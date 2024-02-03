20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

Food & Drink

A Culinary Journey with YUE's Prosperous Lunar New Year Menu



Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style with YUE's exclusive "越来跃有米" menu, meticulously crafted by our Executive Chef Seven, featuring classic Cantonese dishes elevated to new heights. Join us for a Chinese New Year celebration like no other, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and prosperity. At YUE, we wish you all the best and a year filled with abundance, joy, and culinary delights.



Engaging Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage at LN Garden Hotel

Enjoy an array of festivities at Guangzhou’s cultural landmark LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou. Don't miss the chance to create memories and share blessings!



February 8 – 14, 2024

To see the details on each event, click HERE

LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Chinese New Year Menu at Man Ho



Embark on a culinary journey at Man Ho Chinese Restaurant, Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe, where Chef Chan crafts a delightful Chinese New Year menu, blending traditional Guangdong festive dishes with innovative twists. Using seasonal ingredients and refined cooking techniques, each dish carries the essence of the Lunar New Year, offering a sincere and festive dining experience. Enjoy a bountiful celebration with Man Ho's carefully curated menu, where the flavors of Cantonese cuisine come together to bring heartfelt wishes for the Year of the Dragon.



Available in February 2024

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant, Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Gourmet of Spring



Indulge in the festive ambience with reunion feast, including roasted pig, baked Boston lobster with cheese and butter, roasted chicken with sesame, poached Australian beef ribs and other Michelin recommended dishes. Let the new chapter begins with gathering joy and Poon Choi delicately crafted by our chef, while celebrating the prosperous Loong Year with a basket filled with handpicked New Year goodies and joyfulness. All presented by Michelin Awarded Five Zen5es restaurant.



Reunion Gourmet

Price: from RMB3,888/6 persons

Available until February 17, 2024

Festive Poon Choi

Price: from RMB1,088/6 persons

Available until February 17, 2024

Auspicious Hamper

Price: from RMB288/set

Available until February 17, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1226

Five Zen5es Restaurant, 2/F, The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Hilton

Embrace the essence of Chinese New Year like never before at Suixuan Chinese Restaurant. With Yum Cha featuring Cantonese hand-made dim sum available starting from 9am during the Chinese New Year holiday. What’s more, you may embark on a culinary buffet journey that celebrates the spirit of togetherness and joy inherent in this auspicious festival in Café @2.

Price:

Monday to Friday Buffet Lunch : RMB198

Saturday & Sunday Buffet Lunch: RMB228

Sunday to Thursday Buffet Dinner: RMB288 (exclude February 14)

Friday & Saturday Buffet Dinner: RMB318 (exclude February 9)

February 8 – 24, 2024

For Reservations:

Café @ 2 All Day Dining Restaurant, +8620-6683 3688

Suixuan Chinese Restaurant, +8620-6683 3668

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe Hotel, 215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Pick Your Traditional Fun



The Langham Place, Guangzhou will be hosting different Cantonese traditional folk activities from February 9 to 17, 2024. Experience the richness of Chinese culture through traditional calligraphy, including character writing, couplet creation, family portrait sessions, sugar painting (a Chinese intangible cultural heritage), mini Chinese cuisine cooking class, traditional paper cutting and the amazing Cantonese traditional lion dance.



February 9 to 17, 2024

Hotel Lobby, 4/F, Langham Place, Guangzhou, No.638 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

"Fill" the New Year Ambience - City Staycation



Have a blessed Year of Loong with New Year staycation at The Westin Pazhou, and boost up the festive ambience with a special set of New Year hamper filled with joyfulness and handmade New Year sweets, presented by Michelin Five Zen5es restaurant.



Price: from RMB1,066 per set

Enjoy one night stay at Westin deluxe room

One set of New Year hamper per stay

Available until February 17, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1818

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Enjoy the Year of Dragon at Kempinski Residences Guangzhou



Wish you success and good luck in the year of the dragon. Kempinski Residences Guangzhou cordially invite you to join Lion Dance performance on February 10, 2024 at 10am. And lobby activities, Fai Chun, Paper cutting, Dough Figures and Sugar Painting will be held from February 10 to February 15. We are pleased to celebrate this auspicious occasion with you.



February 10 - 15, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8888 9999

Kempinski Residences Guangzhou, No.19 Jianshe 6th Road, Yuexiu

Golden Dragon Celebration in Dongpu



Celebrate the year of Golden dragon! Gathering with your family in Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu to enjoy the New Year Feast. From the first day of the lunar new year to the eighth day hotel prepares a variety of authentic cuisines and many classic New Year activities. We invite you to enjoy the wonderful New Year together!



Chinese New Year Buffet Feast

Price: RMB368 per Person

The Eatery, 1/F, Tel: +8620-3211 0720

Family Party Reunion Feast

Price: RMB3,288/Set (for 10 Persons)

China Spice, 2/F, +8620-3211 0705

Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu, No.1 Jingying Road, Huicai Road, Dongpu, Tianhe

Savor Essence of Tradition



Ushering in the Chinese New Year at Mar-Tea-Ni Lounge and indulge in the captivating fusion of Eastern tradition and culinary artistry with the "New Year Afternoon Tea" at Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich matched to the spirit of Chinese New Year. Featuring original quality ingredients like the Matcha red bean cake with Fortune bag-inspired designs, caramelize apple vanilla chantilly shaped like a copper cash symbolizing wealth, red bean macaron and the mandarin sphere mousse adorned with auspicious wishes -inspire tangerine.



Price: RMB298 for two, requires reservations made at least one day in advance

Available until February 24, 2024, from 2pm to 5pm

For Reservations: +8620-3819 0818

Mar-tea-Ni Lounge, 1/G, Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich, No.988 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

Irresistible Sundae Returns at Morton's Grille!



Morton's Grille is delighted to announce the return of their delectable sundae to the menu, available for a limited time until February 13! Treat yourself to a delightful experience with this irresistible sundae crafted to satisfy your sweet cravings. Don't miss the chance to savor this delightful dessert before it's gone!



Until February 13, 2024

Morton's Grille, Unit L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Chinese New Year Celebration at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

The season's warmth fills the air as the Lunar New Year approaches. SAIL’s talented chef team has carefully selected a variety of seasonal ingredients to infuse the festive spirit into our limited-time Chinese New Year indulgence. Join us for a prosperous feast, embracing the arrival of the new spring for a heartwarming meal.



February 9 - 24, 2024

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou



Embark on a delightful journey into the New Year with Grand Hyatt Guangzhou's exquisite Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea. Savor the richness of the season and welcome the New Year with an indulgent touch of sophistication.



Price: RMB328/two persons

Until February 29, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8396 1234

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Super Baowl at The Goat & The Goat Taphaus

It is the Super Bowl season! Watch Super Bowl live at The Goat & The Goat Taphaus as both venues open early for the games!

The Goat Panyu, open throughout CNY, open early February 12 for Super Bowl

The Goat Taphaus, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12 for Super Bowl

The Goat Panyu, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Let's Brunch at Le Hachoir



Hello, beautiful friends! The weekend is here, and it's time to savor the most delicious brunch in the city! Join us at Le Hachoir and kickstart your weekend with some amazing food. Let's Brunch at Le Hachoir is available over Chinese New Year holiday! Come and enjoy a special treat!



Every Saturday and Sunday, including Chinese New Year, 11.30am - 3pm

Le Hachoir, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Music

Broadway Jazz Night



Experience the allure of Broadway Jazz Night this Sunday with the Chen Bing Quintet. Let the captivating rhythms and vibrant melodies transport you to the golden era of the early 20th century. Don't miss this enchanting journey through music!



February 11, from 9.30pm

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1st Floor, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Lifestyle



Yue Xiu Park



Witness the grandest Chinese New Year lantern exhibition in Guangzhou. 72 sets of lanterns create a festive atmosphere, with a stunning 100-meter dragon reflecting on the lake. Daytime flower viewing and nighttime lantern displays accompanied by performances from renowned art groups.



February 2 to March 4, 2024

Yue Xiu Park, No.988 Jiefang North Road, Yuexiu

Guangzhou Children's Park



Home to the nation's cutest and most festive children's flower fair. Decorated with various artistic works, creating a wonderful natural art season. The adorable "Dragon Family" of the Children's Park will make a shining appearance, providing a joyful experience for the Year of the Dragon.



February 3 - 17, 2024

Guangzhou Children's Park, No.61 Qixin Road, Baiyun

Guangzhou Museum



During the Spring Festival, the museum will host events such as the "Zodiac Fairies Explore Guangzhou Museum" and a New Year cultural experience. Enjoy a variety of activities showcasing unique cultural flavors.



February 10 to 11, 2024

Guangzhou Museum, No.99 Zhenhai Road, Yuexiu

Daniel Arsham x Pokémon



Experience the first-ever collaborative art project between Pokémon and Daniel Arsham in the southern region of China. The exhibition, held at K11 in Guangzhou, showcases over 50 works, including animations, paintings, sculptures, and installations. Drawing inspiration from Arsham's signature crystallized caves, the artworks create a captivating dialogue that transcends time and space.



Price: RMB100/person, RMB168/Couple

Until May 20, 2024

chi K11, L4/L3 K11, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

