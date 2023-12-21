15 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Festive Themed Afternoon Tea

The arrival of the season with holly berries bearing red fruit signifies the most festive and atmospheric time of the year. The rich sweetness of winter surrounds and infects, inviting you to savor the final season of the year. Indulge in the festive-themed afternoon tea and immerse yourself in the delightful and warm embrace of the winter season.



Price: RMB268

Until December 31, 2023

Sugar Coffee & Patisserie, InterContinental Foshan Hotel, No.20 Denghu Dong Road, Nanhai

Chinese New Year Treasure Pot



Hilton Foshan Shunde presents a special Chinese New Year Poon Choi, or Treasure pot, bringing together an array of delicacies and bountiful harvests!



Price: RMB1,388/pot (for 6-8 people), RMB688/pot (for 4-6 people)

Until Feburary 24, 2024

Hilton Foshan Shunde, No.67 Guizhou Avenue, Shunde

Thang-ga Exhibition



Thang-ga, also known as Tangka, Tangga, is a Tibetan term referring to religious scroll paintings mounted on colored silk and hung for veneration. Thangkas typically feature religious, historical, and mythological themes, portraying images and stories through techniques like painting, embroidery, and appliqué on fabric or paper. As an intangible cultural heritage globally and a significant part of China's intangible cultural heritage, Thang-ga provides a crucial window for understanding and appreciating Tibetan culture, showcasing intricate artistry and profound cultural significance.



Until January 22, 2024

Foshan Art Code Gallery, Qing'an Road, Nanhai

Legendary Kiln Fire - Millennium Pottery Town Collection Exhibition



The exhibition showcases classic pottery sculptures from various dynasties in Shiwan, revealing the unique charm of Shiwan pottery. The exhibition allows viewers to immerse themselves in the emotional expression and artistic context of the exhibits, experiencing the life wisdom and aesthetic taste conveyed by Shiwan pottery.



Until March 31, 2024

Inside Ancient Nanfeng Kiln, No.5-6 Gaomiao Road, Chancheng, Near Exit D Shiwan Station, Foshan Metro Line 2

Dongguan

The New Year's Concert

The Wiener Royal Philharmonie's current China tour consists of three parts: symphony, soprano singing, and piano concerto. In this tour, they have also specially prepared beloved Chinese musical pieces as a gift to the Chinese audience.



December 24, 2023

Dongguan Yulan Theatre, No.96 Hongfu Road, Dongguan

Hong Kong



Ay-O: Hong Hong Hong

Ay-O: Hong Hong Hong highlights the practice of Japanese artist Ay-O, widely known as the ‘rainbow artist’, who has explored the universal motif of the rainbow in ever-expanding constellations of forms, ideas, and moods, driven by his unflagging humour, curiosity, and imagination.



Until May 5, 2024

MPlusmuseum, No.38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

Global Heartthrobs Gather at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong



This winter, meet two global heartthrobs at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong: Justin Bieber and Chris Hemsworth. Fans and film lovers are invited to come and take cool selfies up close with them. Don’t miss this opportunity to capture memorable moments with these two iconic figures!



Until January 1, 2024

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Chill 11



Chill 11 is a showcase of food and beverage, art and crafts, houseware, fashion and accessories, beauty and wellbeing, as well as GBA life experience in various themed zones. A range of cultural and festival activities as well as celebrity events and performances will take place during the fair, providing an extraordinary ‘retailtainment’ experience for participants.



December 23 - 26, 2023

Hall 3 & 6, Asia World-Expo

MiLK MART



In celebration of the joyous season, MiLK MART and the Hong Kong Observation Wheel are co-hosting a Christmas market. Stay warm and cosy this winter with UNIQLO’s comfortable and stylish Heattech product series, which is available at the market. Twinings of London will also bring their finest tea selection, ranging from classic English breakfast tea to fruity and herbal blends — all perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones!



December 23 - 26, 2023

Hong Kong Observation Wheel

UBS Presents The World Circus



The circus returns to Hong Kong for the first time in four years, live at the AIA Carnival. Direct from the UK, Gandeys Circus has sourced acts from all over the globe to bring back crowd favourites and present all-new performances that Hong Kong has never seen before.



December 24, from 2.30pm

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Hong Kong Island

KartyPartyy at Zeus LKF



Brace yourselves for a night of heart-pounding beats and electrifying energy as Zeus LKF presents KartyPartyy on December 23! Get ready to dive into a sonic adventure with the Bass DJ & Producer hailing from the vibrant streets of Bangkok, Thailand.



December 23, from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

Christmas Comedy Showcase



Backstage Comedy showcase with a Christmas flair! Very special edition featuring your favorite local comedians.



December 23, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, No.1 Connaught Place, Central

Latin Dance Night at Central SOHO



Come enjoy some hot, meet some new friends, drink and chat(Happyhour all night!) Music: Salsa/Bachata/Kizomba HKD150 entry including 1 drink!



Every Saturday, from 9pm

SOLE MIO, UG/F, 51 Elgin Street SOHO, Central

Macao



Christmas Market

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at the Christmas Market on Tap Seac Square! From December 16 to January 1, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau is hosting a 17-day celebration, open from 2pm to 11pm daily, with extended hours until midnight on December 24, 25, and 31. Enjoy a variety of Christmas gifts, snacks, games, and interactive performances for residents and visitors alike. Kids will love the carnival rides and maze games, open daily from 3pm to 10pm for free. Join us for a vibrant and joyful holiday season at the Christmas Market! For more details, visit www.iam.gov.mo or check on-site announcements.



Until January 1, from 2pm

Praça do Tap Seac, 89 Amida Road, Fili La, Macao

Winter Showcase



In mid to late December, Sands China will collaborate with the Macao Band Directors Association to present the "Sands China Performing Arts Outreach Series – Winter Concert." The event will feature over 230 members from Japan's Hachioji High School Wind Orchestra, making their debut performance in Macao, and the Macao Youth Symphonic Band with over 27 years of history. Three one-hour themed performances will take place at the outdoor artificial lake of The Venetian Macao and the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza. Through rhythmic choreography and captivating wind ensemble performances, they aim to bring the vitality and charm of art to everyone during the winter season.



Every Thursday, Saturday, from December 25 until 31, 2023

Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macao





READ MORE: 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: