New Guangzhou Baiyun High-Speed Rail Station Commences Operation

For residents in Guangzhou's Baiyun district, there's a fresh travel option in town.

On December 26, Baiyun welcomed the official commencement of operations at Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station.

The inaugural train, C1893, also marks the debut of the newly constructed Shantou-Shanwei High-Speed Rail line, officially signaling the opening of this route.

Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station, an upgraded and expanded version of the Tangxi Railway Station established in 1916, will serve as the originating and terminating point for trains on multiple routes, including the Beijing-Guangzhou High-Speed Railway, Beijing-Guangzhou Railway, Guangzhou-Meizhou-Shantou Railway, Guangzhou-Maoming Railway, and more.

The commencement of operations at Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station expansion further elevates Guangzhou's role as a vital railway hub.

Destinations Accessible from Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station



Guangzhou Baiyun Station will handle trains departing and arriving on several routes, such as the Beijing-Guangzhou High-Speed Railway, Beijing-Guangzhou Railway, Guangzhou-Meizhou-Shantou Railway, Guangzhou-Maoming Railway, and will also introduce new routes like the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway and Guangzhou-Qingyuan Intercity Railway.

While gradually taking over the duties of Guangzhou Railway Station and Guangzhou East Railway Station for regular-speed trains, during the initial phase Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station won't accommodate an extensive schedule but will progressively add more routes.

How to Reach Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station



Currently connected to Guangzhou Metro's Line 8 at Shitan Station, Exit B links directly to the interchange passage leading to Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station.

Exiting from Shitan Station's Exit B brings passengers to the west plaza of the station, where going upstairs leads to Entrance 1 in the northwest corner for boarding.

In the future, Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station will connect with a total of six metro lines, including Guangzhou Metro Line 8 (already operational), Guangzhou Metro Line 22 (under construction), Guangzhou Metro Line 12, Guangzhou Metro Line 24 (both under construction), Foshan Metro Line 6, and a reserved new Foshan Metro line.

Buses, taxis, and private vehicles will converge at the north passenger drop-off area, where passengers can walk a short distance to Entrance 1.

Currently, nine bus routes serve Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station, with more expected in the future.

