Live Pro Wrestling Returns to GBA with MKW Bash at the Bay 3

By Kirby John Carney, January 12, 2024

The ‘MKW Bash at the Bay 3’ premium live event, scheduled for January 27 at the Nanshan Digital

123.jpg

Innovation Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, features a stellar lineup of 7 super-sized high-stakes matches. MKW Bash at the Bay is considered a pinnacle event in the scene of Chinese pro wrestling, including live pro wrestling, live music, contests, prizes, and more. We welcome seasoned pro wrestling fans and those who are curious to enter the kingdom that is Middle Kingdom Wrestling!



The full lineup includes China's best pro wrestlers along with some of the biggest pro wrestling stars from Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. MKW Bash at the Bay 3 boasts the most stacked pro wrestling card ever put together in China. The full card features pro wrestlers formerly seen on WWE, such as Yoshi Tatsu, as well as Japanese women and Singaporean women's wrestlers, with three highly anticipated championship matches in the world, Belt & Road, and tag team wrestling divisions.

5.jpg

In addition to excellent live pro wrestling matches taking place, there will also be a live musical performance by the composer of the MKW Bash at the Bay 3 theme song, ‘Trophies,’ by Shenzhen-based American rapper SJ the Artisan!

6.jpg

Even better, every guest who purchases a ticket will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, with several pro wrestling-related prizes up for grabs, including WWE action figures, MKW trading cards, issues of Pro Wrestling Illustrated straight from North America, and much more!

2.jpg

To add even more value, ticket buyers of the VIP and VVIP levels are able to attend a free meet and greet event before the main event to interact with some of the most popular wrestlers in the region – ensuring a memorable experience for a lifetime!

7.jpg

And ticket buyers at the VIP level receive exclusive, extremely limited edition autographed MKW pro wrestling cards as a special gift, and more!

8.jpg

Don't miss the biggest Chinese pro wrestling event ever to take place in the Greater Bay Area. Experience the excitement, action, and wonder of Middle Kingdom Wrestling!

Tickets are available exclusively on the Maoyan ticket platform. Scan for tickets now!

Please note: While alcohol won't be sold on the event premises, this is not a dry event and you may bring your own drinks if you desire.

9.jpg

MKW Bash at the Bay 3

《MKW寒战大湾区3》

Date: January 27, 2024

Time: 7pm

Venue: Nanshan Digital Innovation Exhibition Center 南山数码创新展示中心"深圳数字中国产业创新基地国际会展中心"

Building A, No.5 Keji 3rd Road, Yuehai Street, Greater Bay Hi-Tech Park, Nanshan 深圳大湾区科技园粤海街道科技中三路5号国人大厦A栋

Price: From RMB398

