Celebrate New Year: Jade Garden Unveils Exquisite New Menu in Shanghai

In anticipation of the upcoming Year of the Dragon, Jade Garden, a high-end Chinese dining establishment under the renowned Hong Kong Maxim's Group, hosted an exclusive "Landmark Flavor, New Elegance" high-end private banquet in Shanghai.

The event brought together key figures from Maxim's Group, including COO Martin Lee, Operations Director of Maxims Chinese cuisine Carol Fung, and Executive Chef of Maxims Chinese cuisine in China, Max Chow, along with various members of the culinary and media community. Together, they savored a sumptuous feast specially curated by Chef Max Chow to celebrate the launch of Jade Garden's new menu.

Jade Garden unveiled its fresh menu in mid-December, starting with a rejuvenation of its Shanghai outlet, introducing a distinctive array of Cantonese culinary delights.

Chef Max Chow and his team drew inspiration from the vast and diverse agricultural resources across China, selecting premium ingredients and materials with national geographical indications.

The result is an innovative menu featuring over a hundred authentic Chinese dishes, showcasing a blend of traditional and creative culinary concepts.

During the banquet, COO Martin Lee expressed the significance of Jade Garden's presence in mainland China for the past 11 years.

He emphasized the extensive effort invested in the past year to research, develop, and refine the new menu, which boasts over 100 exquisite dishes.

Lee added, "Jade Garden, as the origin of Maxim's Chinese cuisine, has played a pivotal role in shaping over a dozen Chinese culinary brands in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, we plan to introduce more successful Maxim's Chinese cuisine brands from Hong Kong into the mainland market."

The evening transported guests on a gastronomic journey, featuring dishes inspired by diverse regions of China, such as the pristine waters of Sichuan's Ya'an, the aged wine barrels of Zhejiang's Shaoxing, the lush hills of Guangdong's Longmen, and the cool plateaus of Gansu's Lanzhou.

The carefully crafted menu showcased a selection of culinary delights, including Pan-fried Scallop Topped with Caviar, Roasted Pipa Goose, Double-boiled Chicken, Conpoy, Abalone, Fish Maw, Sea Cucumber, Pork Tendon, Pigeon Egg, Mushroom & Ham Soup, Stir-fried Fish Maw with Crabmeat & Egg, Stewed Ox Tail in Red Wine, Steamed Garoupa Rolls with Hua Diao Wine, Crispy Sesame Chicken, and Deep-fried Chinese Sugar Egg Puff.

Jade Garden's commitment to combining tradition with innovation and sourcing the finest ingredients from across China is evident in this gastronomic celebration, marking a new chapter for the restaurant in the Year of the Dragon.