mr. He Xiangning. The exhibition not only features exquisite pieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection but also includes precious works and historical documents borrowed from the Tianjin Museum and China News Service.



Until May 5, closed on February5, 9, 18 and 19, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Lifestyle



Born to Chillax



In the vibrant OCT-LOFT, a haven of inspiration, take a leisurely pause to explore the city's hidden facets and ignite collisions of creativity. Anticipate the unfolding of goodness, novelty, and joy. Let yourself move freely, boundaries expanding limitlessly. In 2024, grow at your own pace – early or late, fast or slow, challenging or easy.



Until February 25, 2024

OCT-Loft, Eastern Industrial Park, by Kaifeng Jie, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

