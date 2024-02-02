19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

YUE's Prosperous New Year Reunion Menu: "Wish You Get Rich"

Embark on a culinary journey this Dragon New Year with YUE's exclusive "Wish You Get Rich" reunion menu. As YUE continues to explore the modern interpretation of Cantonese cuisine, our culinary team, driven by wishes for our patrons, presents "越来跃有米"—an exquisite New Year's Eve feast weaving the theme of rice throughout the entire menu. YUE's commitment to "Reinterpreting Cantonese Cuisine" takes a unique twist, focusing on the traditional significance of rice in the context of a joyous reunion dinner. Celebrate Chinese New Year in a distinctive and enriching way at YUE, rediscovering the authentic spirit of Cantonese cuisine from soul-warming soups to exquisite main courses. May this festive season bring you prosperity, joy, and culinary delights.



For more information, please contact Yue · Modern Cantonese Cuisine customer service.

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Urbanites x The Happy Monk Spring Dumpling Making

Hey, buddies! Urbanites and The Happy Monk British Pub are launching a new event! This time, we will get closer to the Chinese New Year and feel the rich festive atmosphere! Together, we will explore the traditional customs of the Chinese New Year, discovering the profound culture behind it. With vibrant New Year paintings, the sound of traditional firecrackers, and the festive reunion dinners in every household, we will delve into everything related to the Chinese New Year within the English-speaking environment!



Tickets:

RMB168 (1 Adult and 1 kid, a group ticket includes one serving of afternoon tea, pastry-making fees, and paper-cutting materials)

RMB88 for extra one adult/child

February 3, 2pm - 5pm

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, 36 Machang Rd, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Special Deal from Brasston



We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Panyu), 125-126.1F, Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth



Introducing That's Fortune Bag! In-stock now to fill your life with joy and wealth, symbolizing the transmission of 'Congratulations and Prosperity' for the upcoming Year 2024!



This fortune bag, imprinted with wishes for wealth and safe travels, is considered an Eastern traditional 'amulet'—a symbolic guardian carried with you. Carefully selected auspicious symbols and patterns infuse elements of 'luck' and 'wealth' into every inch. It radiates wonderful blessings, bringing loads of good fortune to you and your family.

Available from January 2024

READ MORE: Prosperity Unwrapped: That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth

Food & Drink

Bar Leone - Guest Shift in Hope & Sesame

Bar Leone draws its inspiration from the historic neighborhood of Trastevere in Rome, Italy. Raised in this culturally rich area, Lorenzo brings the essence of traditional Roman bars to this unique establishment. The bar's character is a nod to the local bars that are integral to Rome's diverse neighborhoods. The name "Leone," representing the powerful lion, was once the symbol of Rome and remains an emblem of Trastevere. With a background in renowned bars worldwide, including London's Dandelyan and The American Bar at the Savoy, Lorenzo now introduces Bar Leone, focusing on reviving classic cocktails with a 'low-intervention' approach. Craftsmanship, premium ingredients, and seasonality will define the beverage program, creating a distinct experience for patrons.



February 3, 8.30pm - 11.30pm

To reserve a place: 18689431225 (Working Hours: 6pm - 2am)

Hope & Sesame, No.48 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Café @ 2

Step into the joyous ambiance of Café @ 2 and immerse yourself in the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year. Adorned with traditional Chinese paper-cut decorations, the restaurant sets the stage for a delightful dining experience where you can embrace the warmth of family and friends during the auspicious Year of the Dragon. Join us on February 9 for a special Buffet Dinner, featuring an array of unlimited delicacies.



Price: RMB368/adult, RMB338/person (Early Bird), RMB218/child (1.2m - 1.4m)

February 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3688

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 XihengRoad, Tianhe

Plant-Based Culinary Celebration at Gali's Guangzhou



Join us for the exciting launch of Gali's first-ever plant-based whole food menu in Guangzhou! Immerse yourself in a delectable spread of nutritious and delicious dishes crafted from wholesome ingredients. Enhance your understanding of food, health, and wellbeing with insights from an expert speaker traveling from Hong Kong to debunk myths and reveal truths surrounding these topics. It's an event dedicated to embracing the goodness of plant-based cuisine and fostering knowledge about holistic well-being.



February 3, 4pm - 7pm

Gali's, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

GF's CNY Games & Social Night



Join us for a festive evening of fun and games to celebrate the Chinese New Year! Enjoy a welcome drink, participate in exciting CNY-themed games, and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes. Feel free to bring your own board games for a night of laughter and camaraderie. Let's usher in the Year of the Dragon with joy and friendly competition!



February 2, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

8 PINTS, Shop 6, 3/F, No.101, Wuyangtian Street, Siyouxin Road, Yuexiu

90s Dance Party



Fresh Party Alert! Join us on Friday for a 90s Dance Party at GOAT Taphaus. DJ Adrian will spin all your favourite tunes. Jello Shooters & RMB35 Heineken all night! Rock your 90s gear!



February 2, from 9.30pm

The Goat Taphaus, Shop 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Karaoke Night



The Happy Monk's much-loved Karaoke Night is back! Join us this Friday in the very heart of Old Canton at The Happy Monk Lumina! Unleash your inner rockstar for a night of great fun, surrounded by friends and fantastic tunes.



February 2, from 9.30pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Let's Brunch at Le Hachoir

Hello, beautiful friends! The weekend is here, and it's time to savor the most delicious brunch in the city! Join us at Le Hachoir and kickstart your weekend with some amazing food.



Every Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am - 3pm

Le Hachoir, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Drink Specials at Salud



Embark on a delightful journey during our Happy Hour at Salud! From 5pm to 8pm daily, enjoy our special drink offerings at just RMB20 each. Plus, seize the opportunity to double the joy – buy two cocktails and get one free! Join us for Happy Hour and elevate your evenings with fantastic drinks at Salud!



From February 2024, 5pm - 8pm, every day

Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu

Ladies' Night at OMMA



Ladies, enjoy a complimentary cocktail with us! Join us for Ladies' Night every Wednesday and savour the exquisite flavors of a free cocktail. Elevate your midweek experience with our enticing selection. Cheers to a fantastic Ladies' Night!



Every Wednesday until February 29, 2024

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Music

Dimension Lab

Witness the all-around music talent of a Japanese idol who will set the stage on fire with her extraordinary DJ skills. Join forces with renowned virtual content creators and top-notch music producers from around the world, as they deliver the most dazzling musical extravaganza. Multiple internationally acclaimed musicians collaborate to create a diverse setlist, seamlessly blending anime culture with electronic music and offering a thrilling cross-dimensional experience.



February 4, 2024

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Good By 2023



Join us for the ultimate year-end celebration featuring the hottest pop tracks from the West. From classic chart-toppers to the latest NO.1 hits, groove to a diverse playlist ranging from pure romance with "Baby" to the fiery beats of "Super Freaky Girl."



February 2, from 8pm

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Next-Gen J-Pop Vol.3



Luuv Label presents the theme of "Next-Gen J-Pop," dedicated to bringing the live performances of hidden gem Japanese bands to Chinese music enthusiasts. In February 2024, get ready for Vol. 3, where the spotlight shines on emerging talents and underground treasures from the Japanese music scene. Don't miss the chance to experience the future of J-Pop right here in China!



February 3, from 8pm

SD Livehouse, 2/F, Qiaojian Hi CityMall, No.154 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu

Arts



Awaiting the Blossom

The exhibition is divided into three themes across different galleries: "Dreamscape" for oil paintings, "Illusion" for traditional Chinese paintings, and "Blessing" for a charity project, each conveying profound implications about aesthetics, life, emotions, and thoughts through diverse expressions. Each artwork is like a budding flower, exuding captivating artistic fragrance, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in its beauty.



Until February 28, 2024

Parallel & BZ Hall International Culture & Art, No.607 Xinjiao East Road, Haizhu

Renewal: Luo Yiping Ink Painting Exhibition



The theme of this exhibition, "Renewal," returning to the origin, explores the concept of "one" as the primal form from which all things in the universe originate. The tangible "one" emerges and evolves from the abstract "origin," cyclically giving rise to the myriad manifestations of existence. Through the theme of "Renewal," artists express the infinite temporal and spatial connotations of their paintings.



Until February 26, 2024

Terminal 2 Art Gallery, Baiyun International Airport Terminal 2, Baiyun

