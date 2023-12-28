20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Winter Refresh, Exploring the French Romantic Restaurant

In winter, Oakroom offers different seasonal packages according to different seasons. You may wish to try the new Winter afternoon tea and Single Business Lunch. The dishes are made from the best local and even world ingredients, which will make you enjoy a romantic journey on the tip of your tongue. The layout of the Oakroom is also unique, allowing guests to experience different atmospheres in different seasons, not only to enjoy the food but also to take beautiful pictures.



Price: Winter afternoon tea for RMB198, Single Business Lunch (Choose one of three, Coffee or tea) for RMB68

Until February 29, 2024

Oakroom Restaurant, 37/F, No.38 Haiba East Road, Nanhai

Beautiful Scenery of the White Mountains and Black Waters

Foshan and Shuangyashan, as sister cities, collaborate to strengthen cultural exchange. The museums of both cities have carefully selected 66 artworks, including prints and oil paintings from Beidahuang, to co-host this exhibition. Visitors will not only experience the pioneering spirit of Beidahuang people but also appreciate the unique artistic charm of Beidahuang prints and oil paintings. The exhibition showcases the magnificent changes in Beidahuang over time and its colorful folk customs.



Until January 8, 2024

Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Road, Shunde

A Piece Of Sea



Xiaohu Zhou, a prominent contemporary Chinese avant-garde artist, challenges the notion of a measurable sea within the undividable liquid expanse with his "Spatial Montage." Utilizing computers for artistic creation since the late 1990s, he ventures across various mediums, experimenting with clay animation, video installations, sculpture, painting, and performance art.



Until February 26, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Exhibition Of Figure Paintings By Su Tong



The painter Su Tong, originally a sculptor, ventured into painting, initially exploring meticulous techniques before delving into freehand style. Across dimensions, forms, and techniques, Su Tong refuses to stay stagnant, committing fully to his chosen path. Even within meticulous painting, Su Tong continually experiments and evolves, seeking progress through change. "Change" represents a surge of courage and passion, the blossoming of creativity and artistic vitality.



Until February 29, 2024

ChaoLiang Museum of Art, No.23-25 Jian'an Road, Beijiao Town, Shunde

Unfamiliar Landscapes



The exhibition explores the artistry of Ji Weiwei, Fu Weiwei, Wang Zhuo, and Xiao Haisheng. Their works delve into the unique aspects of southern and northern China, capturing the essence of diverse living environments, human interactions, and urban landscapes.



Until March 10, 2024

Four Seasons Art Gallery, Ludao Lake, Kerun Road, Chancheng

Dongguan

Salon of Ceramic Painting

This ceramic art exhibition features four artists: Guo Jianzong, Ke Maohua, Chen Maoyuan, and Liu Wanyi. The exhibition is arranged to create a harmonious interplay between ceramics and painting, allowing visitors to experience various painting styles presented on ceramics. The unique painting techniques and styles of the artworks are showcased, providing a distinctive and artistic atmosphere for the audience.



Until January 18, 2024

Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang

A Tale of Two Cities:



Fine Embroidery Exhibition from Ming and Qing Dynasties to Present

With 202 sets of exquisite Ming and Qing Dynasty embroidery from Guangzhou and Suzhou, the exhibition revisits the history of embroidery in the two cities, narrates their Silk Road stories, and showcases the unique cultural charm of embroidery.



Until February 18, 2024

Naval War Museum, Humen Avenue (West)

Dongguan Urban Space Art



The exhibition features works from 8 artists. Through diverse artistic expressions, the exhibition aims to bring people closer to the city, allowing citizens to appreciate urban spatial art in the "urban green lungs" and subtly experience the influence and enlightenment of art.



Until March 6, 2024

Dongguan Central Park, Dongguan City Center 1st Street

Exhibition of Blue and White Porcelain from the Late Ming and Early Qing Dynasty



During the transition period from the late Ming to early Qing dynasties, spanning from the 36th year of the Ming Wanli era (1608) to the 20th year of the Qing Kangxi era (1681), there emerged a peak in blue-and-white porcelain art led by folk kilns. This exhibition showcases 135 sets of "Transition Period" porcelain, revealing the unique artistic style, vessel forms, and innovative porcelain-making techniques of this period.



Until April 20, 2024

Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang

State Academic Symphony Orchestra



The Russian National Exemplary Symphony Orchestra "Svetlanov" is one of Russia's oldest symphony orchestras. Internationally renowned conductor Ayoub Guliyev will lead the Russian National Exemplary Symphony Orchestra, joined by the acclaimed pianist Teodora Ențcu, to present an exuberant New Year's concert.



December 31, from 8pm

Dongguan Yulan Theatre, No.96 Hongfu Road

Zhuhai

Viva La Golden Chorus

Viva La Golden Chorus 2023 concert, featuring the Huafa Zhongyan Grand Theatre Children's Choir and the Zhuhai Haiyun Women's Choir, promises a delightful musical experience on December 31 at 3.30pm in the Mozart Music Hall. Embrace the enchanting voices as they usher in the New Year, creating a harmonious and memorable moment for Zhuhai's residents.



December 31, from 3.30pm

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa&CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Avenue

Hong Kong

Glamour & Sustainability: Fashionista Getaway

Elevate your festive celebration at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong with our exclusive "Fashionista Getaway" room package, a glamorous yet sustainable fashion journey in collaboration with Wardrobista, a couture rental service. Embrace elegance by donning exquisite evening gowns during your stay, capturing memorable photos at Instagrammable spots within the hotel. Revel in the refined ambiance of our well-appointed rooms, indulging in champagne with breathtaking night views. Wake up to a sumptuous buffet breakfast at The Lounge & Bar, concluding your stylish journey. Book by February 29, 2024, and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on gown rentals from Wardrobista, adding a touch of luxury to your stay.



Until February 29, 2024

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, 1 Austin Rd W, Kowloon

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations

The Victoria Harbour has always been the belle of the ball for Hong Kong’s spectacular countdown on New Year’s Eve. This year, get ready to be dazzled by a 12-minute firework musical extravaganza themed ‘New Year New Legend’, featuring fireworks of unprecedented size and duration compared to previous countdowns. This phenomenal display will depict the changing seasons and the beauty of nature through colourful fireworks, as well as lighting effects and pyrotechnics set off from the rooftops of iconic buildings on Hong Kong Island. Join us to usher in 2024 and share the hope and joy of the new year with everyone from all around the world!



December 31, 2023 - January 1, 2024

Shooting stars: 11pm, 11.15pm, 11.30pm and 11.45pm

Firework Musical: Midnight – 0.12am

Victoria Harbour

Boundless Universe: Calligraphy by Jat See-yeu



The Hong Kong Museum of Art has received a generous donation of 123 sets of precious artworks from the family of Hong Kong calligraphist Jat See-yeu (1935–2009). Eighty-five sets of the newly donated artworks are on display at the exhibition, which invite audiences to explore Jat’s world of calligraphy and experience his bold and pioneering ideas.



Until July 3, 2024

Hong Kong Museum of Art

Le Petit Prince 80th Anniversary Galactic Voyage



The French classic novella, Le Petit Prince, is also celebrating its momentous 80thanniversay at Ocean Park. Step into the ethereal realm of the Le Petit Prince Starry Universe, featuring a 3.5-metre-tall, majestic kaleidoscope and more.



Until January 1, 2024

Ocean Park, Hong Kong

The 57th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo



One of the largest outdoor expos in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo offers big bargains and fun-filled entertainment programmes. Expect over 900 outdoor booths featuring 10 thematic zones with lots of good deals, attractive offers and prizes to be won.



Until January 8, 2024

Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

Tai Kok Tsui Temple Fair



The fair aims at cultivating an interest in Chinese culture and the arts, featuring a temple fair parade in the morning, a dance performance with 18 lions in the afternoon and a 500ft luminous night dragon dance at night. A limited number of traditional basin meals are offered to overseas visitors free of charge in the evening. Please make your reservation with the organiser in advance.



December 31, 10am - 9.30pm

Fuk Tsun Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Macao



Mount Fortress in the Snow

Until January 1, 2024, Studio City Entertainment will host "Mount Fortress in the Snow" on the Garden Terrace, featuring various large-scale festive installations and dazzling decorations, including a twinkling giant bear, a 7-meter tall Santa Claus, and more. Each night offers a romantic snowfall and a colorful light show, accompanied by live music performances. Visitors can also indulge in Christmas-themed snacks and beverages while having the chance to receive gifts from Santa Claus himself, embracing the warmth and blessings of the Christmas season.



Until January 1, 2024

Fortaleza do Monte, in front of the Macau Museum

Christmas Market



Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at the Christmas Market on Tap Seac Square! From December 16 to January 1, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau is hosting a 17-day celebration, open from 2pm to 11pm daily, with extended hours until midnight on December 24, 25, and 31. Enjoy a variety of Christmas gifts, snacks, games, and interactive performances for residents and visitors alike. Kids will love the carnival rides and maze games, open daily from 3pm to 10pm for free. Join us for a vibrant and joyful holiday season at the Christmas Market! For more details, visit www.iam.gov.mo or check on-site announcements.



Until January 1, from 2pm

Praça do Tap Seac, 89 Amida Road, Fili La, Macao

Winter Showcase



In mid to late December, Sands China will collaborate with the Macao Band Directors Association to present the "Sands China Performing Arts Outreach Series – Winter Concert." The event will feature over 230 members from Japan's Hachioji High School Wind Orchestra, making their debut performance in Macao, and the Macao Youth Symphonic Band with over 27 years of history. Three one-hour themed performances will take place at the outdoor artificial lake of The Venetian Macao and the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza. Through rhythmic choreography and captivating wind ensemble performances, they aim to bring the vitality and charm of art to everyone during the winter season.



Every Thursday, Saturday, until December 31, 2023

Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macao

