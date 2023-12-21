  1. home
Shanghai to Experience Coldest Chill in 40 Years

By Ned Kelly, December 21, 2023

It's about to get freezing in Shanghai, with the arrival of the strongest chill in 40 years and temperatures dropping to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been issued for low temperatures and a blue alert for cold waves, and residents  especially children and the elderly, outdoor workers, and those suffering from respiratory diseases and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases  are warned to protect themselves against the severe cold.

Stay safe Shanghai!

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

