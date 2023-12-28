  1. home
  2. Articles

Official: No Big New Year's Celebrations at Guangzhou Landmarks

By Billy Jiang, December 28, 2023

0 0

For those anticipating ringing in the New Year at iconic Guangzhou landmarks such as the Canton Tower or Haixinsha, disappointment looms – these popular spots have explicitly announced the absence of large-scale New Year's celebrations.

Between December 22 and 25, police departments across various districts in Guangzhou issued notices, outlining the following:

  • Yuexiu District: Public spaces such as Beijing Road, Haizhu Square, Yuexiu Park, Ersha Island, Dongshankou, and Zhonghua Square will not host any form of large-scale New Year's events.

  • Haizhu District: Public places including the Canton Tower, Party Pier, and Taigucang Wharf will not organize any large-scale New Year's activities.

  • Tianhe District: Public areas like Huacheng Square and Haixinsha Asian Games Park will not host any large-scale New Year's events.

  • Large-scale New Year's events are restricted to government and large organizational initiatives. Events organized by businesses, such as restaurants and bars, are subject to confirmation from the establishments.

  • Visitors planning to visit these areas are advised to travel during off-peak hours and use public transportation. 

  • Police in each district will implement crowd control and temporary traffic management measures as needed.

This isn't the first year Guangzhou authorities have announced the absence of large-scale New Year's events at popular locations. 

Since the tragic stampede incident on the Bund in Shanghai in December 2014, there has been a notable decline in government-organized outdoor events for citizens, such as the once-popular New Year's fireworks display at the Canton Tower.

READ MORE: Events Canceled Nationwide Over Fears of Shanghai Stampede Repeat

How do you plan to welcome 2024? Share your thoughts with us! Stay updated on the latest news in the Greater Bay Area by following our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA. 

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

New Year 2024 Guangzhou Celebrations

more news

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

So long 2023 – well hello there 2024!

New Guangzhou Baiyun High-Speed Rail Station Commences Operation

New Guangzhou Baiyun High-Speed Rail Station Commences Operation

​For residents in Guangzhou's Baiyun district, there's a fresh travel option.

6 Places to Celebrate New Year and Chinese New Year in Shenzhen

6 Places to Celebrate New Year and Chinese New Year in Shenzhen

Let's explore the top six places to make your celebrations memorable!

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy a nice week with events from our editor's picks!

UPDATE: Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

20 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy a nice week with events from our editor's picks!

20 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy a nice week with events from our editor's picks!

Guangzhou to Ban Use of These Vehicles in Public Spaces...

A traffic breakup to make public spaces a "car-free" love affair!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Swissôtel Unveils Wellness & Indulgence Swiss Vitality Breakfast

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

Official: No Big New Year's Celebrations at Guangzhou Landmarks

Official: No Big New Year's Celebrations at Guangzhou Landmarks

New Guangzhou Baiyun High-Speed Rail Station Commences Operation

New Guangzhou Baiyun High-Speed Rail Station Commences Operation

18 Upcoming Awesome Events & Offers in Beijing

18 Upcoming Awesome Events & Offers in Beijing

10 Upcoming Awesome Events & Offers in Shenzhen

10 Upcoming Awesome Events & Offers in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives