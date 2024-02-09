  1. home
We Are Open! Places to Visit in Shenzhen Over CNY...

By That's Shenzhen, February 9, 2024

The Chinese New Year holiday is a time of celebration, family reunions, and vibrant festivities. 

While many places may take a brief pause, some establishments embrace the spirit of the season and open their doors to welcome visitors. 

If you're wondering where to go and what to explore during the Chinese New Year holidays, look no further. 

Check out if your favorite places in town are open for business and experience the joy of the Lunar New Year at these fantastic destinations.

The Happy Monk

_20240202152735.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

February 10 - 12, 12noon - Midnight

From February 13, regular hours

The Happy Monk Uniway, Unit L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059, Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Tequila Coyotes

_20240202152341.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, 12.35pm - 10pm

Tequila Coyotes Futian, Unit 152, Coco Park, No.138 Fuhua Road, by Futian Road

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Unit B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Hope & Sesame | Sanyou

_20240202145739.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Hope & Sesame, closed February 9 - 12, open from February 13

Sanyou, closed February 9 - 11, open from February 12

Hope & Sesame, Unit B101, Qiaochengfang, No.2 Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Sanyou, Unit 110, 1/F, Times Financial Center, Futian

OBSIDIAN BAR

_20240202152652.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, regular hours, except February 9 - 12, 12noon to 2am

OBSIDIAN BAR, Unit 601-602, 6/F, Ping An Financial Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Road, Futian

La Maison

_20240202155336.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, regular hours, except February 8 - 14, closed early at 10 pm

La Maison, Unit 108, Nanhai Rose Garden, No.91 Wanghai Road, Nanshan

ATLANTIS Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge

_20221128194156.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, 11am - 1am

ATLANTIS Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge, Unit 126, Building 3, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

George & Dragon

George-Dragon_20180408.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, 10am - Midnight

George & Dragon, Unit 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan

Journée

_20240202155458.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Closed February 9 - 12, open from February 13

Journée,Unit NL118, 1/F, North Area, China Resources MixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Blend Coffee

_20240202160444.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Blend Coffee One Avenue, February 9, 8am - 3pm; February 10, 8am - 9pm; February 11 - 16, 10am - 10pm

Blend Coffee Sea World, February 9, 8am - 3pm; February 10 - 16, 10am - 6pm

Blend Coffee One Avenue, Unit N128, One Avenue North District, Shennan Avenue, Futian

Blend Coffee Sea World, Unit 115, Building 2, New Times Plaza, No.5 Taizi Road, Nanshan

Wolfgang's

_20240202160527.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, regular hours, except February 9 - 12, 11am - 8pm

Wolfgang's, L8, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian

APERIŌ BY DOMĪ

_20240202161524.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

February 9, 12noon - 6pm

February 10 - 12, 12noon - 9pm

From February 13, regular hours

APERIŌ BY DOMĪ, Unit L327, 3/F, RAILIN, Baishi 4th Road, Nanshan

HH BAGELS

_20240202162705.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

HH BAGELS Taizi Bay, closed February 7 - 15, open from February 16

HH BAGELS Shekou, February 6 - 8, 8am - 7pm; February 9 - 15, 8am - 4pm

HH BAGELS Taizi Bay, No.22 Gangwan Avenue, Nanshan

HH BAGELS Shekou, No.1089-29 Wanghai Road, Nanshan

Rich Kat

_20240202163742.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, regular hours

All Rich Kat stores in Shenzhen

Brass House

_20240202164249.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

February 9 - 17, 7pm - Midnight

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

ZAZOOlive

_20240202165630.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Throughout CNY, regular hours

ZAZOOlive, No.131, Mintian Road, Shenzhen Shopping Park, Futian

Mira Vé

Weixin-Image_20240209113205.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Closed February 9 - 12, 2024

Open February 13 - 16, regular hours from February 17, 2024

Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant, New Century Hotel, Shekou, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Bunco By Abidin

Weixin-Image_20240209113208.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Closed February 5 - 20, 2024

Open from February 21, 2024

Bunco By Abidin, Unit 105a, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, No.6 Xinghua Road, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Bionic Brew

Weixin-Image_20240209113224.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Open throughout CNY

CNY Special:

Bionic Happy Gathering Set, RMB258/set

Happy Hour, every day before 8pm

All Bionic Brew venues in the city

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant

Weixin-Image_20240209114559.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Open throughout CNY, 11am - 11pm

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, No.154 Zhenxing Road, by Huafu Road, Futian

Indian Spice

_20240126123445.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Open throughout CNY, 11.30am - 10.30pm, serving both dine-in and takeaway options

Indian Spice, 111-112, Building 5, Nanhai E-Cool, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

No.6 Garden Restaurant & Bar

Weixin-Image_20240209115122.jpg

CNY Opening Dates:

Closed February 5 - 12, 2024

Open from February 13, 2024

No.6 Garden Restaurant & Bar, No.101, 1/F, Shenzhen Qiaocheng Tourism Friends International Youth Hotel, Enping Street, Nanshan

Chinese New Year Year of the Dragon We Are Open Shenzhen Lunar New Year

