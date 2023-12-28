Official: No Big New Year's Celebrations at Guangzhou Landmarks

For those anticipating ringing in the New Year at iconic Guangzhou landmarks such as the Canton Tower or Haixinsha, disappointment looms – these popular spots have explicitly announced the absence of large-scale New Year's celebrations.

Between December 22 and 25, police departments across various districts in Guangzhou issued notices, outlining the following:

Yuexiu District: Public spaces such as Beijing Road, Haizhu Square, Yuexiu Park, Ersha Island, Dongshankou, and Zhonghua Square will not host any form of large-scale New Year's events.

Haizhu District: Public places including the Canton Tower, Party Pier, and Taigucang Wharf will not organize any large-scale New Year's activities.

Tianhe District: Public areas like Huacheng Square and Haixinsha Asian Games Park will not host any large-scale New Year's events.

Large-scale New Year's events are restricted to government and large organizational initiatives. Events organized by businesses, such as restaurants and bars, are subject to confirmation from the establishments.

Visitors planning to visit these areas are advised to travel during off-peak hours and use public transportation.

Police in each district will implement crowd control and temporary traffic management measures as needed.

This isn't the first year Guangzhou authorities have announced the absence of large-scale New Year's events at popular locations.

Since the tragic stampede incident on the Bund in Shanghai in December 2014, there has been a notable decline in government-organized outdoor events for citizens, such as the once-popular New Year's fireworks display at the Canton Tower.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

