We Are Open! Places to Visit in Guangzhou Over CNY...

The Chinese New Year holiday is a time of celebration, family reunions, and vibrant festivities.

While many places may take a brief pause, some establishments embrace the spirit of the season and open their doors to welcome visitors.

If you're wondering where to go and what to explore during the Chinese New Year holidays, look no further.

Check out if your favorite places in town are open for business and experience the joy of the Lunar New Year at these fantastic destinations.

Antalya Garden

CNY Opening Dates:



Throughout CNY, 10am - 2am

Antalya Garden, Unit 29A 30A, Building 12, Lieren Fang, No.2 Liede Avenue West, Tianhe

Zapata's

CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 7 - 13, 2024

Open from February 14, 2024

Zapata's, Unit A21, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

JoJo's Riverside

CNY Opening Dates:



February 9, 8pm - 2am

February 10 - 17, 6pm - 2am

JoJo's Riverside, Unit B11, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Mado

CNY Opening Dates:



Throughout CNY, 9am - 1am

Mado Taojin, No.363 Huanshi Dong Road (next to Baiyun Hotel), Yuexiu

Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ

CNY Opening Dates:



Throughout CNY, from 10am

Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Xingsheng Road), Unit 101 & 114, Zhonghai Jinghui Huating, No.31 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Huanshi Dong Lu), 1/F, No.367 Huanshi Zhong Road, Yuexiu

Mercato

CNY Opening Dates:



February 10 - 16, 12noon - 10pm

February 17 - 18, 5pm - 1am

Mercato, Unit 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe

The Happy Monk

CNY Opening Dates:



The Happy Monk Jianwu, Kingold, and Lumina open as usual throughout CNY

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, closed February 10 - 12, and open from February 13

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Goat

CNY Opening Dates:



The Goat Panyu, open throughout CNY, open early February 12 for Super Bowl

The Goat Taphaus, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12 for Super Bowl

The Goat Panyu, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bandidos Mexican Cantina



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 10 - 12, open from February 13

Happy Hour extended till 9pm every day till February 15

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Restaurant Emmelyn

CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14

Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Le Hachoir

CNY Opening Dates:



Throughout CNY, from 11.30am

Le Hachoir, Unit 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Laihui

CNY Opening Dates:



February 9 - 14, 10am - 8pm

Laihui Coffee Tianhe Nan Yi, Shop 103, Liu Yun Community, Tianhe Nan Yi Road, Tianhe

Laihui Coffee Shamian, Shop 101, 102, No.39 Shamain Avenue, Liwan

Laihui Four Seas Walk, Shop 1494, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue, Panyu

Hope & Sesame | DSK Cocktail Club | Sanyou

CNY Opening Dates:



Hope & Sesame, DSK Cocktail Club and Sanyou, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12, 6pm - 2am

Hope & Sesame, No.58 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu

DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qiming Yi Ma Lu, Yuexiu

Sanyou, 3/F, Wen He You, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe

Brez'n German Restaurant



CNY Opening Dates:

Open till February 9, 4pm - 1am, closed February 10 - 12

Brez'n German Restaurant, Unit 3-4, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Mi Casa

CNY Opening Dates:



February 7 - 15, 11am - 11pm

Mi Casa, Unit 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

MEMO SHAWARMA

CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14

MEMO SHAWARMA, Unit 122, No.24 Creative 10th Street, Jinshan Valley, Donghuan Street, Panyu

SATURN

CNY Opening Dates:



SATURN HORIZON, throughout CNY except February 9, 6.30pm - 2am

SATURN ROCK, throughout CNY except February 9, 8pm - 2am

SATURN HALO, closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14, 10am - 7pm

SATURN, Unit 104-2, 1/F, Hua Kang Community, No.16-19 Xincheng South Road, Tianhe

13 Factories

CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 11, open from February 12

13 Factories, No.121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales

CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 7 - 17, 2024

Open from February 18, 2024

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe

Faubourg 39







CNY Opening Dates:

Closed February 9 - 11, 2024

Open from February 12, 2024

Faubourg 39, 1/F, No.39 Qiaoyi First Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

OMMA



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 13, 2024

Open from February 14, 2024

OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 13, 2024

Open from February 14, 2024

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 HuaLi Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Brasston



CNY Opening Dates:



Brasston Tianhe

Closed February 8 - 13, 2024

Open from February 14, 2024

Brasston Panyu

Closed February 9 - 13, 2024

Open from February 14, 2024

Brasston Tianhe, Unit D01, Huacheng Avenue, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Brasston Panyu, 125-126, 1/F Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

T.N.C Restaurant & Bar



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 8 - 12, 2024

Open for takeaway delivery only, February 13 - 16, 2024

Open from February 17, 2024

T.N.C Restaurant & Bar, Shop No.130, No. 12 Xingsheng Road, Tianhe

Hooley's







CNY Opening Dates:



Full food menu available and we are open every day during CNY from 4pm to 2am with live music kicking off on second floor nightly at 10pm.



Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bravo



CNY Opening Dates:



All venues open from February 17, 2024

Bravo Brewpub New Town, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bravo Brewpub Wenheyou, 2/F, Guangzhou Wenheyou, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe

Bravo Restaurant Lounge, 1/F, Yue Hai Bldg, No.472 Huanshi East Road, by Meidong Road, Yuexiu

Bravo Brewpub University Mega City, No.1860 Shixin Road, Nancun, Panyu

Ze'Vero



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 8 - 12, 2024

Open from February 13, 2024

Ze'Vero, No.58 Miaoqian West Road, Yuexiu

Paulaner Wirtshaus



CNY Opening Dates:



Open throughout CNY

Paulaner Wirtshaus, No.3-12, 1/F Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

Morgan's



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 15, 2024

Open from February 16, 2024

Morgan's Public House, Unit 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Mezomd



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 12, 2024

Open February 13 - 17, 11am - 9pm

Regular hours from February 18, 2024

Mezomd Restaurant Espanol, Shop 112-116, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Lock Chuck Coffee



CNY Opening Dates:



Closed February 9 - 12, 2024

Open February 13 - 17, 10am - 6pm

Regular hours from February 18, 2024

Lock Chuck Coffee, Shop 101, No.6 Xinniu Road (Exit B of Ouzhuang Metro Station), Yuexiu

The Strand Beer Cafe



CNY Opening Dates:



The Strand Beer Cafe Xiguan

Closed February 9 and 10, 2024

Open on February 11 and 12, 8am - 1pm

Open regular hours from February 13, 2024

The Strand Beer Cafe Wuyangcun

Closed February 10 - 12, 2024

Open from February 13, 2024

The Strand Beer Cafe Xiguan, No.168 Longjin West Road, Liwan

The Strand Beer Cafe Wuyangcun, No.1 Chunfeng Road, Mingyue Er Road, Yuexiu

