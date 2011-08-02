30 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

"Future Phenomenon"-Xu He Solo Exhibition



The exhibition titled "Future Phenomenon" by Xu He is inspired by the artist's exploration of current art practices, research, and the transitional state of Western art history. It reflects on how to break free from regional painting languages, discover new painting languages and directions for the future, and explore how painting is disrupted and integrated in the era of technological information.



Until January 10, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

2024 New Year Exhibition



Step into the world of artistic achievements as the "2024 New Year Exhibition" unfolds, showcasing over 60 masterpieces that highlight the cultural and artistic endeavors, especially in the field of fine arts, in the Luohu district.



Until January 14, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Road, Luohu

Exit A, Hubei Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

As Above, So Below



Dive into a world where the celestial meets the terrestrial, as these artists explore the profound connections between the realms above and below. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their captivating creations in this thought-provoking showcase.



Until January 14, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2



Innovation of Impressions



Oil Painting and Photography Exhibition of Normandy, France

In the 19th century, France was undoubtedly the artistic center of Europe. The invention of photography in 1839, with its precise reproduction of reality, significantly impacted traditional European painting. Artists began exploring new directions for the development of painting. This exhibition features 120 masterpieces, bringing together works by Western art giants such as Monet, Corot, and Courbet in the Normandy region of France. The diverse exhibits showcase the collision of artistic ideas and blending of painting techniques in the Normandy region, narrating the story of art and technology driving human history and civilization.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Take a Didi or Taxi from Tai'an Station or Yijing Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5

Interwoven Scape Digital Art Exhibition



The France OPLINEPRIZE holds its first exhibition in Shenzhen, featuring 17 sets of works by 21 renowned artists from 9 countries (China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, and Norway). Most of these works are being exhibited in China for the first time.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles



The exhibition unfolds a new chapter in the extraordinary solo journey dedicated to the renowned Japanese artist, Shiota Chiharu. Titled "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles," the showcase features two remarkable works meticulously crafted using Alcantara, underscoring the artist's sincere aspiration to evoke soul-stirring experiences rooted in the enigmatic realm of nameless emotions.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Station Line 4/6

An Elegant, Unexpected Gathering

This exhibition presents the works of 13 diverse local artists from Shenzhen. With backgrounds ranging from high school teachers to university professors and art professionals, these artists showcase their unique artistic languages. The exhibition features their recent exquisite creations, where even small canvases reveal remarkable skills. The works seamlessly blend realism, abstraction, expressionism, and lyricism, using strokes to articulate insightful perspectives on life.



Until January 15, 2024

Art Museum of Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Universo Olivetti



The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Fondazione Museo d'Arte del XXI Secolo, and the Fondazione Adriano Olivetti. In his opening remarks, the Consul General of Italy in Guangzhou, De Palo, emphasized that the exhibition traces the history of an Italian company that, in the name of innovation, has become the best symbol of Italian manufacturing.



Until January 15, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Rubber Duck By Florentun Hofman

The globally popular giant rubber duck has "floated" to Shenzhen Bay! On December 20, renowned Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, creator of the 18-meter tall giant rubber duck, will officially launch it in Shenzhen Bay. Simultaneously, a grand New Year consumer promotion event, "Ya力释放 HiGo南山" (Unlocking the Power of Ya in Nanshan), is set to make a splash!



Until January 20, 2024

Shenzhen Talent Park, Shenzhen Talent Park, Nanshan

Near Houhai Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/11

Art & Design Tracks



Embark on a journey of creative exploration at the "Art & Design Tracks," the 4th Cultural and Creative Design Exhibition in Shenzhen. This event serves as a professional platform, fostering cross-cultural exchange, collaboration, and the integration of creative resources. It showcases the vibrant cultural and creative achievements of the Greater Bay Area, emphasizing the synergy in the dynamic development of creative forces within the region.



Until January 21, 2024

Guan Shanyue Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Delights in Mountains and Waters



"Delights in Mountains and Waters" unveils a collection of works by Qianmozi, created during the tranquility of the past three years of the pandemic. Far from exuding a sense of distress, these pieces resonate with an air of leisure and carefree enjoyment. One can envision the artist, confined to a studio, yet wandering freely amidst the mountains and waters through the strokes of a brush.



Until January 21, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Take a Didi or Taxi from Tai'an Station or Yijing Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5

Polar Day

An exhibition where artists collectively adorn and paint the narrative and rhythmic qualities of the polar day. Their individual differences, stemming from diverse backgrounds and experiences, elucidate why their works leap, dance, and pulsate like musical notes, yet refrain from engaging in any defining actions. Examining the commonality, they all carry international and cross-cultural perspectives. Through the lens of the exhibition theme, they reflect on the relentless, automatic commodification, and entertainment of culture from the vantage point of their respective artistic expressions.



Gallery MC, 210-212 Block A4, North District OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Into the Field



Journey into the heart of folk traditions with the exhibition showcasing the life and works of the artisan Pan Lusheng. Born in the grassroots, his unwavering footsteps lead him into the fields, and for four decades, he has been immersed in folk art research and contemporary artistic creation.



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Sattvic Beings



Experience the mesmerizing art of young landscape painter Jiang Yuzhi in the exhibition. Over the past decade, Jiang's transition from portraiture to landscapes, guided by mentor Lin Yong, has yielded astonishing results.



Until February 25, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Gaze of Time



The exhibition showcases over 50 pieces/groups of works from 21 artists in OCAT's collection, spanning ink painting, sculpture, oil painting, printmaking, installation, photography, and video. Additionally, the parallel unit 'Shadows of Time' will feature OCAT publications and documents that have coalesced around exhibition projects, artist practices, and artworks.



Until February 26, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Street, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

King Tut Immersive



The five thematic scenes of immersive multimedia technology, holographic technology and high-precision restoration technology and ten highlights interweave sound, light, image and other elements together, aiming to truly restore the appearance of civilization and create a breathtaking immersive exhibition space.



Until January 28, 2024

MixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Vision and Gaze



"Vision and Gaze" presents an artistic feast crafted by masters like Anthony van Dyck, Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, Andy Warhol, and more. Each artwork represents an artistic dialogue transcending time and space. Nanshan Museum invites you to experience the artistic evolution and unique charm of figure painting over 500 years! Featuring Western figures and portrait paintings from the Tokyo Art Museum.



Until February 28, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

FLY FLY FLY

"FLY FLY FLY" exhibition explores the essence of "flying" through the lenses of era, creativity, and youth. Hosted by the KennaXu Gallery, it features six dynamic young Asian female artists from New York, Seattle, and Amsterdam. In Shenzhen, this vibrant city, these post-90s artists break artistic norms, embracing post-contemporary exploration.



Until March 4, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No. 19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

A Herd of Zebras Crossing the Road - Shen Shaomin Art Exhibition



A Herd of Zebras Crossing the Road is one and the only line of verse in I Am the Rule of My Own, a poem written by Shen Shaomin. When the “natural” species of zebras wander in the “artificial” modern city, the zebra stripes overlap and entangle with bionic traffic signs, constituting a mixed, fuzzy and uncertain situation full of pictorial art. The theme of this exhibition, on the other hand, serves as a metaphor of the gap between natural ecology and social environment, which means the distance from spatial boundary to spatial displacement, or stopping “in between”, even arousing the absurd sense of a line separating the space. This is the parallax illusion of Shen Shaomin’s poetic imagination, and also his witty cover-up of art. This way of setting up and crossing barrier, in my view, has become the basic appeal of his artistic creation, or it is also the foothold of his continuous thinking vs. reflection and exploration vs. criticism.



Until March 10, 2024

Art Museum of Guangming Culture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Rose of Light



Embark on an immersive journey inspired by the French poem "Rose of Light" by Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke. This exhibition explores the embodiment of life events, utilizing the poetic imagery of "light" to create a ripple effect that transcends the external and seeks an intrinsic empathy within the interstices.



Until March 13, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Night at the Hotel - NA3022 Hotel



Experience a journey through time and creativity as NUTTSH ART Gallery celebrates its sixth anniversary with the "NA3022 HOTEL: A Night of Future Wonders" exhibition. Witness over 100 captivating works by the talented artist Liu Ying and NUTTSH, spanning painting, sculpture, installations, digital art, and more.



Until March 18, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Through the Riptide as a Canoe

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the 6th Global Chinese Art Exhibition. As a beacon of the "Cultural China" series, this exhibition, led by curator Professor Cai Xianliang, unveils the artistic brilliance of outstanding overseas Chinese artists.



Until March 24, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Years of Wanli



Explore 123 precious cultural relics from the Ming Dynasty, including remarkable artifacts unearthed from the Ming Dingling Mausoleum in a groundbreaking underwater archaeological discovery. The exhibition is divided into three major units, showcasing these heritage treasures on a grand scale. Immerse yourself in the immersive recreation of the Ming Dynasty scenes, allowing the artifacts to narrate stories and serve as historical evidence. The exhibition promises a captivating journey, offering a vivid portrayal of the Ming era through a compelling display of cultural heritage.



Until March 31, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Treasure Along the Silkroad



Embark on a journey through time and discover the brilliance of Sumerian civilization with the exhibition "Treasure Along the Silk Road" at Shenzhen Museum. Explore the intricacies of exquisitely crafted metal artifacts dating back to 4000 BCE, showcasing the advanced craftsmanship of the Sumerians.



Until April 7, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Lin Zhinan Solo Exhibition



Titled "Neng Zhi Shan Shui" (The Signifier of Landscape), the exhibition carries a subtle playfulness beneath the expressions of post-industrial art and Eastern freehand. As a large-scale exhibition for the New Year at OCAT B10 in Shenzhen, the exhibition will extract Lin Zhinan's oriental and natural elements, mimicking garden architecture to create a garden-like space in the midst of the city. At the end of the year, it will lead people to an inner world reminiscent of retreat and Zen-like tranquility.



Until April 7, 2024

OCAT B10, OCAT Hall A/B & B10, OCT-LOFT, Enping Road, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Qiaocheng East, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Rhizomatiks



As Rhizomatiks makes its debut with a large-scale solo exhibition in China, the artist team takes full control of the exhibition, curated by the internationally acclaimed curator Yuko Hasegawa. The exhibition experience is co-produced by the design and interactive platform Insula. This "upgraded version" for Chinese audiences follows the success of the Rhizomatiks exhibition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in 2021, promising a unique and immersive experience led by the innovative artistry of Rhizomatiks.



Until April 7, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

May People and Moon Pure Invariably

This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Mr. He Xiangning. The exhibition not only features exquisite pieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection but also includes precious works and historical documents borrowed from the Tianjin Museum and China News Service.



Until May 5, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Creativity and Construction of New Cultural Facilities



The exhibition is based on reflections on the creation of public spaces and architectural design in the new era. It showcases the design concepts and features of four public cultural facilities planned and constructed in Shenzhen. With nearly 100 exhibits, including drawings, models, images, installations, and virtual experiences, the exhibition provides a clear, engaging, and interactive perspective on the role of cultural facilities in future urban public life. It reflects the cultural consciousness of the city and the practical exploration of architects.



Until May 5, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Pingcheng and Yungang Grottoes Art in the Northern Wei Dynasty



The Yungang Grottoes, alongside the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang and the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, are renowned as one of China's largest ancient cave temple complexes. With a history of over 1,500 years, the exhibition showcases a wealth of cultural artifacts and historical materials from the Northern Wei Dynasty, totaling 237 pieces/sets. It comprehensively displays the rich outcomes of ethnic integration and cultural exchanges between East and West during the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty.



Until May 24, 2024

Lobby & Special Exhibition Hall No.2, Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture, No.184, Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Flower Bloom on Branches North and South



This is a special exhibition featuring Flower and Bird paintings by Guan Shanyue and Yu Xining. Both artists were born in a turbulent era marked by internal and external challenges, a time when the nation faced crisis. It was also an era of collision between Chinese and Western cultures, with the replacement of old and new ideas. As artists, their works consistently respond to the efforts of national and cultural revitalization in modern times, reflecting the individual exploration, progress, and humanistic concerns of the artists themselves.



Until June 2, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10



