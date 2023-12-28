  1. home
FLASH SALE! Back to the 70s NYE Party at Lounge By Topgolf

By That's Shanghai, December 28, 2023

Get ready to step into a time capsule and transport yourself to the grooviest era of them all!

That's Shanghai and Lounge by Topgolf proudly present Back to the 70s – the New Year's Eve bash that promises to be a dazzling fusion of retro vibes and contemporary excitement.

Click the link below for all the details...

Flash Sale!

Don't miss the chance to be part of the ultimate throwback celebration. For a limited time we have the following deals on offer:

  • RMB398 for one ticket

  • RMB768 for two tickets

  • RMB1,588 for five ticket

Tickets include an array of free-flowing drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, as well as top notch entertainment.

Tickets will be RMB428 on the door (or RMB198 with one drink instead of free flow), so get that discount before it is too late.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your flash sale tickets now – but they're limited, so hurry!

Dec 31, 9pm-2am.

Topgolf, 2nd Floor, Central Plaza, No.227 Huangpi Bei Lu, Huangpu District.

