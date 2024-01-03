Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Hold onto your seats, because it's time to dive headfirst into the glitz and glamour of the year – the 21st edition of the That’s 2023 Food & Drink Awards (GBA) is back, and it's slated to dazzle at Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton on January 30, 2024!

Here's the scoop:

YOU, our amazing readers, are the VIPs at this culinary extravaganza!

Get ready to cast your votes for the crème de la crème – your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists, and more.

How to Vote



Excitement alert! Jump into the action by following us on WeChat. Scan the QR code below and voila, you're in!

Scan NOW to vote!

Once you're in, send us a buzz with 'Vote.' Click the hyperlink or hit the 'Vote' button at the bottom to access the voting channel. It's like entering a foodie wonderland!

Select your desired category, scroll down for the nominees, and make your voice heard by voting for your absolute favorite.

Important Dates



Mark your calendars – voting runs from January 3 to 17. Each person/account can vote for one nominee in each of the 37 categories.

Pro tip:

Restaurant of the Year and Bar of the Year are open votes, so go wild with your choices!

A Word of Caution

No funny business, folks! We're watching for any tricky voting tactics, and if we catch wind of cheating, consider the venue disqualified. No buying votes – consider yourselves warned!

How to Vote for Restaurant/Bar of the Year



For the big guns – Restaurant, Bar, and Club of the Year – it's an open vote extravaganza! Choose your category, type in the venue's name, and hit submit.

The countdown begins – the deadline for open votes on Restaurant/Bar of the Year is January 17 at 11.59 pm. No late entries, one open vote per category!

Can't Find Your Favorite? Make It Happen!



Want to nominate a hidden gem? Easy-peasy! Shoot us with the deets at the open vote page:

Category

Nominee Name

Ready, Set, Go!



And there you have it! The gates are open, and the ballots are ready – it's time to cast your votes. Best of luck to all the nominees – let the culinary showdown begin!

Sponsorship Opportunities

For those looking to shine a spotlight on their brand, reach out for sponsorship opportunities. Email us at marketing@thatsmags.com or scan the QR code below on WeChat.

Scan to reach us!



About the Venue



Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton

Welcome to a realm that extends far beyond mere walls – Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton, where each corner tells a story of immersive culture and distinctive elegance. The hotel design narrative goes beyond conventional spaces, seamlessly weaving Lingnan art and culture into the very fabric of your stay. Embrace the enchantment of room cards adorned with iconic characters, indulge in eco-friendly amenities, and peruse products that invite you to carry a piece of your unique Guangzhou adventure with you.



Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton goes beyond the ordinary, offering more than just a room – the hotel presents an opportunity for you to delve into a world where myth and modernity harmonize effortlessly. Each stay is a voyage of discovery, a chance to experience the unfamiliar or engage in thought-provoking conversations. Much like the enduring rings of a banyan tree, the hotel captures the essence of timeless beauty and transcendent elegance. It's a haven where the past, present, and future converge, inviting you to partake in an extraordinary experience – a sanctuary where the spirit of Guangzhou unfolds in every moment.