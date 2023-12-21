Shanghai to Experience Coldest Chill in 40 Years

It's about to get freezing in Shanghai, with the arrival of the strongest chill in 40 years and temperatures dropping to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been issued for low temperatures and a blue alert for cold waves, and residents – especially children and the elderly, outdoor workers, and those suffering from respiratory diseases and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases – are warned to protect themselves against the severe cold.

Stay safe Shanghai!

