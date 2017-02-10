22 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Beijing

Food & Drink

Lucky Dragon Blessings

Chinese New Year Gifts at JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central

Celebrate the arrival of the auspicious Year of the Dragon with a bountiful selection of Chinese New Year gifts at JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central. Choose from an array of festive delights, including elaborate boxes of traditional pastries filled with New Year flavors, ornate Koi-shaped rice cakes symbolizing prosperity, family reunion-themed rice dumplings, joyous home banquet sauce sets, and celebratory Poon Choi as well as elegant gift hampers. These exquisite New Year gifts convey heartfelt wishes for prosperity and good fortune in the upcoming Year of the Dragon.



For details on each offer, please call +8610-63916381

JW Marriott Hotel Beijing Central, No.18 Xuanwumenwai Street, Xicheng

The St. Regis New Year Afternoon Tea &

Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner

Celebrate the richness of the Chinese New Year with a touch of elegance at The St. Regis Beijing. The talented pastry chef team has artfully combined the essence of the Year of the Dragon with the beloved tradition of afternoon tea. This extraordinary experience invites guests to immerse themselves in the cultural charm of the Chinese New Year, embracing auspicious moments and festive joy with loved ones. Usher in the majestic lunar year with a culinary journey at the award-winning Celestial Court Chinese Restaurant. Indulge in three meticulously curated Chinese New Year Reunion menus, each offering a fusion of flavors that promise an unforgettable dining experience. Elevate your celebrations with sumptuous fusion dishes, a symbol of prosperity and joy in the heart of Beijing.

New Year Aftrernoon Tea

Until February 29, 2024, Daily, 2pm - 5pm

For reservation: +8610-64606688 ext.2380

Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner

Price: starting from RMB788 per person

Until February 19, 2024

Celestial Court, Tel: +8610-6460 6688 ext.2460

The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jiangoumenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Lunar New Year Celebrations at Four Seasons Beijing



Embrace the joy of the Lunar New Year with Four Seasons Beijing's exquisite offerings! Experience the enchantment of the season with our exclusive surprises:



Miffy's Spring Adventure Afternoon Tea

RMB288 per set/single person, RMB518 per set/two persons

Traditional New Year Hamper

New Year Hamper starts from RMB1,688

Traditional Poon Choi

Regular Rate: RMB4,688, including take-away package

Lunar New Year Reunion Dinner

RMB1,888 per person

Available in February 2024

Four Seasons Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Lunar New Year Limited IPA Gift Box



As the Year of the Dragon dawns, join us in a craft beer celebration like no other! Slowboat Brewing presents the exclusive Limited CNY IPA Gift Box, a perfect way to welcome the Lunar New Year. Let the snowflakes fall as you gather your loved ones around the table for the Spring Festival, enhancing the festivities with our specially curated IPA set. Adorned with a vibrant Chinese New Year label and presented in a stylish gift box, this collection beautifully blends tradition with flavor. Elevate your celebrations with Slowboat's Limited CNY IPA Gift Box – a toast to joy and prosperity!



Inside each box:

2 x 330ml cans of Monkey's Fist IPA

1 x 330ml can of Moon Jelly DDH Double IPA

1 x 330ml can of Monkey's Fist IPA

1 x Limited Edition Glass

Exclusive Slowboat hongbaos to share the joy!

Available in February 2024

Sanlitun Brewpub, No.6 Nan Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Maizidian Brewpub, No.78 Maizidian Street, Dongcheng

Dengshikou Taproom, No.157 Dengshikou Street, Dongcheng

Baitasi Taproom, No.73-2 Gongmenkou Xicha, Xicheng

Shichahai Taproom, Block 2 Hehuashichang, No.51 Di'anmen Avenue West, Xicheng (opening soon)

Café Royal Chinese New Year Hotpot Dinner Buffet

Enjoy a special Chinese New Year hot pot buffet featuring lobster (per paid adult), seafood, meats, cold cuts, vegetables, condiments, grand desserts display, and beverage station with free-flow beer and soft drinks, coffee, and tea! A stunning New Year-themed hot pot feast to light up your feastival mood!



February 9

Price: RMB598 per Adult, RMB298 per kid 3-11

February 10 - 17

Price: RMB498 per adult, RMB248 per kid 3-11

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6330

NUO Resort Hotel, Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Celebrate Chinese New Year at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing



As the Year of the Dragon approaches, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing invites you to embrace the festive spirit with a range of exquisite Chinese New Year offerings. Indulge in the richness of tradition with the Traditional Cantonese Poon Choi or savor a delightful Spring Festival seasonal reunion set menu. Elevate your celebration with a New Year's Eve theme reunion dinner in a Private Dining Room, or partake in a themed buffet. Share the joy of the season with Chinese New Year Hampers, and make your festivities memorable at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing.



Chinese New Year's Eve Reunion Dinner

RMB12,888/8 pax, RMB23,888/16 pax

February 9, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

B1 Banquet Private Dining Room

Chinese New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

RMB688/person

February 9, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Aroma, Hotel L Floor

Chinese New Year Family Gathering Set Menu

RMB3,888/6 pax

Available until February 9

Lunch: 12noon - 3pm; Dinner: 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Aroma, Hotel L Floor

Chinese New Year Poon Choi

RMB1,888

Available until February 9, Dine-in or To-go

Hamleys Co-Branding Chinese New Year Theme Afternoon Tea

Online RMB698/set for 2 persons, including a choice of Oolong Lychee-Tini Mocktail, Coffee or Tea

Available until March 10, 1.30pm - 5.30pm

The Lounge, Hotel L Floor

For Reservations:

Aroma, +8610-5908 8161

Lobby Lounge, +8610 5908 8180

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, No.83A Jian Guo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang

Chinese New Year Offers at InterContinental Sanlitun

Enjoy an array of festival offerings at InterContinental Sanlitun! Don't miss this chance to create moments to cherish and share blessings!

Reunion Dinner at YING Chinese

Price: from RMB1,888

February 8 - 18, 2024

Tailor-made menu, book 2 days in advance

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0066

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea at The Florist

Price: RMB588/set

February 8 - 24, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0062

Poon Choi from YING Chinese

Price: RMB998 (6 - 8 persons)

February 15 - 24, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0066

Family Reunion Staycation

Price: from RMB2,024 per room night

Classic room, including 8 courses Chinese new year reunion set for 2 worth RMB588

Book 1 day prior to arrival

For Reservations: +8610 - 6530 8888 ext.6885

Intercontinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in Style



JEN Beijing by Shangri-La invites you to usher in the Year of the Dragon in grand style this February. Join us for an exclusive New Year's Eve sit-down meal crafted by our talented chef team in our function room, offering an intimate experience for up to 8 tables. Indulge in a feast featuring 16 exquisite delicacies, including a creative spin on Beijing's classic boiled tripe with lamb belly complemented by a delightful sesame and vinegar sauce. Be prepared for surprises, including a live pancake show that will add an extra layer of excitement to your dining experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to celebrate with us in style and savor the culinary delights of the festive season!



Price: Starts from RMB588 per person, with a minimum booking of 6 persons per table

Available in February, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8647 1035

JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No.1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

Spring Festival Feast at Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Beijing



Celebrate the Chinese New Year with joy and abundance at Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant in Beijing. Specially crafted for the festive season, the restaurant offers two enticing Chinese New Year feast options. Choose from the "Harmony Reunion Banquet" at RMB2,688 per table or the "Prosperity Banquet" at RMB3,288 per table, both designed to serve 10-12 guests. Emphasizing fresh ingredients and unique flavors, each dish is meticulously prepared by experienced chefs, allowing you to savor the essence of Shunde cuisine. Indulge in a sumptuous New Year's feast that not only delights your taste buds but also radiates the warmth of family gatherings during this festive season.



Available in February 2024

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Mudianyuan, Shop 104, Building 33, No.2 Mudanyuan, Huayuan Road, Haidian

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant He Ping Li Hotel, G/F He Ping Li Hotel, No.16 Hepingli North Street, Dongcheng

Guangzhou Shunde Restaurant Chongwenmen, No.2 Chongwenmen Avenue West, Dongcheng

Spring Festival Family Dinner at George's



Celebrate the Chinese New Year in grand style at Hotel Éclat Beijing! Join us at George's Restaurant for the Spring Festival Family Dinner, where we pay homage to the auspiciousness of the traditional New Year. Indulge in a tantalizing array of classic Chinese-style culinary delights as we ring in the festival with propitious omens. Join us for an exquisite celebration and embrace the fortune of the Dragon!



Price: RMB2,000/4 Persons

February 9 and 10, 6pm - 10pm

George's Restaurant, 2F, Hotel Éclat Beijing, No.9 Dongdaqiao Road, Sanlitun Bar St. & Embassy Area, Chaoyang

A Festive Family Reunion with Loved Ones



A time to honor valued traditions, a time to gather with friends, family and loved ones. Welcome the Year of Dragon with Michelin-starred delicacies at Fu Chun Ju. From February 8 to 16, 2024, Fu Chun Ju will exclusively offer personalized menu services. Tailored to individual tastes and preferences, the stellar culinary team is dedicated to crafting customized menus. With a diverse selection of dishes and expert flavor pairings, Fu Chun Ju aims to add a thoughtful and innovative touch to your reunion dinners. Additionally, guests may indulge in the midnight menu for an extended dining experience.



Reservations can be made with delightful anticipation just three days in advance: +8610-5280 6418 or +86-13810883451

February 8 to 16, 2024

Lunch: 11.30am – 2.30pm, Dinner: 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Fu Chun Ju, 3/F, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, No.1, WangFuJing Street, Dongcheng

Sunrise's Night Years Celebration



As the Spring Festival draws near, our spirits leap with heightened cheer, savoring fine wine and feasting on culinary delights, immersing ourselves in traditional culture and discovering outdoor activities. Families are united to celebrate the joyous New Year. Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing & Yanqi Hotel Beijing tailors exquisite pleasures for your enjoyment and enhances your Spring Festival holiday with comfort, delight and rich flavors.

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing, No.11 Yanqi Lake South Road, Huairou,Beijing

Yanqi Hotel Beijing, No.2 Yanqi Lake West Road, Huairou Beijing

JIA Chinese New Year Gathering Menus



Indulge in the culinary artistry of three meticulously crafted set menus by Master Chef Danny Chong, each dish representing the pinnacle and essence of the Chinese & Cantonese cuisines. On February 9, the New Year's Eve program includes classical excerpts of Sichuan Opera accompanied by the one-and-only "Choy San" visiting with good fortune!



Prices: from RMB2,688

February 9 - 18, 2024

Lunch 11.30am - 2.30pm, Dinner 5.30pm - 10pm

Only set menus are available in JIA at dinner time on February 9, 2024.

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6308

NUO Resort Hotel, Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Festive Flair & Joy at The Peninsula Beijing



As the Chinese New Year holiday season draws near, The Peninsula Beijing invites family guests to share truly uplifting dining moments together. The paper-folding themed Afternoon Tea, creative kid's activities and Huang Ting's customized menu invite guests to share the joy of the Chinese New Year with their relatives and friends. Guests are greeted in the Lobby by an artistic of nine Dragon Spirit Wall, red Chinese lanterns, gold ornaments and silver willows symbolising fortune and prosperity, and blooming peach trees are decorated with lucky red envelopes to bestow health and happiness for the Year of the Dragon.



Paper-folding Theme Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB888 + 16.6% surcharge

Until March 12, 2pm - 6pm

Advance bookings of at least one day in advance are required

"Guess the Lantern Riddle" Games for Kids

February 14 - 17, 2024

Chinese New Year Reunion Feast

Price: RMB2,588 per table + 16.6% surcharge

Available from February 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6510 6757

The Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Jinyu Hutong, Wangfujing, Dongcheng

Chinese New Year Celebrations at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center

As the clock ticks towards the spring festival, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center promises a Chinese New Year celebration that is as rich in tradition as it is in luxury. Make your reservations now and join us in ringing in the Year of the Dragon in style.



Traditional Chinese-style Family Reunion Dinner at Dragon Palace

Price: RMB498 or RMB598 per person

February 9 - 15, 2024, 11.30am – 12pm, 5.30pm – 10pm

Spring Festival-themed Cake at Kempi Deli

Da Hong Pao chocolate mousse cake with mandarin, RMB398; Hawthorn gateau RMB48

February 1 - 17, 2024

Spring Festival-themed Afternoon Tea at Rendezvous Bar & Lounge

Price: RMB488 per set for two

Until February 29, 2024

Lion Dance Performance

February 10, 8.58am, at hotel lobby

For Reservations: +8610-6410 4200

Signature's Restaurant, Kempinski Hotel, No.50 Liangmaqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Super Bowl 58 at Beersmith



It's the Super Bowl on February 12, which Beersmith will show live on the big screen. Super Bowl Sunday becomes Super Bowl Monday in China, so if you've taken the day off, Beersmith is here to help you make the absolute most of it. For RMB128, you'll get free-flowing juice, coffee, and beer!

RMB128 for free-flowing juice, coffee, and beer

February 12, from 6.30am

Beersmith, Jen Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Watch Super Bowl Live at Q MEX



Let's witness a passionate sports feast together! On this special day, we will bring you an unparalleled Super Bowl viewing experience, as well as a rich Super Bowl special breakfast offering to let you enjoy the game while also savoring the temptation of food.



February 12, from 7am

Q MEX CBD, 2116, Bldg E, World City, Chaoyang

Q MEX Sanlitun, 4 Gongti Beilu, Chaoyang

Hamburgers & Hongbaos



What would be the best gifts to receive for Chinese New Year? The answer at Side Street is going to be "Hamburgers & Hongbaos"! Enjoy the surprise of a hongbao for any burgers you buy at Side Street!



February 6 - 8, 12noon - 9pm

February 9, 12noon - 5pm

February 10 - 11, closed

February 12 - 16, 12noon - 9pm

Side Street, 113-2 Jiaodaokou East Street, Dongcheng

Spring Festival with Slowboat Family

Celebrate the Spring Festival with your Slowboat Family! Gather your loved ones for a memorable Year of the Dragon celebration at any of our five locations. Enjoy the festivities, fun, and… hongbaos! Starting on 2/9 (除夕), collect a punch card at any location and get a stamp with your check. Visit three of the five Slowboat locations, collect 3 or more stamps, and get a special hongbao for one of our burgers! Act fast, only 500 hongbaos available - that's 500 burgers on us!



Spring Festival Gala at Maizidian Brewpub

February 10, 2024

CNY Photoshoot at Baitasi Taproom

Throughout CNY 2024

Slowboat Sanlitun Brewpub, No.6 Nan Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Slowboat Maizidian Brewpub, No.78 Maizidian Street, Chaoyang

Slowboat Dengshikou Taproom, No.157 Dongsinan Avenue, Dongcheng

Slowboat Baitasi Taproom, No.73-2 Gongmenkou Xicha, Xicheng

Slowboat Shichahai Taproom, No.2 Hehuashichang, No.51 Di'anmen Avenue West, Xicheng

Lifestyle

Longfu's Utmost Blessings to You



In the auspicious Dragon Year of 2024, Beijing's century-old landmark, Longfu Temple, seems to be awakened by mystical forces, unveiling the gateway to the "Dragon Realm" for a limited time! Here, people will embark on a unique journey of prosperity, aiming for the ultimate destination of "Abundant Blessings at the Highest Altar." Join us for an extraordinary Lunar New Year celebration at Longfu Temple!



February 10 - 15, 2024

Longfu Temple, Dongcheng

Badachu Cultural Temple Fair



Get ready to usher in the Lunar New Year at the Babadu Cultural Temple Fair. Centered around the concept of "Reveling in Joyous Dragons, Embracing a Distinctive Beijing-Style New Year," this year's temple fair promises an authentic taste of Beijing. Explore the vibrant Beijing-themed market, indulge in delicious Beijing-style snacks, enjoy traditional performances, and immerse yourself in the rich "New Beijing Flavor" throughout the festivities.



February 10 - 17, 2024

Badachu Park, No.3 Badachu Road, Shijingshan

Lantern Festival at Shijingshan



Embark on a festive journey at Shijingshan Amusement Park, where a sea of vibrant red lanterns, elaborate themed light installations, and captivating performances create an immersive Lunar New Year experience. Introducing the inaugural "Lantern Festival at Shijingshan," the park extends its evening hours from the first to the sixteenth day of the Lunar New Year.



February 10 - 17, 2024

Shijingshan Amusement Park, No.25 Shijingshan Road, Shijingshan

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: