We Are Open! Places to Visit in Guangzhou Over CNY...

The Chinese New Year holiday is a time of celebration, family reunions, and vibrant festivities.
While many places may take a brief pause, some establishments embrace the spirit of the season and open their doors to welcome visitors.
If you're wondering where to go and what to explore during the Chinese New Year holidays, look no further.
Check out if your favorite places in town are open for business and experience the joy of the Lunar New Year at these fantastic destinations.
Antalya Garden
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, 10am - 2am
Antalya Garden, Unit 29A 30A, Building 12, Lieren Fang, No.2 Liede Avenue West, Tianhe
Zapata's
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 7 - 13, 2024
Open from February 14, 2024
Zapata's, Unit A21, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
JoJo's Riverside
CNY Opening Dates:
February 9, 8pm - 2am
February 10 - 17, 6pm - 2am
JoJo's Riverside, Unit B11, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
Mado
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, 9am - 1am
Mado Taojin, No.363 Huanshi Dong Road (next to Baiyun Hotel), Yuexiu
Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, from 10am
Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Xingsheng Road), Unit 101 & 114, Zhonghai Jinghui Huating, No.31 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Huanshi Dong Lu), 1/F, No.367 Huanshi Zhong Road, Yuexiu
Mercato
CNY Opening Dates:
February 10 - 16, 12noon - 10pm
February 17 - 18, 5pm - 1am
Mercato, Unit 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe
The Happy Monk
CNY Opening Dates:
The Happy Monk Jianwu, Kingold, and Lumina open as usual throughout CNY
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, closed February 10 - 12, and open from February 13
The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
The Goat
CNY Opening Dates:
The Goat Panyu, open throughout CNY, open early February 12 for Super Bowl
The Goat Taphaus, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12 for Super Bowl
The Goat Panyu, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bandidos Mexican Cantina
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 10 - 12, open from February 13
Happy Hour extended till 9pm every day till February 15
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Restaurant Emmelyn
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14
Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Le Hachoir
CNY Opening Dates:
Throughout CNY, from 11.30am
Le Hachoir, Unit 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Laihui
CNY Opening Dates:
February 9 - 14, 10am - 8pm
Laihui Coffee Tianhe Nan Yi, Shop 103, Liu Yun Community, Tianhe Nan Yi Road, Tianhe
Laihui Coffee Shamian, Shop 101, 102, No.39 Shamain Avenue, Liwan
Laihui Four Seas Walk, Shop 1494, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue, Panyu
Hope & Sesame | DSK Cocktail Club | Sanyou
CNY Opening Dates:
Hope & Sesame, DSK Cocktail Club and Sanyou, closed February 9 - 11, open February 12, 6pm - 2am
Hope & Sesame, No.58 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu
DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qiming Yi Ma Lu, Yuexiu
Sanyou, 3/F, Wen He You, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe
Brez'n German Restaurant
CNY Opening Dates:
Open till February 9, 4pm - 1am, closed February 10 - 12
Brez'n German Restaurant, Unit 3-4, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Mi Casa
CNY Opening Dates:
February 7 - 15, 11am - 11pm
Mi Casa, Unit 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
MEMO SHAWARMA
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14
MEMO SHAWARMA, Unit 122, No.24 Creative 10th Street, Jinshan Valley, Donghuan Street, Panyu
SATURN
CNY Opening Dates:
SATURN HORIZON, throughout CNY except February 9, 6.30pm - 2am
SATURN ROCK, throughout CNY except February 9, 8pm - 2am
SATURN HALO, closed February 9 - 13, open from February 14, 10am - 7pm
SATURN, Unit 104-2, 1/F, Hua Kang Community, No.16-19 Xincheng South Road, Tianhe
13 Factories
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 11, open from February 12
13 Factories, No.121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 7 - 17, 2024
Open from February 18, 2024
Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe
Faubourg 39
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 11, 2024
Open from February 12, 2024
Faubourg 39, 1/F, No.39 Qiaoyi First Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe
OMMA
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 13, 2024
Open from February 14, 2024
OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Gail's American Cuisine & Bar
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 13, 2024
Open from February 14, 2024
Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 HuaLi Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Brasston
CNY Opening Dates:
Brasston Tianhe
Closed February 8 - 13, 2024
Open from February 14, 2024
Brasston Panyu
Closed February 9 - 13, 2024
Open from February 14, 2024
Brasston Tianhe, Unit D01, Huacheng Avenue, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Brasston Panyu, 125-126, 1/F Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu
T.N.C Restaurant & Bar
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 8 - 12, 2024
Open for takeaway delivery only, February 13 - 16, 2024
Open from February 17, 2024
T.N.C Restaurant & Bar, Shop No.130, No. 12 Xingsheng Road, Tianhe
Hooley's
CNY Opening Dates:
Full food menu available and we are open every day during CNY from 4pm to 2am with live music kicking off on second floor nightly at 10pm.
Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bravo
CNY Opening Dates:
All venues open from February 17, 2024
Bravo Brewpub New Town, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bravo Brewpub Wenheyou, 2/F, Guangzhou Wenheyou, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe
Bravo Restaurant Lounge, 1/F, Yue Hai Bldg, No.472 Huanshi East Road, by Meidong Road, Yuexiu
Bravo Brewpub University Mega City, No.1860 Shixin Road, Nancun, Panyu
Ze'Vero
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 8 - 12, 2024
Open from February 13, 2024
Ze'Vero, No.58 Miaoqian West Road, Yuexiu
Paulaner Wirtshaus
CNY Opening Dates:
Open throughout CNY
Paulaner Wirtshaus, No.3-12, 1/F Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu
Morgan's
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 15, 2024
Open from February 16, 2024
Morgan's Public House, Unit 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Mezomd
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 12, 2024
Open February 13 - 17, 11am - 9pm
Regular hours from February 18, 2024
Mezomd Restaurant Espanol, Shop 112-116, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Lock Chuck Coffee
CNY Opening Dates:
Closed February 9 - 12, 2024
Open February 13 - 17, 10am - 6pm
Regular hours from February 18, 2024
Lock Chuck Coffee, Shop 101, No.6 Xinniu Road (Exit B of Ouzhuang Metro Station), Yuexiu
The Strand Beer Cafe
CNY Opening Dates:
The Strand Beer Cafe Xiguan
Closed February 9 and 10, 2024
Open on February 11 and 12, 8am - 1pm
Open regular hours from February 13, 2024
The Strand Beer Cafe Wuyangcun
Closed February 10 - 12, 2024
Open from February 13, 2024
The Strand Beer Cafe Xiguan, No.168 Longjin West Road, Liwan
The Strand Beer Cafe Wuyangcun, No.1 Chunfeng Road, Mingyue Er Road, Yuexiu
