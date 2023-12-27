10 Upcoming Awesome Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

New Year's celebration at L'Allée

Experience the enchanting New Year's celebration at L'Allée! Join us for an unforgettable night filled with festive vibes and joy. On the evening of December 30, L'Allée Restaurant and the SingFony Orchestra will create a Blanc de Blanc dream. With special swing dance performances, immerse yourself in a symphony of sounds curated by L'Allée Restaurant, turning the dance floor into a dynamic fusion of festive beats that will keep you grooving all night long.



Free entry

Dress code: White

December 30, 8pm - 10pm

Reservation: +86 755-8515 8881

L'Allée, NL125 shop in Vientiane Tiandili Lane, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

New Year’s Eve Count Down Party at Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen



Celebrate the New Year's Eve Countdown Party at Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen! Welcome to the legendary Hard Rock Hotel for the arrival of 2024. The Hard Rock Café, located within the hotel, will host a countdown party featuring hot rock bands from abroad. Join the celebration and enjoy a light buffet, beer, soft drinks, and other delicious treats at the Hard Rock Café. The party will include a fantasy countdown, complete with balloons, hand-held fireworks, three surprise lucky draws, fluorescent makeup, and board games, ensuring a dynamic and joyous time for all guests. Don't miss out on the festivities!



Price: RMB168/person

December 31, 9pm - 0.05am (January 1, 2024)

Reservation: +86 755-3395 2888

Hard Rock Café, 1/F, Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen

New Year Countdown



Join us for an UNFORGETTABLE evening filled with live music, including fantastic New Year sets to get you dancing, a saxophone performance, karaoke, New Year competitions with prizes, Chinese drums, and a dragon dance. Experience the exciting COUNTDOWN to the New Year and indulge in mouthwatering New Year DINNER SETS. The festivities start at 7 PM. Don't miss out, book your table in advance!



December 31, from 7pm

ATLANTIS Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge, Room 126, Building 3, Qianship Plaza, Sea World

7th Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade



This year, situated in the heart of Shenzhen, Window of the World, Nanshan. SKYVIEW & CRAZY COCONUT BAR SHENZHEN, 4th Floor rooftop terrace. Our spacious 500 square meter venue with ample seating, and space to accomodate 300+ guests! The venue is mostly closed in by glass walls, with various covered areas to protect against the elements. Free blankets for any guests that need a little extra warmth! Please remember to bring your own decorative mask. We will have a limited supply of simple masks at the gate, first come basis.



December 31, 2023

Skyview & Crazy Coconut Bar, L4 Floor, Yitian Holiday Plaza, Nanshan

Music

State Academic Symphony Orchestra

Join us on December 30, 8pm, for the 2024 New Year Concert with Russia's Virtanov Symphony Orchestra. With 87 years of symphonic brilliance, they'll weave a musical tapestry that resonates with the spirit of the season. Don't miss this chance to be enchanted by their timeless performance. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable New Year celebration!



December 30, from 8pm

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

LONG PLAY Jazz Theater Vol.10



When life is crossing a year, "2024" timeless era of The Beatles.



"Imagine" 2023-2024

New Year's Eve, December 31, 2023

9.30pm - 0.30am, Formal Performance

0.30am - 2am, Jam Session Open

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

The Sound of Music



"The Sound of Music," a cherished Broadway musical for 64 years, resonates globally with timeless hits like "Do-Re-Mi" and "The Lonely Goatherd." Adapted from Maria Augusta Trapp's "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers," the heartwarming tale unfolds in 1938 Austria. Assigned as a governess, young nun Maria uses music to instill love and joy, healing the stern Captain von Trapp's family. From December 31, 2023, to January 6, 2024, the Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien brings a revitalized production to Shenzhen, promising deeper character connections and richer human experiences for this Broadway classic.



December 31, 2023 - January 6, 2024

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Arts



Rubber Duck By Florentun Hofman

The globally popular giant rubber duck has "floated" to Shenzhen Bay! On December 20, renowned Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, creator of the 18-meter tall giant rubber duck, will officially launch it in Shenzhen Bay. Simultaneously, a grand New Year consumer promotion event, "Ya力释放 HiGo南山" (Unlocking the Power of Ya in Nanshan), is set to make a splash!



Until January 20, 2024

Shenzhen Talent Park, Shenzhen Talent Park, Nanshan

Years of Wanli



Explore 123 precious cultural relics from the Ming Dynasty, including remarkable artifacts unearthed from the Ming Dingling Mausoleum in a groundbreaking underwater archaeological discovery. The exhibition is divided into three major units, showcasing these heritage treasures on a grand scale. Immerse yourself in the immersive recreation of the Ming Dynasty scenes, allowing the artifacts to narrate stories and serve as historical evidence. The exhibition promises a captivating journey, offering a vivid portrayal of the Ming era through a compelling display of cultural heritage.



Until March 31, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Creativity and Construction of New Cultural Facilities



The exhibition is based on reflections on the creation of public spaces and architectural design in the new era. It showcases the design concepts and features of four public cultural facilities planned and constructed in Shenzhen. With nearly 100 exhibits, including drawings, models, images, installations, and virtual experiences, the exhibition provides a clear, engaging, and interactive perspective on the role of cultural facilities in future urban public life. It reflects the cultural consciousness of the city and the practical exploration of architects.



Until May 5, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: